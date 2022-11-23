Read full article on original website
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
The Best Christmas Lights Near The Fox Cities: Awesome Displays for 2022!
There is nothing quite like heading out for a tour of holiday light displays. Northeast Wisconsin is home to some of the best Christmas lights in Wisconsin! Whether you are looking for Christmas lights to music, unique displays or lots of eye candy, our handy guide will help you find the best Christmas lights near you. Grab the popcorn, fill the thermos with hot chocolate, and enjoy this free fun family tradition.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
kz1043.com
Fond du Lac man killed in Dodge County crash
TOWN OF TRENTON, Wis. — A Fond du Lac man is dead following a crash in Dodge County. The sheriff’s office says a deputy spotted the victim speeding along County Highway C in the town of Trenton around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. As the officer started to pursue the...
wearegreenbay.com
Large playhouse fire in Outagamie County threatened nearby barn, 3 departments responded
BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to a large playhouse that was ‘engulfed’ in flames near a barn in Outagamie County that contained animals. According to the Combined Locks Public Safety, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Friday in the Town of Buchanan. Fire crews...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 northbound near Fox Crossing after a crash
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed down lanes of traffic on I-41 northbound in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. The incident took roughly one hour to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Lanes...
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
onfocus.news
Names Released in Medford Crash
MEDFORD, WI (OnFocus) – Names have been released in the fatal crash that took place in the Township of Mayville on November 14. The name of the occupant who died at the scene was Tracy M. Anderson, 25, from Medford. The name of the driver is Patrick G. Davis, 32, and the other occupants were: Susan M. Sherwood, 25, and Serapio V. Terrones III, 41.
Body found inside a vehicle, death investigation underway in Dodge County
A death investigation is underway in Dodge County after a body was found inside a vehicle Saturday morning.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
3 people arrested in major drug bust in neighboring Dodge Co., WI | By Sheriff Dale Schmidt
Dodge Co., WI – At 11:57 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, the Dodge County Drug Enforcement Unit, led in this major investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Beaver Dam and Juneau Police Departments, conducted a search warrant at 422 S. Fairfield Avenue Apt #1 in the City of Juneau.
cwbradio.com
Name of Individual Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Clark County Released
The name of the person killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Water Road in the Township of Mayville has been released. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th. An initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on Highway 13 when the operator, 32-year-old Patrick Davis, lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
Fox11online.com
New highway interchange in Fond du Lac County to open Thanksgiving morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new interchange will be opening in Fond du Lac County just in time for holiday traffic. The new Wisconsin State Highway 23 and County Road UU interchange will be opening Thursday morning. The interchange is part of a larger project to expand Highway...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
onfocus.news
A Closer Look at The Eleanore Robert’s Murder
Jerome Lippert Shares Insight into Wood County Case. Submitted to OnFocus – Saturday Nov. 26, 2022 is the 38th anniversary of the brutal murder of 73 year-old Eleanore Roberts in the Town of Saratoga in Wood County. Less than a month earlier on Nov. 2, 2022, in Branch Two Wood County Court a guilty verdict was finally rendered in that Cold Case. John A. Sarver was convicted of this heinous crime, and he will be sentenced on Jan. 23,2023.
seehafernews.com
One Dead After Police Chase Crash In Dodge County
The sheriff in Dodge County says a young man is dead after crashing into a tree during a police chase. It happened at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday. Deputies tried to stop the 21-year-old driver for speeding along County Highway C about three miles outside of Waupun. The chase lasted all of a minute before the deputy saw the car smash into a tree.
WBAY Green Bay
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver flees from officers after multiple hit-and-run crashes in Fond du Lac, charged with second OWI
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was arrested on Friday after reportedly hitting multiple vehicles, fleeing from officers, and crashing into a squad car. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers received reports around 8:59 p.m. on November 25 of an SUV that allegedly rammed into a vehicle in a parking lot on East Johnson Street and drove off.
21-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash
A 21-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.
wrcitytimes.com
From the Adams County Sheriff’s Office:
The 14th Dr. railroad crossing will be closed for some time due to a train issue. Use alternate routes.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
Comments / 0