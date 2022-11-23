TSA issues Thanksgiving dishes list allowed in luggage

"Solids are safe," is an easy phrase to remember when packing Thanksgiving dishes or leftovers to fly during the holiday weekend. TSA issued guidance on Thanksgiving dinner dishes that are permissible to go through security checkpoints in a carry-on bag, and dishes that need to be packed in checked luggage.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint

Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies and other sweet treats.

Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked or uncooked.

Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag.

Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic.

Mac ‘n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination.

Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens.

Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi.

Candy.

Spices.

Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage

Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them.

Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can.

Wine, champagne, sparking apple cider.

Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them.

Preserves, jams and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them.

Maple syrup.

TSA agents are reminding travelers of the 311 Liquids Rule:

3.4 ounces

1 quartz-sized bag

Per 1 passenger

Airport officials also encourage passengers to pack food items in easy-to-reach parts of the bag, because it may take TSA agents extra time to inspect the item. They also remind passengers to plan extra time to go through security before departing.

