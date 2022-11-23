Treva Ida Aeby, 104 years old, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2022. Treva was born on August 7, 1918, to the late Matt and Grace (née Jones) Evers in Vail, South Dakota. She acquired a formidable work ethic at a young age, and this remained with her throughout her life. After high school graduation, Treva and a family friend went to Minnesota to attend beauty school to become hairdressers. It was there that she met Louis. They married in 1939 and moved to Louis’ hometown of Tyler, Texas.

