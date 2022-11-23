While dogs might be known as “man’s best friend,” they might need to move their paws over when it comes to the perfect furry companion for seniors. Cats are moving in. While cats tend to get stereotyped as being independent troublemakers who like to knock things off of shelves, that’s really nothing more than bad press. Like dogs, cats need to be somewhat trained and know their boundaries. However, when it comes to day-to-day responsibilities, they’re much easier to care for than a canine companion. For seniors, that can be a huge plus.

5 DAYS AGO