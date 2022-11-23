The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was at its highest amount for a Thanksgiving Thursday despite dropping 47 of the past 50 days. The average price of $5.051 erases the previous Thanksgiving high of $4.638 set last year, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The record is the result of the higher crude oil prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation, Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO