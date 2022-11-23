ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is in Tompkins County jail with no bail after a Thanksgiving night arrest. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a physical domestic incident in progress. Officers separated the pair and upon investigation it was learned that there were outstanding charges related to a similar incident on October 6th at the same location. 40-year-old Gregory Hayden was arrested and charged with felony robbery, felony strangulation, felony criminal possession of a weapon, felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor assault. He is set to appear in Ithaca City Court at 1:30 p.m. on November 30th.

