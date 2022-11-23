Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
The massive Dodgers offer that Aaron Judge turned down
The Hot Stove season is starting to live up to its name, with Aaron Judge’s free agency expected to arrive at a resolution within the near future. In particular, Judge met with the San Francisco Giants this past Tuesday, and talks between the two parties were, reportedly “productive“. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their unlimited resources, aim not to be outdone by their division rivals and have floated a considerable effort towards the 6’7 slugger.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Names 'Best Option' at Shortstop For LA
MLB insider Jon Heyman says Dansby Swanson might be the Dodgers' best option at shortstop for 2023 if Trea Turner doesn't want to come back.
Report: Yankees have major interest in 1 free agent pitcher
While the New York Yankees’ efforts to retain Aaron Judge are getting the bulk of the attention, the team has other significant targets as well. The Yankees appear likely to try to add a starting pitcher no matter what happens with Judge, and they may have one name in mind.
What happens if Yankees don’t re-sign Aaron Judge? MLB insider pitches Brian Cashman’s backup plan
As goes Aaron Judge, so go the New York Yankees. The free-agent outfielder is the linchpin to general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason plans. If he re-signs the slugger, Cashman won’t have much money left to address other needs like a third outfielder and help for the bullpen. BUY...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Rumors: Angels ‘More Likely’ To Move Shohei Ohtani At 2023 MLB Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels endured another disappointing season and saw their playoff drought extend to eight years despite having two of the sport’s biggest stars in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on their roster. Since making his MLB debut in 2018, Ohtani has accomplished virtually everything on the field,...
RUMOR: Yankees’ confidence level in signing Justin Verlander, revealed
Justin Verlander has hit the free-agent market after a phenomenal season for the Houston Astros. The New York Yankees are potentially in the mix for the superstar pitcher, along with other playoff teams. The Yankees have the resources to make a splash with Verlander but According to Jon Heyman of...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet
As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors. The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line...
Ex-Vikings DT Heads to Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are 5-6 through 11 games in 2022, a whisker away from the NFC’s final playoff seed. Atlanta was supposed to be in NFL’s cellar, according to pundits, before the season began, so the near-.500 mark is somewhat impressive. And just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed, the Falcons made a roster move on Monday, adding former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off waivers from the Houston Texans.
Houston Astros targeting 2-time All-Star outfielder in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros are reportedly one of the teams in hot pursuit of one of the more intriguing players on
Red Sox Acquire Ex-Yankees Prospect in Trade With Pirates
This prospect was once one of the hottest hitters in New York's farm system, before he was traded away in 2021
FanSided
Brian Cashman hints at good news on Yankees’ free agent Matt Blake
The New York Yankees seem to be making tangible progress on Aaron Judge, their most prominent free agent. But, if Hal Steinbrenner halted the team’s momentum right now and cut off all free agent spending, right field would only be one of two tremendous trouble spots. Judge revolutionized the...
FanSided
Former Falcons 1st-round pick rejoins Dan Quinn with the Cowboys
Something has been up with edge rushers, formerly drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round, over the past week as the Cowboys have elevated a Falcons draft pick from five years ago. First, Vic Beasley was drafted with the first pick in another football league and now the...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
San Diego Padres a ‘surprise team’ in chase for top shortstop in MLB free agency
The San Diego Padres are reportedly one of the teams that are in pursuit of the best shortstop on the
Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect
The Mets reportedly signed a former Red Sox pitching prospect Wednesday
New York Yankees reportedly very high on a specific free-agent pitcher
As the New York Yankees engage in a bidding war with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers for
Dodgers Rumors: Insider Believes LA is Down on Kodai Senga Sweepstakes
He's one of the biggest free agents on the market this offseason.
FanSided
Atlanta Falcons lost what appeared to be a perfect trade
Bryan Edwards’ time with the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end with perhaps his most memorable play for Atlanta coming against the Rams. With a chance to put Atlanta back on top and complete what would have been a comeback for the ages, Mariota forced a throw to Edwards who was shown up by Jalen Ramsey as Ramsey went over the top of Edwards and snatched the pass away to end Atlanta’s comeback bid.
Angels News: LA Signs Relief Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Perry Minasian liked him from his time with the Braves.
Dodgers: MLB Network Breaks Down What Went Wrong With Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger struggled heavily with his swing all season long
