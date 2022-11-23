Read full article on original website
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win
As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim...
Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player
Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. made a bone-headed decision during this afternoon's marquee matchup against Michigan. The big pass catcher head-butted a Michigan player out of bounds during the third quarter. He did so right in front of an official, drawing an immediate penalty flag. This penalty put...
What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was all smiles during his postgame press conference after Saturday's blowout win over Ohio State. The Wolverines leader was understandably happy with his team after coming into Columbus and leaving with a 45-23 final score. Harbaugh wasn't surprised by Michigan's dominance in the biggest game...
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Wolverines will win if these 5 things happen
On Saturday, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) hosts No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) for all the Big Ten bragging rights (at least for another season). It’s been more than 20 years since the Wolverines have won 2 in a row against the Buckeyes, and it’s been 30 years since they’ve won back-to-back outright Big Ten regular-season championships.
Mickey Joseph weighs in on potentially joining new Huskers HC's staff
Mickey Joseph’s tenure with Nebraska may be coming to a close soon. He was asked if he’ll be talking with the next HC about potentially joining his staff. Joseph stated that he doesn’t think it’ll be up to him and that whoever the new coach deserves to pick their own staff. Joseph is confident that he’ll land on his feet wherever his next job is.
Watch Ryan Day’s Postgame Press Conference After Ohio State’s Loss To Michigan
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just lost to Michigan in Columbus for the first time since 2000, 45-23. The game turned into a shootout early, and after several lead changes, Michigan pulled away with a dominant second-half showing. J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards and the Michigan offense controlled the pace of play, and the Wolverine defense found its legs in the second half to negate any chance of an Ohio State rally.
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster
The Bulldogs have been able to secure the commitment from Anthony Evans. The 2023 speedster of a wide receiver from Judson, Texas, and Converse high school announced today that he will be playing his college football for the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs looked to be the favorite before ...
Michigan players plant flag at midfield of The Horseshoe following dominant upset of Ohio State
On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 45-23 in Columbus. At halftime, the Buckeyes were leading 20-17. However, the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the 2nd half. The Wolverines racked up over 500 yards of offense and forced C.J. Stroud to throw 2 INTs. The dominant...
Trey Palmer explains 'pissed off' performance during Nebraska's showdown with Iowa
Trey Palmer was electric all season long for Nebraska. He wrapped up the 2022 season with one of his best performances, etching his name into the record books of the Huskers in the process. Prior to Saturday’s kickoff, Palmer had an unusual tweet. He sent out on social media that...
Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense
The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
Why Lions and Bills Fans Booed Like Crazy During Thanksgiving Halftime Show
The Buffalo Bills stayed in Detroit after moving last week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns to the Motor City because of a snowstorm in Buffalo. However, in this heated Thanksgiving contest, Bills and Lions fans found something to unite over: anger with the Thanksgiving halftime show. Viewers watching the...
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?
DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
Desmond Howard: 'Things will get hot' for Ryan Day if Ohio State loses to Michigan for second straight season
Desmond Howard thinks Ryan Day could feel some fire under his seat if the Buckeyes lose to Michigan in The Game on Saturday. Discussing Saturday’s matchup, the ESPN College GameDay host and analyst said that no matter what Day does the rest of the season, a win against Michigan is a must via Eleven Warriors.
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
It's far from over in Columbus, but Ohio State fans are starting to feel the pressure down four with Michigan driving and the fourth quarter fast approaching. The energy in The Shoe is starting to dissipate with each yard gained by the Wolverines' offense. And no fan embodied that more...
How did former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer do against Michigan?
When Urban Meyer was back in Ann Arbor with FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" team, the former Ohio State coach was drowned with boos, leading to him remembering a quote from a college football legend. "The great Steve Spurrier said 'If your rivals like you as a coach, you haven't beaten...
How the Vanderbilt game will lead to an offseason decision for Vols head coach Josh Heupel
There is no silver lining when it comes to Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker’s season-ending injury. Hooker suffered a torn ACL in Tennessee’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia last weekend. It’s an absolutely brutal end to Hooker’s brilliant career on Rocky Top. And it...
Mickey Joseph reveals plans for Nebraska's Blackshirts following season finale
Mickey Joseph was handed the interim reins at Nebraska following the firing of Scott Frost. Joseph went on to make a few changes, most notably on the defensive side of the ball. After being named the interim head coach, Joseph made the announcement that Blackshirt recipients would have to re-earn...
Rapid Reaction: Nebraska upsets Iowa, throws B1G West into chaos
With a chance to clinch the B1G West Division with a win, Iowa laid one of its biggest eggs of the year in a 24-17 loss to Nebraska on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes (7-5, 5-4) had won 4 straight, putting themselves in position for a trip to Indy with a final win over their rivals to the west. And they created some late-game drama, too, rallying from a 24-0 hole with 10 points in the 4th quarter to make it a 1-score game with 5:41.
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland calls out Jim Knowles for 'one of the more arrogant game plans I've ever seen'
Booger McFarland took exception to the defensive game plan offered up by Jim Knowles in The Game, calling it “one of the more arrogant game plans I’ve ever seen.”. Early on, it seemed obvious that Ohio State’s defense was going to sell out to stop the run. Understandably, as Michigan boasts one of the most impressive ground attacks in the nation. However, star RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were both dealing with injuries leading up to The Game.
