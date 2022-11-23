Read full article on original website
Treva Ida Aeby, 104
Treva Ida Aeby, 104 years old, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2022. Treva was born on August 7, 1918, to the late Matt and Grace (née Jones) Evers in Vail, South Dakota. She acquired a formidable work ethic at a young age, and this remained with her throughout her life. After high school graduation, Treva and a family friend went to Minnesota to attend beauty school to become hairdressers. It was there that she met Louis. They married in 1939 and moved to Louis’ hometown of Tyler, Texas.
Stevens Point ‘trots’ into Thanksgiving
Originally overseen by Portage County CAN as a way to kick off the holiday season with physical activity, the event is now being operated by Festival Foods. The run, comprised of a five- or two-mile run, or a two-mile walk, was held on Thanksgiving morning. For the first time, the...
UWSP to offer music concerts at Stevens Point, Wausau campuses
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is offering a variety of music concerts in December at its Stevens Point and Wausau campuses. UW-Stevens Point concerts will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at the UW-Stevens Point Noel Fine Arts Center Michelsen Hall, 1800 Portage St., Stevens Point unless otherwise noted. Tickets are $17 for the general public, $15 for seniors, and $10 for kids and UWSP employees unless otherwise noted. UWSP students may attend free of charge.
Column: The Thanksgiving message
Editor’s Note: Retired Stevens Point Assistant Police Chief Ron Carlson wrote this piece in October 2021. We’ve published it in honor of Thanksgiving. This is his story about something he experienced while he while on patrol. The names and locations have been changed, or omitted entirely, to protect the privacy of those involved, but the other details are true.
