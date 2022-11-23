Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Drops for 48th Time in 51 Days
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday for the 48th time in 51 days, decreasing 1.4 cents to $5.165, its lowest amount since March 4. The average price has decreased $1.329 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, including...
mynewsla.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Sets Thanksgiving Record
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was at its highest amount for a Thanksgiving Thursday despite dropping 47 of the past 50 days. The average price of $5.051 erases the previous Thanksgiving high of $4.638 set last year, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The record is the result of the higher crude oil prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and inflation, Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Average Southland Gas Prices Set Thanksgiving Records
The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties were at their highest amounts for a Thanksgiving Thursday despite dropping nearly every day over the past 50 days. The Los Angeles County average price of $5.179 erases the previous Thanksgiving high of $4.712...
mynewsla.com
Off-Site Electrical Issue Triggers Sporadic Outages, Stuck Elevators at LAX
An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages at one of the nation’s busiest airports Saturday, resulting in over a dozen stuck elevator calls, authorities said. The outages and stuck elevator calls began at about 11:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles World Airports...
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Winds Weaken; SCE Power Cutoffs Lifted
Santa Ana winds that battered much of the region on Thanksgiving were dying down Friday, although dry conditions will prevail through much of the day, but cooler conditions are on the horizon. “Santa Ana winds will continue through Friday, weakening by late Friday,” according to the National Weather Service. “Humidity...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Sees Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has risen by four to 142, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Thursday, 12 were being treated in intensive care, down from 15 the previous day. No updated figures were released Friday...
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Winds Expected to Taper Off, Easing Wildfire Concerns
Santa Ana winds are expected to dissipate Friday, but a red flag warning of critical fire conditions will remain in effect until 11 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, winds will taper off by late morning, although some gusts of 15 to 25 mph will still be possible in some mountain areas, while humidity levels could hover in the 5 to 15 percent range.
mynewsla.com
Orange County’s COVID Hospitalizations Surpass 200
Orange County’s hospitals have seen a surge of patients with COVID-19 as positivity rates continue to climb, and nine more fatalities have been logged this month, according to the latest data from the Orange County Health Care Agency. Hospitalizations of COVID-19-infected patients climbed from 203 Tuesday to 222 as...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
mynewsla.com
Power Shutoffs to more than 4,200 Riverside County Customers
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
mynewsla.com
Power Shutoffs Reported in Several Riverside County Communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. Communities without power include Hemet, Homeland and two unincorporated areas of Riverside County, with residents in Hemet and Homeland first alerted at around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Southern California Edison website.
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Winds Create Fire Danger, Possible Outages on Thanksgiving
Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Solo SUV Crash on 5 Freeway in Irvine
One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m....
mynewsla.com
No Tickets Sold With All Six SuperLotto Plus Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $10 million. There were two tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, one at a liquor store in San Juan Capistrano, the other at a gas station in Perris. They are both worth $15,329, the California Lottery announced.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck and Killed on 101 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed on a freeway near Hollywood, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:18 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway at North Vermont Avenue where they found the victim lying in the No. 3 lane of the freeway, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Black Friday Shopping in Orange County Will Have its Ups and Downs This Year
An uncertain economy that has shown signs of strengths, but also weaknesses, will likely have shoppers on Black Friday wary of splurging and retailers offering deep discounts to win back consumers, according to a Chapman University economics expert. On the one hand, the jobs market has been “very robust and...
mynewsla.com
More Santa Ana Winds, Wildfire Concerns on Tap for Thanksgiving
Another round of Santa Ana winds is in store for the Southland, with gusty conditions expected for Thanksgiving — again raising concerns of possible wildfires. A high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service will be in effect through 3 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Monica and Los Angeles County mountains, and Acton and Mount Wilson.
mynewsla.com
Man Airlifted to Safety from OC Wilderness Park
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
mynewsla.com
Five Vehicles Involved in Menifee Crash That Required One Extrication
One person required extrication from a five-vehicle crash in Menifee Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Scott and Daily roads. A total of nine patients were assisted, one of whom required extrication, the department said. Four of...
mynewsla.com
State Route 79 To Partially Close Next Week For Road Work
State Route 79 will be partially closed near San Jacinto next week for road work. Crews will be closing one lane in both directions from Gilman Springs Road to the Ramona Expressway on Monday to Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the California Department of Transportation. Temporary...
