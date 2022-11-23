One Year Ago Today (November 23, 2021)…Lawyers for Cosby Accuser Seek to Limit Comedian’s Access to Medical Info

Read full article on original website
Related
Nurse, HR director sue Pomona hospital for wrongful termination
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development
November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
mynewsla.com
Fired Female Montebello PD Detective Sues for Discrimination
A former Montebello police detective is suing the city, saying she was forced to work in an environment where men were given preferential treatment in everything from promotions to considerations for exemptions from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. Officer Maria Chavez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also alleges she...
O.C. pharmacist convicted of role in $11M fraud scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced today.
mynewsla.com
CSULB Responds to Suit by Woman, 95, Over $25 Million Gift Agreement
Cal State Long Beach responded Friday to a lawsuit by a 95-year-old woman who wants a judge to rule she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at the school, saying her attorneys have filed an “ill-considered and unsupportable complaint” in her name.
spectrumnews1.com
Ex-Amtrak worker from Riverside County, husband plead guilty to fraud
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former Amtrak employee from Riverside County pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal criminal charges for conspiring with her husband to steal nearly $1 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits and for fraudulently obtaining more than $63,000 in sickness benefits while she worked for the railroad company.
police1.com
First Black female police officer in Calif. PD recognized with permanent exhibit
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Sherri Adams was a year away from graduating college when she abandoned becoming a special education teacher. The rest is San Bernardino history. After seeing an ad in the newspaper, Adams joined the county Sheriff's Academy. In 1985, she became the first Black female police...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university . Regena...
Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case
A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert The post Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Triple Homicide Suspect Killed by San Bernardino County Deputies
A man suspected of killing three people found in a burning home in Riverside was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles, authorities announced Saturday. Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to City News Service that the suspect died at...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim, suspect in possible road-rage shooting in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to...
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase
A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
KCRA.com
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically...
KTLA.com
Anaheim man wanted for allegedly stabbing woman 18 times arrested in Mexico
A fugitive wanted for allegedly stabbing a mother 18 times before fleeing in 2012 was arrested in Mexico and extradited to Orange County on Tuesday. The suspect, Pedro Fabian Rodriguez, 33, is accused of the attempted murder of the mother of his two children, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
United Furniture Industries ex-employee suing after “unlawful termination” of 2,700 workers
VICTORVILLE – A former United Furniture Industries (UFI) employee is suing the company – with Victorville distribution center, for violating “federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice” of its shutdown to its almost 2,700 employees and truck drivers a few days just before Thanksgiving.
California Dad Fatally Shot the Mother and Grandmother of His Twin 7-Year-Old Boys During Custody Exchange: Sheriff
A 39-year-old man in California was arrested this week for allegedly killing the mother and grandmother of his twin 7-year-old boys. Salvador Velasquez Jr. was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Esmeralda Casillas, 36, and her mother, Ofelia Casillas, 68, authorities announced.
New details on deadly Banning plane crash released
The Federal Aviation Administration released its preliminary report on the deadly plane crash in Banning that occurred earlier this week. On Tuesday, the lone passenger of a single-engine aircraft was found inside the plane after it crash landed in an empty field near the I-10 and Banning Scales. The crash sparked a small fire that The post New details on deadly Banning plane crash released appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Set Next Week for Sisters in Deadly Attack on Moreno Valley Man
A woman who fatally stabbed a 54-year-old man during a drunken argument in Perris, and whose younger sister tried to help her get away, is slated to be sentenced next week, alongside her sibling. Jessica Taylor Bratschi, 25, and Erica Nicole Bratschi, 20, both of Perris, pleaded guilty last week...
Suspect in fatal Costa Mesa shooting turns himself in to police
A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. “Upon...
