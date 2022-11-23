ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Man shot overnight near McKinley Park in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot early Wednesday morning on Syracuse’s South Side near McKinley Park, police said. Around 1:17 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at 403 West Newell St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 32-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
SYRACUSE, NY
wibx950.com

UPD Make 2nd Arrest in ‘Free Ride’ Shooting That Left Man Paralyzed

Utica Police believe they have arrested the gunman involved in a shooting earlier this month that left the victim paralyzed. Cops say they had information that the suspect in the case was at a location on Jefferson Avenue. After conducting surveillance on the location, police say they saw that suspect, Abdirhin Mohamed, exit the home, get into a vehicle and drive off.
UTICA, NY
waer.org

Sheriff's department identifies man killed by SUV motorist in Clay

Onondaga County authorities have identified the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle near Long Branch Road in the Town of Clay on Wednesday evening. The victim is 56 year-old Sean Gleason of Liverpool. Investigators believe Gleason was attempting to cross within the 7300 block of Oswego Road. He was rushed to Upstate University Hospital where he died.
CLAY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man charged with four felonies after domestic incident

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is in Tompkins County jail with no bail after a Thanksgiving night arrest. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a physical domestic incident in progress. Officers separated the pair and upon investigation it was learned that there were outstanding charges related to a similar incident on October 6th at the same location. 40-year-old Gregory Hayden was arrested and charged with felony robbery, felony strangulation, felony criminal possession of a weapon, felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor assault. He is set to appear in Ithaca City Court at 1:30 p.m. on November 30th.
ITHACA, NY
WWLP

New Hartford PD officer injured during fight at Marquee Cinema

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.  (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department has reported that charges are pending against several juveniles and an officer was injured during a fight that occurred at Marquee Cinema in New Hartford on November 19th. Around 9:50 pm on Saturday, officers arrived at the Marquee Cinema to investigate a large group of […]
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Shore News Network

16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Syracuse after attempting to flee police with a loaded gun, police said on Monday. At approximately 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, Syracuse Police officers responded to East Brighton Avenue at Rock Cut Road for a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. He was described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask. A male matching the description was located in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue by officer Linnertz. The officer asked the man to stop, but he The post 16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse meth trafficking boss sentenced to 15 years in prison

Syracuse, N.Y. — A drug trafficking boss who oversaw the sale of meth in Syracuse and Central New York was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday. Eric F. Jackson, 49, admitted to helping transport meth from California to New York from May 2020 to April 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SPD and Destiny USA keep shoppers safe this Black Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and Destiny USA are keeping shoppers safe this Black Friday by having extra security personnel and Syracuse Police Officers on-site as a precaution. Black Friday shopping can be dangerous at times and with Destiny USA safety concerns already in the air, this announcement might ease shoppers’ fears. […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

UPD: Man Wanted in Recent Utica Shooting Arrested

A Utica man is facing charges in connection with a recent shooting that resulted in the victim being paralyzed. Police say they arrested Tahjer Hicks during a traffic stop on a unrelated incident. Investigators with Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) witnessed a vehicle leaving what police call a 'Hot...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the […]
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects using counterfeit money

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following people. According to Syracuse Police, the suspects have been using counterfeit $20 bills to purchase gift cards from local stores. If you know who any of these suspects are, please contact Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222.
SYRACUSE, NY

