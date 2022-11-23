Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
waer.org
Another victim dies following North Syracuse house fire, county sheriff's department says
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said another person has died from a recent deadly house fire in North Syracuse . Anthony Wild,76, died on Thanksgiving evening. He had been listed in critical condition at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He was placed on life support the day prior. An...
Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County first responders lose child to bacterial meningitis
Syracuse, New York — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help and support two Syracuse AMR first responders following the death of their five-year-old daughter who passed away on Thursday, Nov. 24th. According to the GoFundMe page set up for the family, Emily passed...
wibx950.com
UPD Make 2nd Arrest in ‘Free Ride’ Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed
Utica Police believe they have arrested the gunman involved in a shooting earlier this month that left the victim paralyzed. Cops say they had information that the suspect in the case was at a location on Jefferson Avenue. After conducting surveillance on the location, police say they saw that suspect, Abdirhin Mohamed, exit the home, get into a vehicle and drive off.
waer.org
Sheriff's department identifies man killed by SUV motorist in Clay
Onondaga County authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle near Long Branch Road in the Town of Clay on Wednesday evening. The victim is 56 year-old Sean Gleason of Liverpool. Investigators believe Gleason was attempting to cross within the 7300 block of Oswego Road. He was rushed to Upstate University Hospital where he died.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man charged with four felonies after domestic incident
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is in Tompkins County jail with no bail after a Thanksgiving night arrest. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a physical domestic incident in progress. Officers separated the pair and upon investigation it was learned that there were outstanding charges related to a similar incident on October 6th at the same location. 40-year-old Gregory Hayden was arrested and charged with felony robbery, felony strangulation, felony criminal possession of a weapon, felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor assault. He is set to appear in Ithaca City Court at 1:30 p.m. on November 30th.
New Hartford PD officer injured during fight at Marquee Cinema
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that charges are pending against several juveniles and an officer was injured during a fight that occurred at Marquee Cinema in New Hartford on November 19th. Around 9:50 pm on Saturday, officers arrived at the Marquee Cinema to investigate a large group of […]
localsyr.com
Police seek help identifying 2 in grand larceny investigation at Byrne Dairy in Cicero
CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify two individuals regarding a grand larceny investigation. Police say the two people allegedly used a stolen credit card at the Byrne Dairy in the town of Cicero on September 28, 2022. Anyone with information...
16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Syracuse after attempting to flee police with a loaded gun, police said on Monday. At approximately 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, Syracuse Police officers responded to East Brighton Avenue at Rock Cut Road for a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. He was described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask. A male matching the description was located in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue by officer Linnertz. The officer asked the man to stop, but he The post 16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
278 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. Most of the new arrests are from the last couple of weeks. Those charged were between ages 18 to 74.
Syracuse meth trafficking boss sentenced to 15 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A drug trafficking boss who oversaw the sale of meth in Syracuse and Central New York was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday. Eric F. Jackson, 49, admitted to helping transport meth from California to New York from May 2020 to April 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
City of Syracuse asks to join NY’s fight against lawsuit seeking to halt I-81 construction
Syracuse, N.Y. – The city of Syracuse has asked to become involved in a lawsuit that is trying to block the reconstruction of I-81. The lawsuit is filed against the state. Syracuse wants to join the state to protect the city’s interests and directly fight the lawsuit. “Syracuse...
YAHOO!
Police: Second man arrested in alleged attempted robbery that left Utica man paralyzed
Utica police have arrested a second man for his alleged involvement in an attempted robbery gone wrong. Abdirhin Mohamed, 19, of Utica, was charged Tuesday with first-degree attempted robbery, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies, according to a release from the Utica Police Department. Mohamed...
SPD and Destiny USA keep shoppers safe this Black Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and Destiny USA are keeping shoppers safe this Black Friday by having extra security personnel and Syracuse Police Officers on-site as a precaution. Black Friday shopping can be dangerous at times and with Destiny USA safety concerns already in the air, this announcement might ease shoppers’ fears. […]
UPD: Man Wanted in Recent Utica Shooting Arrested
A Utica man is facing charges in connection with a recent shooting that resulted in the victim being paralyzed. Police say they arrested Tahjer Hicks during a traffic stop on a unrelated incident. Investigators with Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) witnessed a vehicle leaving what police call a 'Hot...
Community rallies behind Clay family after fatal house fire; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Nov. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 45; Low: 34. A rainy Friday; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: With an ‘oasis’ in the backyard, home owners think their Onondaga ranch is ‘something to be cherished.’ Take a look for yourself. (Courtesy of Gianna Giocondo)
Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the […]
WKTV
Utica man facing gun charges after allegedly threatening woman in Oneida Square
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is facing gun charges after allegedly threatening a woman in Oneida Square Tuesday night. DaAndre Watson, 21, is accused of pulling out a gun and threatening the woman around 10:45 p.m. before putting the weapon in a bookbag and leaving the scene. When...
On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Two people who used stolen credit card in town of Cicero
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in North Syracuse are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for two people in relation to a grand larceny investigation. Troopers say that the two people in the photo above used a stolen credit card at the Bryne...
