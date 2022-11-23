ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
floridagators.com

Last-Minute Comeback Gives Gators Overtime Victory Over Houston

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Florida women's basketball ended their stay at the St. Pete Showcase in dramatic fashion, using a last-minute comeback to force overtime and defeat Houston, 77-73, on the campus of Eckard College. Trailing by six with 1:44 remaining in the game, the Gators (6-1, 0-0 SEC)...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Houston Drops Showcase Opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Houston women's basketball team led Portland for 32 minutes but ultimately fell 66-60 in its opening game of the St. Pete Showcase at Eckerd College on Thursday. For the third-straight game, both junior Laila Blair (16 points) and senior Tiara Young (20) scored in...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

High school football playoff scores and highlights

High school football playoffs are in full swing across the Houston area. Check out highlights in the video window above, and see scores from around the state below. Check out Inside High School Sports Saturday night at 11 p.m. for a full wrap-up of highlights, plus stories from around the area.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Honored With Key To The City & His Own Day In Houston

Houston, TX - 50 Cent has been given his own day and the key to the city of Houston as H-Town continues to embrace the Queens, New York native as one of its own. The G-Unit boss was presented with the prestigious honors by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner at the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Texas metropolis on Thursday (November 24).
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Brunch in Houston

Brunch is a fun way to start your weekend and Houston, Texas is buzzing with amazing brunch options. In a big city like Houston it can be overwhelming to narrow down the best brunch restaurants and figure out when and how long every restaurant serves brunch. However, do not fear, we have put in the work so that all you need to do to find the best brunch in Houston is select one of the restaurants from our list.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!

Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Breakfast in Houston

Houston’s breakfast restaurants exemplify the culinary diversity and standard of excellence for patrons to savor the morning. Whether you’re looking for a continental breakfast, a quick pastry, and espresso, or a lavish, gourmet breakfast at a fine-dining bistro, you’ll find everything you’re looking for on the following list of our favorite breakfast spots in Houston!
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Receives Key To The City Of Houston

After moving to Texas in 2021, Houston’s Mayor Sylvester Turner. 50 Cent moved to Houston a year and a half ago. Clearly, he’s making the most of his time in Texas. Mayor Sylvester Turner bestowed Fif with the key to the city and his own day this week. During the Thanksgiving parade, Turner explained that Fif’s contributions to the city have been nothing but positive.
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Steakhouse in Houston

Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
HOUSTON, TX
thetexastasty.com

The Best Mexican Food in Houston

Houston has a diverse food scene with a wide variety of cuisine to explore. In this blog post we delve into the best Mexican food around the city. Using our list below of the top 13 mexican restaurants throughout the city you can experience some of the best Mexican food in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Transaction gone wrong leads to double shooting in Houston

Two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 230 Uvalde Road between Woodforest and Wallisville. https://www.fox26houston.com/news/thanksgiving-night-shooting-woman-dead-man-critical-in-uvalde-road-shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
High School Football PRO

Humble, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Katy High School football team will have a game with Summer Creek High School on November 25, 2022, 12:00:00.
KATY, TX

