ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield gives thanks, comes together at 1636 North

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzdME_0jLCqHt000

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ralph Desir, local clothing brand owner, and chefs from 1636 North teamed up to get Thanksgiving dinners out to the community members in need.

Where to eat Thanksgiving dinner in Massachusetts

The “Giving Thanks” community dinner gave people a chance to come together and sit down for a home cooked meal.

Desir said the event gives him a chance to bond with his son. “I just like to teach my son we are a community so that’s what its mainly bout. a lot of businesses in the area pitched in with this.”

The owners of 1636 North prepared the meals, and Ayanna C. Crawford, Chief of Staff to Representative Orlando Ramos, helped serve. The meal was held Wednesday from 11am to 3pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

WWLP

36K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy