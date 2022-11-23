Springfield gives thanks, comes together at 1636 North

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ralph Desir, local clothing brand owner, and chefs from 1636 North teamed up to get Thanksgiving dinners out to the community members in need.

The “Giving Thanks” community dinner gave people a chance to come together and sit down for a home cooked meal.

Desir said the event gives him a chance to bond with his son. “I just like to teach my son we are a community so that’s what its mainly bout. a lot of businesses in the area pitched in with this.”

The owners of 1636 North prepared the meals, and Ayanna C. Crawford, Chief of Staff to Representative Orlando Ramos, helped serve. The meal was held Wednesday from 11am to 3pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.