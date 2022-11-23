Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
Related
WIFR
Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season
NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19. Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
Rockford residents come together to honor loved ones during the holiday season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Olson Funeral and Cremation Services held their third annual Holiday remembrance service at the Luminara walk at the Nicholas Conservatory. The service brought together members of the community in a chance to honor their loved ones during the holidays. The event was held a day before the Luminaria walk which will […]
Black Friday in Rockford: Where to find deals at locally owned stores
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s no secret that most of the long Black Friday lines will form outside national chain stores as shoppers jostle to get an early jump on their holiday shopping. Stores like Target, Macy’s, and Kohl’s won’t be without big crowds on Nov. 25. But, Rockford also has s vibrant local business community […]
Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas
Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
Firefighters working on Thanksgiving, but celebrating as well.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford Fire Departments spent another day at the office this Thanksgiving. While not a hectic day at work, firefighters did spend it away from family and friends with a regular 24hour shift just like any other day. However, the firefighters do what they can, to make it a […]
Where to See Christmas Lights in the Stateline
Grab a cup of hot cocoa, load the kids in the car, and go check out these 2022 Christmas light displays in the Rockford area. Several of these lights shows are ones where you get out and walk around, some are drive-thru, and others are impressive neighborhood decorations. Here are the Christmas light displays you should take the time to see this year!
rockrivercurrent.com
Candy Cloud in Rockford launches franchise program, hopes to open next storefronts in 2023
ROCKFORD — Candy Cloud’s owners want their store to be a nationwide name, and they’re starting by franchising locally. Owners Alex and Paityn Edwards began accepting franchise applications in October and are now looking for franchisees in cities such as Madison and Milwaukee. “We’re looking to have...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: CITY OF ROCKFORD ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY PRIOR TO STROLL ON STATE FESTIVITIES IN DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. City Issues Travel and Parking Information for Downtown Events. Saturday November 26th,...
GORGEOUS! This Illinois City Has Charming Airbnb With A Fairytale Gazebo
Ever catch yourself scrolling through rentals for your next vacation that are so out of your price range? It's so fun, it's like house hunting without the mortgage. This beautiful Airbnb in Rockford, Illinois is a 'Spanish Style Villa' that has a beautiful enchanted Gazebo you'll love! If you've never seen this place, check it out below.
WIFR
First-Time homebuyer thankful to land dream home before Thanksgiving
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Between cooking Thanksgiving dinner, shopping for presents and hanging lights, it may seem like finding your dream home is too good to be true. According to the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors:. Housing inventory across the Rockford region fell more than 20% between September 2021 and...
Garage sale held for late Rockford Speedway owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of the late owner of the Rockford Speedway is holding a garage sale on Friday. It will take place at Loves Park’s Forest Hills Lodge. Jody Deery passed away back in June. She was a big collector of nativity scenes. She would open up her house every year so […]
advantagenews.com
SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting
Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Hits a Tree on the East Side
My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:15 am. In the neighborhood of the 1200 block of Arnold...
To The Mysterious Illinois Man Who Disturbed Me In My Sleep, Why?
You've probably seen Ring Doorbell footage of strangers knocking on peoples' front doors at all hours of the night - even if they're harmless intentions, it's a very terrifying experience. I would know. It happened to me just a few nights ago. It was around 11:30pm on a Wednesday, I...
4, 6-year-old Illinois brothers die after falling into frozen pond
PALATINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois family is mourning the loss of 4- and 6-year-old brothers after they fell into an icy retention pond on Wednesday. “This is tough. This is so tough,” said Teghan Ivy, the boys’ mother. “I never imagined having to bury my kids at the same time.” Ivy said that the […]
Head-on crash near Williams Tree Farm in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road. The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
MyStateline.com
Sunny & Warm for Stroll On State, Rainy Sunday to Follow
Temperatures have rebounded quite nicely following the rather bitterly cold stretch we had during the mid portions of the month. In fact, yesterday marked the fourth straight day in which the Rockford International Airport registered a high temperature in the 50s. Thankfully, another warm and tranquil day lies ahead for the start of the weekend, which is great news for anybody who plans to travel back home, put up holiday lights, or attend any local holiday festivities.
This Christmas Shop In Dixon, Illinois Is An Absolute Hidden Gem
If you love combining Christmas with antiquing you're about to be blown away by what is hidden inside a storefront in Dixon, Illinois. You may look at the displays in the front windows and think you know what you're about to walk into but, in reality, you have no idea. I put one foot in this store and was overwhelmed by what I see.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
Where can I get a free Thanksgiving meal in Rockford?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are several places where residents staying in Rockford for the holiday can get a Thanksgiving meal. Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W State St., is putting on their annual Thanksgiving banquet Wednesday. The mission is inviting people back into the “Great Room” for the first time since the pandemic started. The […]
Comments / 0