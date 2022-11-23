ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIFR

Be a Santa to a senior this holiday season

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Be a Santa to a Senior is back this holiday season, and gift trees are up across the area now through December 19. Be a Santa to a Senior is a great way to spread holiday cheer with those who may be feeling isolated this time of year.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
StatelineKids

Take a Holiday Train Ride in the Stateline This Christmas

Ever wanted to ride on the Polar Express? You’re in luck because there are a couple of magical train rides you can take this holiday season in the Stateline! These holiday train rides include a visit with Santa Claus! Be sure to get tickets as soon as possible because these holiday train rides often sell out quickly.
UNION, IL
StatelineKids

Where to See Christmas Lights in the Stateline

Grab a cup of hot cocoa, load the kids in the car, and go check out these 2022 Christmas light displays in the Rockford area. Several of these lights shows are ones where you get out and walk around, some are drive-thru, and others are impressive neighborhood decorations. Here are the Christmas light displays you should take the time to see this year!
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

GORGEOUS! This Illinois City Has Charming Airbnb With A Fairytale Gazebo

Ever catch yourself scrolling through rentals for your next vacation that are so out of your price range? It's so fun, it's like house hunting without the mortgage. This beautiful Airbnb in Rockford, Illinois is a 'Spanish Style Villa' that has a beautiful enchanted Gazebo you'll love! If you've never seen this place, check it out below.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

First-Time homebuyer thankful to land dream home before Thanksgiving

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Between cooking Thanksgiving dinner, shopping for presents and hanging lights, it may seem like finding your dream home is too good to be true. According to the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors:. Housing inventory across the Rockford region fell more than 20% between September 2021 and...
ROCKFORD, IL
advantagenews.com

SoS Police gear up for disability placard sting

Illinois Secretary of State Police are gearing for up their annual disability placard stings at local malls. The campaign to catch those illegally using disability placards and parking spaces kicks off on Black Friday at shopping malls in Chicago, Fairview Heights, Peoria, Rockford, Schaumburg and Springfield. Secretary of State spokesperson...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Vehicle Hits a Tree on the East Side

My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. Initial reports are saying that it happened at approx. 2:15 am. In the neighborhood of the 1200 block of Arnold...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Sunny & Warm for Stroll On State, Rainy Sunday to Follow

Temperatures have rebounded quite nicely following the rather bitterly cold stretch we had during the mid portions of the month. In fact, yesterday marked the fourth straight day in which the Rockford International Airport registered a high temperature in the 50s. Thankfully, another warm and tranquil day lies ahead for the start of the weekend, which is great news for anybody who plans to travel back home, put up holiday lights, or attend any local holiday festivities.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

This Christmas Shop In Dixon, Illinois Is An Absolute Hidden Gem

If you love combining Christmas with antiquing you're about to be blown away by what is hidden inside a storefront in Dixon, Illinois. You may look at the displays in the front windows and think you know what you're about to walk into but, in reality, you have no idea. I put one foot in this store and was overwhelmed by what I see.
DIXON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: And Another Home Invasion on the East Side

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Sources are reporting a home invasion. Again, we sat on this hoping...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Where can I get a free Thanksgiving meal in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are several places where residents staying in Rockford for the holiday can get a Thanksgiving meal. Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W State St., is putting on their annual Thanksgiving banquet Wednesday. The mission is inviting people back into the “Great Room” for the first time since the pandemic started. The […]
