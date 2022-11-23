ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Federal law: No firearms if you take cannabis, even medically. Read the form 4473... If your name is on a registry, you can be subjected to a raid, especially with unconstitutional red flag laws.

The Saginaw News

Bill to allow permanent sale of cocktails to-go passes Michigan Senate

The Michigan Senate recently passed a bill to make cocktails to-go a permanent menu item for restaurants and bars around the state. Senate Bill 1163, sponsored by Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, would nix the current expiration date on a previous law allowing qualified businesses to sell alcoholic beverages off premises. Without the passage of the Senate bill, the law expires at the end of 2025.
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Michigan Life

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools

On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Whitmer Declares Small Business Saturday in Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer today declared November 26 as Small Business Saturday in Michigan and urges Michiganders to buy locally this Saturday and throughout the year to support Michigan’s small businesses. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Governor Whitmer. “Supporting local small businesses and entrepreneurs creates good-paying...
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan AG Nessel launches consumer protection effort

With the arrival of the holidays, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching her annual campaign to protect consumers against scams. Nessel says Michigan consumers deserve “peace of mind” that they won’t fall prey to scammers or have their personal and financial information stolen. The AG’s website...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms

TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
OHIO STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
The Center Square

$550,000 equity consulting, vaping and motion detectors removed from Michigan schools' COVID spending

(The Center Square) – Nineteen vape detectors, $550,000 in equity coaching, motion sensors, and metal detectors are some items deleted from Michigan schools’ initial COVID spending plans. The Center Square discovered the removed spending by filing more than 100 records requests to school districts statewide in an attempt to learn how schools plan to spend more than $6 billion in recovery pandemic funds. Kevin Walters, supervisor of Grants Coordination and...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Page One’s Mushroom Swiss Burger is so big, it’s served with a fork

MICHIGAN CENTER, MI – Page One Bar has been the spot for locals to grab a drink after work for as long as it’s been open. The original bar opened in the late 1950s and was named The Redwood, before it was sold in the 1970s to be renamed as Page One Bar. It was then sold again to Carolyn Rushlow’s mother-in-law, who sold it off to another new owner, who was unable to keep it running. The bar then fell back into the arms of Rushlow’s mother-in-law.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

The Barnyards & Farmyards of Michigan: 1890-1922

The call for the fowl to come and git it... If you grew up on a farm, you know the appeal. If you visited a relative that owned a farm, it was always fun. I always enjoyed visiting my uncle's farm, where my cousins and I would feed the chickens, pigs, horses...and just have a great time horsin' around the barnyard.
MICHIGAN STATE
