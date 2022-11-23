ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why You Need Pet Insurance Before the Winter

There are more hazards for your dog and cat right now. Veterinary care bills can be expensive. Cold weather brings with it the danger of slipping on ice and frostbite. Your pets are also at risk from your holiday decor and visitors to your home who may not know your routine -- or what your pet can or cannot eat.
BBC

Bristol student vets fund pet vaccines for struggling owners

Low-income pet owners have been given a helping hand by an animal charity offering free pet vaccinations. Trainee vets fundraised and joined forces with Bristol Animal Rescue Centre on Wednesday to administer jabs. The charity said it had helped 54% more people via the scheme since last year supported by...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Holiday safety for dogs: Tips and tricks for pet parents

December means eating, drinking and being merry with friends and family. But nothing can spoil holiday cheer like an emergency visit to the vet.  These tips can help prevent a holiday disaster for both you and your pup. Keep People Food Away from Pups Decorations Hosting A Small Get-Together? Holiday Travel Plan in Advance About […] The post Holiday safety for dogs: Tips and tricks for pet parents appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
catingtonpost.com

Why Cats Are the Perfect Pets for Seniors

While dogs might be known as “man’s best friend,” they might need to move their paws over when it comes to the perfect furry companion for seniors. Cats are moving in. While cats tend to get stereotyped as being independent troublemakers who like to knock things off of shelves, that’s really nothing more than bad press. Like dogs, cats need to be somewhat trained and know their boundaries. However, when it comes to day-to-day responsibilities, they’re much easier to care for than a canine companion. For seniors, that can be a huge plus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy