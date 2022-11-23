Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Solo SUV Crash on 5 Freeway in Irvine
One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m....
1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck and Killed on 101 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed on a freeway near Hollywood, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:18 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway at North Vermont Avenue where they found the victim lying in the No. 3 lane of the freeway, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Five Vehicles Involved in Menifee Crash That Required One Extrication
One person required extrication from a five-vehicle crash in Menifee Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Scott and Daily roads. A total of nine patients were assisted, one of whom required extrication, the department said. Four of...
vvng.com
Rider airlifted after crash involving minivan on Phelan Rd
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A rider was airlifted following a collision involving a minivan Friday night, California Highway Patrol logs reported. The crash happened at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road at approximately 6:17 p.m., November 25, 2022, and involved a black motorcycle and a minivan.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a “lethal force encounter” on Friday, November 25th, 2022 in the small desert community is connected to triple homicide house fire that 230 miles away along the 11200 block of Price Court in La Sierra South, California.
Wrong Way Driver Arrested for Possible DUI
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, regarding a wrong-way traffic collision on the northbound 57 Freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard in the city of Diamond Bar. Once...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Triple Homicide Suspect Killed by San Bernardino County Deputies
A man suspected of killing three people found in a burning home in Riverside was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles, authorities announced Saturday. Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to City News Service that the suspect died at...
mynewsla.com
State Route 79 To Partially Close Next Week For Road Work
State Route 79 will be partially closed near San Jacinto next week for road work. Crews will be closing one lane in both directions from Gilman Springs Road to the Ramona Expressway on Monday to Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Temporary...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Garden Grove Freeway in Santa Ana
One person was killed in a traffic accident Thursday morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street and involved a Hyundai, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the Orange County...
mynewsla.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on 210 Freeway in Azusa Shuts Down All Westbound Lanes
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa. The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
menifee247.com
Five-car collision on Scott Road results in multiple injuries
Nine people were involved in a traffic collision of five vehicles in southwest Menifee on Saturday. The incident occurred about 12:16 p.m. on Scott Road and Daily Road, according to a Cal Fire news bulletin. One person was extricated from a vehicle. Two people suffered moderate injuries and three had minor injuries. Multiple ambulances transported the victims to local hospitals.
Driver deliberately plows into 7-Eleven in LA County, police say
ARCADIA, Calif. (KTLA) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin […]
KCRA.com
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically...
mynewsla.com
California Highway Patrol Investigating Fatality in Covina
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Covina Wednesday. The crash was reported at around 5:30 p.m. near Arrow Highway and North Fenimore Avenue in Covina, the California Highway Patrol reported. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.
Fontana Herald News
Store clerk is stabbed by suspect during robbery, but clerk is still able to hold suspect at gunpoint until deputies arrive
A suspect allegedly stabbed a store clerk during a robbery, but the injured clerk was still able to grab a gun and prevent the suspect from escaping, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The incident took place on Nov. 25 at about 11:07 a.m. at the One Stop...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Woman killed by train in Redlands has been identified
The Arrow Train experienced its first fatal highway crossing incident last week when Crystal Marie Hendrickson was fatally struck in Redlands at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. “It was very unexpected,” said her close friend and “sister in Christ” Sandy Cooper, an avid volunteer in the homeless community.
mynewsla.com
Off-Site Electrical Issue Triggers Sporadic Outages, Stuck Elevators at LAX
An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages at one of the nation’s busiest airports Saturday, resulting in over a dozen stuck elevator calls, authorities said. The outages and stuck elevator calls began at about 11:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles World Airports...
sgvcitywatch.com
San Gabriel Canyon Road Remains Closed After Fatal Azusa Crash
UPDATE, 5:28 p.m.: The roadway has re-opened, according to the Azusa Police Department. MOUNTAINS - A portion of San Gabriel Canyon Road remains closed Thanksgiving Day as investigators continue to piece together details of a fatal motorcycle crash. The crash occurred near 2025 North San Gabriel Canyon Road around 10:30...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim, suspect in possible road-rage shooting in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to...
