Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in LouisianaKristen WaltersNatchitoches, LA
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Related
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
KPLC TV
Leesville woman arrested and accused of multiple vehicle thefts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville woman was arrested and accused of multiple vehicle burglaries in Vernon Parish, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Kyrie Burnley, 36, of Leesville was booked into the VPSO jail on November 25 and charged with one count of simple burglary and resisting arrest, and two counts of exploitation of the infirm and theft of a motor vehicle.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police arrest individual for five counts of Principal to attempted Second Degree Murder
On November 22, 2022 around 12:40 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 400 block of Lakeview Drive in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon officers arrival they spoke with several witnesses who said that two vehicles began shooting towards people at the apartment complex. Investigators...
KPLC TV
One of two Leesville burglary suspects arrested in Wisconsin
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office says one of the suspects accused in two home burglaries around the Leesville area has been arrested. Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was arrested in Wisconsin by the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office when they responded to a report of a shirtless man in the street throwing snowballs at people. After speaking with Ashworth, deputies performed a criminal history check and found that he had a warrant for his arrest in Vernon Parish for burglaries in the Burr Ferry community.
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
KSLA
Suspect shot and wounded by APD officer while making arrest
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria Police Department officer shot and wounded a suspect on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 24, 2022, while attempting to make an arrest. Louisiana State Police has taken over the investigation. LSP investigators shared in their initial report that at around 12:30 p.m., APD received a complaint that a man was running into traffic on Rapides Avenue. When an officer got to the area, he came in contact with the man, identified as 34-year-old Jason Shackleford.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling police investigating homicide
A Grambling man was shot and killed early Wednesday outside his home. About 4:30 a.m., Grambling Police received a report of a possible shooting on Harris Street. When officers arrived, they found Eric Richardson, 28, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. According to police, Richardson was...
Louisiana police officer shoots and wounds suspect while making arrest
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – An Alexandria Police officer shot and wounded a suspect this afternoon while attempting to make an arrest. APD received a report of a disturbance in the 2800 block of Rapides Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, the officer encountered a 34-year-old male of Alexandria. While attempting to subdue and […]
Officer-involved shooting in Alexandria
Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Rapides Avenue near Westwood Boulevard.
cenlanow.com
APD seeking public help to locate 2 attempted murder suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting incident this afternoon on North Mall Drive. Nobody was injured in the incident. Cartier Green, 22, (left photo) and Kennedy Green, 21, are each wanted for...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Seeking Hit & Run Suspects
Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying two people that are wanted for questioning in a hit and run incident. The two people are believed to have knowledge about the incident that happened November 2nd at the Dollar General Store in the 4600 block of Highway 80 in Haughton, LA. Detectives say the two left the scene driving a dark colored car or SUV.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies looking for Rapides Parish man who fled, handcuffed from abuse investigation
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help while they continue to look for a Rapides Parish man that fled from them during a domestic abuse investigation on Sunday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are currently looking for 25-year-old Bailey D....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
First responders work single-vehicle crash near Marthaville
Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Robeline Police and Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #7 responded to NATCOM 911 Center reports of a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries on Nov. 23 at 12:51 pm on Hwy. 120 near Marthaville according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriffs Office.
kjas.com
Sheriff says Joshua Larkin is still missing in Newton County
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Friday that a man is still missing after he reportedly walked into a hunting area over a week ago, but never returned. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
Louisiana man dies after early morning shooting
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, around 4:30 AM, Grambling Police received a call in reference to a possible shooting on Harris Street in Grambling, La. Upon arrival, officers discovered 28-year-old Eric Richardson unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested following domestic assault investigation, narcotics and weapon seized
A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday evening Nov. 15, shortly after 6 pm, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were following up on a...
Louisiana’s SNAP, Pandemic EBT cardholders urged to increase security due to recent potential security risk
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana officials on Tuesday encouraged recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Pandemic EBT benefits to monitor their purchases and consider resetting their PIN numbers due to a possible threat to security in Sabine Parish. According to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the theft of credit […]
Natchitoches Times
LEO JAMES LLORENS
Natchitoches, LA. Jan. 29, 1938- Nov. 26, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial for Leo James Llorens will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Isle Brevelle, with the Rev. John O’Brien officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Mausoleum under the direction of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Leo James “Jim” Llorens was born Jan. 29, 1938, in Shreveport to the late William and Clara Metoyer Llorens. At an early age, his family relocated to Aliso Village, a small community near downtown Los Angeles. Jim was not a stranger to hard work. As a youngster he shined shoes and sold newspapers on busy street corners to help support his parents and siblings. He continued this work ethic through his teenage years while attending and graduating from Manual Arts High School. However, it was not all work and no play for Jim, for during the summer after graduating, he met and eventually married the love of his life, Mary Louise Ravard Llorens Aug. 8, 1959. As a young husband and father, Jim’s strong Catholic faith was the foundation for how he lived, and how he raised his five children. Throughout his life, Jim enjoyed making people laugh and touching people’s hearts through humor and through his God-given gift of his voice. Jim supported his family by working in the manufacturing and aerospace industries as a machinist and numerical control programmer. Later in his career he shared his knowledge as a professor at LA Trade Technical College. After moving back to his home state of Louisiana in 1984, Jim took on contracting work for several companies prior to his retirement in 2008. After Jim retired, he found pleasure in spending quality time with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly called him “Paw-Paw.” He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Louise Llorens: parents; sister Gertrude Llorens Frew. His memory will be cherished forever by his five children; Eric Llorens Sr. and wife Wendy of Bermuda, Angela Llorens Rachal and husband Louis “Cookie” Jr. of Natchitoches, Alan Llorens and wife Tina of Westchester, Calif., Lorita Llorens Metoyer and husband Archie Sr. of Natchitoches and Keith A. Llorens and wife Colette of Gardena, Calif; 14 grandchildren; Eric Jr. (Erica) and Jarred (Allie) Llorens, Alicia (Jonathan) Christophe and Louis Rachal III, Zachary, Victoria and Nathaniel Llorens, Breanna Metoyer, Marissa (Michael) Williams, Archie G. and Alainna Metoyer and Kyle, Cole and Karli Llorens; great-grandchildren; Lincoln Marie Llorens, Maya and Houston Llorens, Nevayah and Kason Christophe, Noah Rachal, Leo Metoyer and Michael Williams Jr. He is also survived by his siblings Stephen (Caroll) Llorens, Patricia (Wilfred) Metoyer and Carolyn Wilson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Louisiana
A famous restaurant chain with over 2,600 locations across the country recently opened another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Louisiana location in Natchitoches.
Comments / 0