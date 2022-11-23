ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waushara County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Go Valley Kids

The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!

There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
kz1043.com

Fond du Lac man killed in Dodge County crash

TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — A Fond du Lac man is dead following a crash in Dodge County. The sheriff’s office says a deputy spotted the victim speeding along County Highway C in the town of Trenton around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. As the officer started to pursue the...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
onfocus.news

Names Released in Medford Crash

MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
MEDFORD, WI
cwbradio.com

Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released

The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

A Closer Look at The Eleanore Robert’s Murder

Jerome Lippert Shares Insight into Wood County Case. Submitted to OnFocus – Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 is the 38th anniversary of the brutal murder of 73 year-old Eleanore Roberts in the Town of Saratoga in Wood County. Less than a month earlier on Nov. 2, 2022, in Branch Two Wood County Court a guilty verdict was finally rendered in that Cold Case. John A. Sarver was convicted of this heinous crime, and he will be sentenced on Jan. 23,2023.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

One Dead After Police Chase Crash In Dodge County

The sheriff in Dodge County says a young man is dead after crashing into a tree during a police chase. It happened at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Deputies tried to stop the 21-year-old driver for speeding along County Highway C about three miles outside of Waupun. The chase lasted all of a minute before the deputy saw the car smash into a tree.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver flees from officers after multiple hit-and-run crashes in Fond du Lac, charged with second OWI

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was arrested on Friday after reportedly hitting multiple vehicles, fleeing from officers, and crashing into a squad car. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers received reports around 8:59 p.m. on November 25 of an SUV that allegedly rammed into a vehicle in a parking lot on East Johnson Street and drove off.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE

Community Policy