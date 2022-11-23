California’s ‘tripledemic’ of viruses is on the rise. Here’s how to care for a sick loved one

Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California hospital ICU’s see 20% jump in COVID-19 patients since last week, state data show
The number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care jumped 20% over the last week, public health officials announced in their latest update. They have released a steady drumbeat of warnings to the public that cases of three winter viruses — COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — are sharply rising. In some cities, hospital personnel have been setting up tents in parking lots to triage patients.
Report: California, ‘Story of Two Economies,’ Must Promote Growth in Underserved Regions
California must do more to promote inclusive and sustainable regional economic growth by prioritizing resources for underserved regions, a state watchdog panel has found. The report by the Little Hoover Commission, Equitable Economic Development Across California, examines how state government can promote inclusive growth in California’s less prosperous regions.
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
Willits News
California appeals court axes district COVID-19 student vaccine mandate
In a defeat to school districts throughout California, including many in the Bay Area, that sought to impose their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements on students, an appellate court has ruled that only the state can make such mandates. The Fourth District California Court of Appeal sided with a judge who...
travellemming.com
29 Best Things to Do in Northern California (in 2022)
There are so many fun things to do in Northern California. The pull of the area’s national and state parks, architecture, and food culture grows steadily each year. The prime way to experience the best that Northern California has to offer is with a California road trip. The more time allotted to exploring the area, the more top California activities and excursions you can squeeze in like Alcatraz Island and Redwood National Park.
KTVU FOX 2
How Jennifer Siebel Newsom became a champion of youth mental health
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - First partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom has spent decades spotlighting, examining and uplifting the mental well-being of young people. But for her, the topic transcends professional duties. It's personal. When Siebel Newsom was 6 years old, her older sister died in an accident, leaving her to navigate grief...
Help Find 35 Missing Women of California. Do You Recognize Her?
Do You Recognize Anyone of These Missing Women of California?. Help find these missing women of California. Some have been missing for over 40 years and others have been missing for a just a handful of months. Do you recognize any of them?
iheart.com
The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area
The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
More Northern California victims who lost homes in Mill Fire sue lumber mill owner
Another lawsuit has been filed against the company that owns a Northern California lumber mill linked to a deadly wildfire that destroyed dozens of homes in Siskiyou County this summer. A complaint filed in San Francisco Superior Court alleges that Roseburg Forest Products Co. conducted operations at its mill “in...
californiaglobe.com
Is There a Conservative Re-Alignment Taking Place in the Golden State?
Ric Grenell’s Fix California started a statewide inspection of the 58 counties’ voter rolls in July 2021 pushing voter integrity, as well as an effort to register Conservative voters. An alarming report by the Election Integrity Project California following California’s November 3, 2020 election showed the election was...
Advocates push CA to list Joshua Trees as endangered species
The California Fish and Game Commission delayed the decision again today over whether to grant state protection to the western Joshua tree. The petition to protect the plant under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA) was submitted in 2019. If it is listed, it would be the first species to earn protection in the state because of climate change.
KTVU FOX 2
California guaranteed income program: Select individuals to receive $600-$1,200 payments per month
LOS ANGELES - More than $25 million in grant funding will go to seven guaranteed income pilot projects across California, the state's Department of Social Services announced Monday. The state-funded pilot programs will serve approximately 1,975 individuals across California with monthly payments ranging from $600-$1,200 per month, for a period...
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
goldrushcam.com
Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians in Tuolumne County Receives $630,000 as Governor Gavin Newsom Announces $47 Million in Homeless Housing Funding to California Tribes
16 Native American communities to receive homeless housing funding. Four new Homekey sites will create 75 homes for members of four tribes, including homeless youth. November 23, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced $47 million in new funding for California tribal nations to support their efforts to prevent and end homelessness and meet the housing and services needs of their communities.
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
KCRA.com
California steps up effort to stop retail crimes during holiday shopping season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shoppers across California may notice a heavier law enforcement presence in and around shopping centers across the state. Work has been underway to stop smash-and-grab robberies and other brazen forms of retail theft. “It’s a lucrative enterprise and there’s a large market for resale," said California...
SFGate
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the...
