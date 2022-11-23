ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waushara County, WI

Related
Fox11online.com

Death under investigation in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it has started an investigation after finding a person dead in their vehicle Saturday morning. Authorities say they were notified at 9:53 a.m. for someone who was found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the township of Chester, near Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Go Valley Kids

The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!

There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wausharaargus.com

Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Jordan Sara Marie Boening, Berlin, was in court on Nov. 10 on a count of Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm. Jury brought to courtroom, entire panel sworn. 8:34 a.m. Voir Dire begins. Juror #1394 excused for cause. Impaneled jury sworn. Recess taken by the court, case recalled outside presence of the jury. 9:48 a.m., Jury returned to courtroom. Court instructs the jury. Opening statements. The Court receives exhibit 1 and it is published to the jury. Witness testifies to exhibits 2 & 3. The Court receives exhibits 2 & 3 and they are published to the jury. Witness testifies to exhibit 4. The Court receives exhibit 4 and it is published to the jury. The State rests it’s case in chief. Jury excused from the courtroom. The Court denies the motion to dismiss. 11:20 a.m. Recess taken by the Court. 11:29 a.m. Case recalled outside of the presence of the jury. 11:36 a.m. Jury returned to courtroom. Exhibit 5 marked. Witness testifies to exhibit 5. The Court receives exhibit 5 and it is published to the jury. 12:43 p.m. Recess taken by the Court. 12:49 p.m. Case recalled outside of the presence of the jury. 12:52 p.m. Jury returned to the courtroom. The Court instructs the jury. Closing arguments. The Court further instructs the jury. Alternate juror excused. 1:45 p.m. Jury excused for deliberation. 1:47 p.m. Recess taken by the Court 2:16 p.m. Case recalled outside of the presence of the jury. The jury has reached a verdict. 2:18 p.m. Jury returned to the courtroom. The Court reads the verdict. Count 1 – Not Guilty. Count 2 – Not Guilty. The Court polls the jury. The Court discharges the jury and thanks them for their service. The Court orders judgment of dismissal with prejudice based on the verdict of the jury.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

A Closer Look at The Eleanore Robert’s Murder

Jerome Lippert Shares Insight into Wood County Case. Submitted to OnFocus – Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 is the 38th anniversary of the brutal murder of 73 year-old Eleanore Roberts in the Town of Saratoga in Wood County. Less than a month earlier on Nov. 2, 2022, in Branch Two Wood County Court a guilty verdict was finally rendered in that Cold Case. John A. Sarver was convicted of this heinous crime, and he will be sentenced on Jan. 23,2023.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
cwbradio.com

Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released

The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Names Released in Medford Crash

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
MEDFORD, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
GRAND CHUTE, WI

