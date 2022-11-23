ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down

The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
batterypower.com

Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet

As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
VikingsTerritory

Ex-Vikings DT Heads to Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are 5-6 through 11 games in 2022, a whisker away from the NFC’s final playoff seed. Atlanta was supposed to be in NFL’s cellar, according to pundits, before the season began, so the near-.500 mark is somewhat impressive. And just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, the Falcons made a roster move on Monday, adding former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Houston Texans.
FanSided

Former Falcons 1st-round pick rejoins Dan Quinn with the Cowboys

Something has been up with edge rushers, formerly drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round, over the past week as the Cowboys have elevated a Falcons draft pick from five years ago. First, Vic Beasley was drafted with the first pick in another football league and now the...
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons lost what appeared to be a perfect trade

Bryan Edwards’ time with the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end with perhaps his most memorable play for Atlanta coming against the Rams. With a chance to put Atlanta back on top and complete what would have been a comeback for the ages, Mariota forced a throw to Edwards who was shown up by Jalen Ramsey as Ramsey went over the top of Edwards and snatched the pass away to end Atlanta’s comeback bid.
