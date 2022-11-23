ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire at General Cleaners on South Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to an early morning fire at a Holyoke business on Friday. Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex told Western Mass News that the fire on South Street was first reported just before 3 a.m. “It was reported that there was smoke in the area. Crews...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a one-alarm shed fire on Matthews Road in South Hadley Thursday night. According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, the shed was close to a house and brush was making its way into the woods. The shed and its contents were a total loss.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

House fire on Russellville Road in Southampton under investigation

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a house fire on Russellville Road in Southampton Thursday night. Officials told Western Mass News crews worked into Friday morning on the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Southampton Police, Westover Air Reserve Base and multiple...
SOUTHAMPTON, MA
whdh.com

Pittsfield police respond to rollover with injuries

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that resulted in minor injuries to one of the operators. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue found a vehicle overturned in front of a house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Serious crash closes street in Chicopee on Thanksgiving

UPDATE: Center Street was reopened at 8:06 a.m. A serious crash on Center Street in Chicopee closed the road after a car flipped. The Chicopee Police Department shared photos of the crash, showing a black sedan flipped on its roof. Western Mass News reported two people were taken to Baystate...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person killed, another injured in crash on Center Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious one-car crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning. According to Chicopee Police, one person died from their injuries at Baystate Medical Center. Another injured person inside the car was brought to Baystate Medical Center by a driver passing by the scene. Information on their condition is not available.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police host annual Stuff-A-Cruiser to benefit city kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is making sure no child goes without a toy this Christmas. The holiday Stuff-A-Cruiser event was held Saturday from 9a.m.-3p.m. at the Walmart on Boston Road. The fun event is a great way for the public to celebrate the start of the holiday season by giving back to the community and donating new toys for city-wide distribution.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
newstalknewengland.com

300-400 People Displaced In Overnight Fire In Worcester

Thursday morning, Worcester Fire Department responded to 16 Laurel Street for a fire in an electrical room. Firefighters arrived at the scene of the Plumley Village High Rise at 3:42 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. The electrical system for the entire building suffered significant damage and because of the...
WORCESTER, MA

