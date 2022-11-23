One Year Ago Today (November 23, 2021)…Lawyers for Cosby Accuser Seek to Limit Comedian’s Access to Medical Info

A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert The post Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case appeared first on KESQ.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO