One Year Ago Today (November 23, 2021)…Lawyers for Cosby Accuser Seek to Limit Comedian’s Access to Medical Info

Riverside County, CA

By Contributing Editor
 3 days ago
HeySoCal

Nurse, HR director sue Pomona hospital for wrongful termination

Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
POMONA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development

November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fired Female Montebello PD Detective Sues for Discrimination

A former Montebello police detective is suing the city, saying she was forced to work in an environment where men were given preferential treatment in everything from promotions to considerations for exemptions from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. Officer Maria Chavez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also alleges she...
MONTEBELLO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ex-Amtrak worker from Riverside County, husband plead guilty to fraud

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former Amtrak employee from Riverside County pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal criminal charges for conspiring with her husband to steal nearly $1 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits and for fraudulently obtaining more than $63,000 in sickness benefits while she worked for the railroad company.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB

A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university . Regena...
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case

A Desert Hot Springs couple said they are feeling powerless and betrayed by the very system they believed was supposed to protect them. Tabitha Davies and Israel Rivera said they were robbed of their dream home by a contractor who sold it to them. The couple said they purchased a manufactured home from a Desert The post Desert Hot Springs couple feels defeated after Riverside Superior Court dismisses case appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside Triple Homicide Suspect Killed by San Bernardino County Deputies

A man suspected of killing three people found in a burning home in Riverside was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles, authorities announced Saturday. Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to City News Service that the suspect died at...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence

A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Law & Crime

California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase

A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
PALMDALE, CA
KCRA.com

Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting

COSTA MESA, Calif. — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically...
COSTA MESA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

New details on deadly Banning plane crash released

The Federal Aviation Administration released its preliminary report on the deadly plane crash in Banning that occurred earlier this week. On Tuesday, the lone passenger of a single-engine aircraft was found inside the plane after it crash landed in an empty field near the I-10 and Banning Scales. The crash sparked a small fire that The post New details on deadly Banning plane crash released appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA

