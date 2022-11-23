Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man jailed, faces charges of domestic battery, unlawful restraint
QUINCY — A Quincy man is in the Adams County Jail after deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night. Deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to 428 Timber Ridge Lane, east of Quincy off State Street. Deputies learned a female resident had contacted a third party and requested police assistance. Upon arrival, deputies determined the woman was being held against her will and the victim of domestic battery.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 24, 2022
Brennan C Johnson, 18, Quincy, was arrested for DUI alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage and leaving the scene of a property damage accident at 10th and Chestnut on 11/09/22. 176. Aaron M Nokes, 37, Camp Point IL, was arrested on a ticket on file for domestic battery...
wrcitytimes.com
From the Adams County Sheriff’s Office:
The 14th Dr. railroad crossing will be closed for some time due to a train issue. Use alternate routes.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man gets 10 years in prison for 2021 charge for distributing meth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Michael Bell, 39, of the 800 block of North Eighth Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 18, to 10 years imprisonment for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. At the sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough, the government presented evidence that on...
Man charged in random 2019 Columbia County murder pleads guilty
PORTAGE, Wis. — A man charged with killing a Columbia County man inside his home more than three years ago has reached a plea deal with prosecutors less than a week before his trial was set to start. Under the terms of the latest deal, 45-year-old Jason Kijewski pleaded guilty Wednesday to a single charge of first-degree intentional homicide for...
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
Adams Co. authorities searching for runaway teen not seen in nearly 2 weeks
ADAMS, Wis. — Authorities in Adams County are asking for the public’s help with finding a runaway teenager who hasn’t been seen for nearly two weeks. Fifteen-year-old Braelynn Mueller was last seen Nov. 10 around 3:30 p.m. at Adams-Friendship High School, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said Mueller is believed to be somewhere...
khqa.com
Quincy man sentenced for distributing meth
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bell, 39, was sentenced on November 18, 2022, after he was indicted in October 2021 and pleaded guilty in July 2022. Bell, who has multiple prior drug convictions, pleaded guilty...
wlds.com
Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner
One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man facing attempted murder charges after ramming car full of people in McDonald’s parking lot
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday night and now faces several charges, including attempted murder. Dailean Millner-Williams, 20, was arrested at 9 p.m. Tuesday and is lodged in the Adams County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He also has been charged with vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated reckless driving.
wausharaargus.com
Felonies recorded in Waushara County
Jordan Sara Marie Boening, Berlin, was in court on Nov. 10 on a count of Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm. Jury brought to courtroom, entire panel sworn. 8:34 a.m. Voir Dire begins. Juror #1394 excused for cause. Impaneled jury sworn. Recess taken by the court, case recalled outside presence of the jury. 9:48 a.m., Jury returned to courtroom. Court instructs the jury. Opening statements. The Court receives exhibit 1 and it is published to the jury. Witness testifies to exhibits 2 & 3. The Court receives exhibits 2 & 3 and they are published to the jury. Witness testifies to exhibit 4. The Court receives exhibit 4 and it is published to the jury. The State rests it’s case in chief. Jury excused from the courtroom. The Court denies the motion to dismiss. 11:20 a.m. Recess taken by the Court. 11:29 a.m. Case recalled outside of the presence of the jury. 11:36 a.m. Jury returned to courtroom. Exhibit 5 marked. Witness testifies to exhibit 5. The Court receives exhibit 5 and it is published to the jury. 12:43 p.m. Recess taken by the Court. 12:49 p.m. Case recalled outside of the presence of the jury. 12:52 p.m. Jury returned to the courtroom. The Court instructs the jury. Closing arguments. The Court further instructs the jury. Alternate juror excused. 1:45 p.m. Jury excused for deliberation. 1:47 p.m. Recess taken by the Court 2:16 p.m. Case recalled outside of the presence of the jury. The jury has reached a verdict. 2:18 p.m. Jury returned to the courtroom. The Court reads the verdict. Count 1 – Not Guilty. Count 2 – Not Guilty. The Court polls the jury. The Court discharges the jury and thanks them for their service. The Court orders judgment of dismissal with prejudice based on the verdict of the jury.
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man fleeing hit-and-run crash wrecks own vehicle, sustains serious injuries
EMMET, Wis. (WFRV) – A man allegedly involved in a minor hit-and-run crash fled the scene and then reportedly crashed his own vehicle, causing serious injury to himself in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigations show a 67-year-old man from Cambria was...
Driver facing criminal charges in fatal Hwy. 10 crash
An Appleton man is facing felony charges in a crash that led to the death of a 58-year-old passenger, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 on Hwy. 10 west of CTH B in Amherst Junction. Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton, died at the scene.
nbc15.com
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
fox47.com
Columbia County Sheriff's Office charges suspects in deer theft
PORTAGE, Wis. — Law enforcement in Columbia County recovered a stolen deer Sunday, thanks to some help from Facebook users. It all started on Saturday. A woman posted that her son had shot his first buck while hunting on property off Highway O between Portage and Wisconsin Dells. However, someone stole the animal from the property.
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
khqa.com
4 injured in crash near Canton
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Four people including a juvenile on Tuesday were injured in a crash on U.S. 61 about one mile south of Canton. The two vehicle wreck happened around 2:20 p.m. when a Ford Ranger, driven by Susan Spurgeon, traveling southbound turned left into an emergency crossover in front of a Lexus driven by Mary Sherlock, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
wlds.com
Fire Consumes Home in Rural Meredosia Wednesday Night
Multiple fire departments in the surrounding area responded to a structure fire in rural Meredosia on Wednesday night. Reports of a structure fire were called in for multiple departments at 7:25PM Wednesday night for a residence located at 523 Spunky Ridge Road in rural Meredosia. Little details are known at...
6 Shot, 1 Dead Following Opening Weekend Of Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season
The season opened Saturday.
