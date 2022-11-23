ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s ‘tripledemic’ of viruses is on the rise. Here’s how to care for a sick loved one

By Cathie Anderson
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California hospital ICU’s see 20% jump in COVID-19 patients since last week, state data show

The number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care jumped 20% over the last week, public health officials announced in their latest update. They have released a steady drumbeat of warnings to the public that cases of three winter viruses — COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — are sharply rising. In some cities, hospital personnel have been setting up tents in parking lots to triage patients.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times of San Diego

Report: California, ‘Story of Two Economies,’ Must Promote Growth in Underserved Regions

California must do more to promote inclusive and sustainable regional economic growth by prioritizing resources for underserved regions, a state watchdog panel has found. The report by the Little Hoover Commission, Equitable Economic Development Across California, examines how state government can promote inclusive growth in California’s less prosperous regions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travellemming.com

29 Best Things to Do in Northern California (in 2022)

There are so many fun things to do in Northern California. The pull of the area’s national and state parks, architecture, and food culture grows steadily each year. The prime way to experience the best that Northern California has to offer is with a California road trip. The more time allotted to exploring the area, the more top California activities and excursions you can squeeze in like Alcatraz Island and Redwood National Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

How Jennifer Siebel Newsom became a champion of youth mental health

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - First partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom has spent decades spotlighting, examining and uplifting the mental well-being of young people. But for her, the topic transcends professional duties. It's personal. When Siebel Newsom was 6 years old, her older sister died in an accident, leaving her to navigate grief...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Is There a Conservative Re-Alignment Taking Place in the Golden State?

Ric Grenell’s Fix California started a statewide inspection of the 58 counties’ voter rolls in July 2021 pushing voter integrity, as well as an effort to register Conservative voters. An alarming report by the Election Integrity Project California following California’s November 3, 2020 election showed the election was...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Advocates push CA to list Joshua Trees as endangered species

The California Fish and Game Commission delayed the decision again today over whether to grant state protection to the western Joshua tree. The petition to protect the plant under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA) was submitted in 2019. If it is listed, it would be the first species to earn protection in the state because of climate change.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes

16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the...
UTAH STATE

