Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire at General Cleaners on South Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to an early morning fire at a Holyoke business on Friday. Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex told Western Mass News that the fire on South Street was first reported just before 3 a.m. “It was reported that there was smoke in the area. Crews...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a one-alarm shed fire on Matthews Road in South Hadley Thursday night. According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, the shed was close to a house and brush was making its way into the woods. The shed and its contents were a total loss.
4 injured in Thanksgiving night I-91 crash that tipped vehicle, Springfield Fire reports
The Springfield Fire Department reported a crash on I-91 North on Thursday — the night of Thanksgiving. Four people were extricated from a vehicle and taken to the hospital with injuries, according to the Springfield Fire Department’s Facebook page. All of the occupants were under the age of...
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
House fire on Russellville Road in Southampton under investigation
SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a house fire on Russellville Road in Southampton Thursday night. Officials told Western Mass News crews worked into Friday morning on the scene. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Southampton Police, Westover Air Reserve Base and multiple...
whdh.com
Pittsfield police respond to rollover with injuries
PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that resulted in minor injuries to one of the operators. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue found a vehicle overturned in front of a house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Holyoke police seek public information about General Cleaners fire
HOLYOKE — Holyoke police investigators are reaching out to city residents seeking information about a fire in the General Cleaners location at 361 South St. early Friday morning. Police Capt. Matthew Moriarty said firefighters responded to the South Street scene at about 3 a.m. following a report of smoke...
Serious crash closes street in Chicopee on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: Center Street was reopened at 8:06 a.m. A serious crash on Center Street in Chicopee closed the road after a car flipped. The Chicopee Police Department shared photos of the crash, showing a black sedan flipped on its roof. Western Mass News reported two people were taken to Baystate...
Springfield Police host Stuff-A-Cruiser event at Walmart
The Springfield Police Department is hosting a Stuff-A-Cruiser event on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
1 person killed, another injured in crash on Center Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious one-car crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning. According to Chicopee Police, one person died from their injuries at Baystate Medical Center. Another injured person inside the car was brought to Baystate Medical Center by a driver passing by the scene. Information on their condition is not available.
Tractor-trailer fire at Target in Hadley
The Hadley Fire Department was called to the Target on Russell street where a tractor-trailer caught on fire on Monday.
Springfield man accused of flashing fake gun at Wilbraham Big Y
Wilbraham police arrested a Springfield man in connection with a Tuesday incident in which a presumed fake gun was pulled out during an argument at the Wilbraham Big Y parking lot. David Bushey Jr., 28, of Springfield, was arrested on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and a...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police host annual Stuff-A-Cruiser to benefit city kids
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Police Department is making sure no child goes without a toy this Christmas. The holiday Stuff-A-Cruiser event was held Saturday from 9a.m.-3p.m. at the Walmart on Boston Road. The fun event is a great way for the public to celebrate the start of the holiday season by giving back to the community and donating new toys for city-wide distribution.
newstalknewengland.com
300-400 People Displaced In Overnight Fire In Worcester
Thursday morning, Worcester Fire Department responded to 16 Laurel Street for a fire in an electrical room. Firefighters arrived at the scene of the Plumley Village High Rise at 3:42 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. The electrical system for the entire building suffered significant damage and because of the...
Three Adams families without home after Thanksgiving fire
Three families in Adam are without a home Thursday morning following a multi-family house fire.
PVTA waiving bus fees through the end of the year
From now until the end of the year you can ride a PVTA bus for free in every Western Massachusetts city and town the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority buses transport passengers.
Man dies in Chicopee crash, another man taken to hospital by passing motorist, police say
A man died in a Chicopee crash early Thursday morning and another man involved in the crash had to be taken to the hospital by a “passing motorist,” the Chicopee Police Department said. Dispatchers received a 911 call for a report of a serious car crash on Center...
Chicopee, Northampton among recipients of grants for dam removal projects
State grants announced last week will accelerate a project to remove a high-risk dam in Chicopee’s Szot Park and allow Northampton to restore a stream and wetlands on a former golf course. Officials for the Department of Ecological Restoration awarded $11.8 million in grants to 24 different communities to...
westernmassnews.com
Dry and Seasonably Mild Saturday, Steady PM Rain Sunday To Close Out The Holiday Weekend
Soccer fans gather at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille for World Cup watch party. Soccer fans piled into the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille Friday for a fun watch party of the 2022 World Cup. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST. The Festival of Trees kicked off Friday at the...
Comments / 0