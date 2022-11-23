Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
University of La Verne College of Law Helps Secure Political Asylum for Ugandan ManUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Solo SUV Crash on 5 Freeway in Irvine
One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m....
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck and Killed on 101 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed on a freeway near Hollywood, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:18 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway at North Vermont Avenue where they found the victim lying in the No. 3 lane of the freeway, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Five Vehicles Involved in Menifee Crash That Required One Extrication
One person required extrication from a five-vehicle crash in Menifee Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Scott and Daily roads. A total of nine patients were assisted, one of whom required extrication, the department said. Four of...
1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
mynewsla.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on 210 Freeway in Azusa Shuts Down All Westbound Lanes
A multi-vehicle crash Thursday left one vehicle overturned on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Azusa. The crash happened on the westbound 210 Freeway at the state Route 39 off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol The crash temporarily shut down all westbound lanes at the collision site, the CHP reported.
Suspect in Riverside triple homicide, house fire killed by deputies in San Bernardino County
The suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside was killed by deputies in San Bernardino County Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Saturday. The unidentified suspect was killed during a “lethal force encounter” Friday afternoon in the town of Needles in San Bernardino County. Details about how the unidentified suspect was killed were […]
vvng.com
Rider airlifted after crash involving minivan on Phelan Rd
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A rider was airlifted following a collision involving a minivan Friday night, California Highway Patrol logs reported. The crash happened at the intersection of Phelan Road and Sheep Creek Road at approximately 6:17 p.m., November 25, 2022, and involved a black motorcycle and a minivan.
One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Whittier
One person was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on San Gabriel Canyon Road in Azusa
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday in Azusa, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 10:29 a.m. to San Gabriel Canyon Road at Mountain Laurel Way, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. The California Highway Patrol were dispatched to the location at 10:33 a.m. to assist...
mynewsla.com
Woman Wounded in Shooting Involving Deputies in Covina
A woman was wounded during a shooting Saturday involving deputies in Covina, authorities said. The incident occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue. Paramedics rushed the suspect to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Her condition was not immediately known.
KCRA.com
Suspect arrested after fatal Southern California shooting
COSTA MESA, Calif. — A man turned himself in to police early Friday following a Thanksgiving shooting in Southern California that left one person dead and four others wounded, authorities said. Costa Mesa police said the shooting occurred after a minor car crash. One of the victims was critically...
mynewsla.com
Three People Shot in Hawthorne, One Struck by Vehicle
Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, adding that he had no other immediate information. Paramedics dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Friday to Rosecrans...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Garden Grove Freeway in Santa Ana
One person was killed in a traffic accident Thursday morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street and involved a Hyundai, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the Orange County...
mynewsla.com
Victim Identified in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Costa Mesa
Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to the Orange County coroner’s office....
foxla.com
3 found dead in Riverside house fire
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A homicide investigation was launched after three people were found dead in a house fire in Riverside late Friday morning, officials said. The Riverside Police Department said fire crews were called to a home located in the 11200 block of Price Court, near the intersection of Indiana and La Sierra avenues, around 11 a.m. Shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered three bodies inside the two-story home.
mynewsla.com
Elderly Man in Critical Condition After Residential Fire in Riverside
An elderly man was left critically injured after a fire in Riverside, officials said Saturday. The fire was reported around 9:55 p.m. Friday at 4064 Lively St., according to the Riverside Fire Department. The RFD said bystanders reported that an elderly man lived in the residence alone. Firefighters conducted a...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: La Sierra South, CA: Triple homicide investigation underway after 3 people found dead inside house fire during the morning last Friday.
Source: Riverside Police Department (Information) La Sierra South, California: Triple homicide investigation is underway after 3 people were found dead inside house fire on Friday, November 25th, 2022 along the 11200 block of Price Court. According to Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback, officers from the Riverside Police Department conducted...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Needles, CA: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirms “lethal force encounter” last Friday is connected to triple homicide investigation in La Sierra South, California.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Public Information Officer Gloria Huerta (Information) Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed to ZachNews that a “lethal force encounter” on Friday, November 25th, 2022 in the small desert community is connected to triple homicide house fire that 230 miles away along the 11200 block of Price Court in La Sierra South, California.
KTLA.com
Riverside man arrested for deadly stabbing in Fontana
Authorities have arrested a Riverside man who allegedly stabbed two women in Fontana, killing one of them earlier this week. Alex Zamora, 20, was arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Wednesday at his home in Riverside. Zamora is accused of stabbing two women at a home on...
mynewsla.com
Man Airlifted to Safety from OC Wilderness Park
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
Comments / 0