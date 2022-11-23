ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen

On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph weighs in on potentially joining new Huskers HC's staff

Mickey Joseph’s tenure with Nebraska may be coming to a close soon. He was asked if he’ll be talking with the next HC about potentially joining his staff. Joseph stated that he doesn’t think it’ll be up to him and that whoever the new coach deserves to pick their own staff. Joseph is confident that he’ll land on his feet wherever his next job is.
LINCOLN, NE
BuckeyesNow

Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State’s Loss To Michigan

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just lost to Michigan in Columbus for the first time since 2000, 45-23. The game turned into a shootout early, and after several lead changes, Michigan pulled away with a dominant second-half showing. J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and the Michigan offense controlled the pace of play, and the Wolverine defense found its legs in the second half to negate any chance of an Ohio State rally.
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously

It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster

The Bulldogs have been able to secure the commitment from Anthony Evans. The 2023 speedster of a wide receiver from Judson, Texas, and Converse high school announced today that he will be playing his college football for the University of Georgia.  The Bulldogs looked to be the favorite before ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense

The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?

DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
The Spun

Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral

It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Nebraska upsets Iowa, throws B1G West into chaos

With a chance to clinch the B1G West Division with a win, Iowa laid one of its biggest eggs of the year in a 24-17 loss to Nebraska on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) had won 4 straight, putting themselves in position for a trip to Indy with a final win over their rivals to the west. And they created some late-game drama, too, rallying from a 24-0 hole with 10 points in the 4th quarter to make it a 1-score game with 5:41.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland calls out Jim Knowles for 'one of the more arrogant game plans I've ever seen'

Booger McFarland took exception to the defensive game plan offered up by Jim Knowles in The Game, calling it “one of the more arrogant game plans I’ve ever seen.”. Early on, it seemed obvious that Ohio State’s defense was going to sell out to stop the run. Understandably, as Michigan boasts one of the most impressive ground attacks in the nation. However, star RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were both dealing with injuries leading up to The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy