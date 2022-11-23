The start of gun deer season yesterday morning means a lot of hunters are heading into the wilderness, but they need to be on the lookout for more than just deer. According to WAOW-TV, authorities recommend hunters watch their path to see if there are any bodies in their spot in the woods that could be identified as missing people. Authorities are asking hunters to keep an eye out in the woods because of past trends. Scott Goldberg, an investigative lieutenant for the Wood County Sheriff's Department said "A lot of times, bodies, along with other items that are connected to crimes are found in wooded areas."

WOOD COUNTY, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO