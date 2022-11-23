Read full article on original website
Related
newsantaana.com
Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening
OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House in Highland Park Area
Fire damaged a house in the Highland Park area Friday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 6300 block of East Ruby Street at 9:47 a.m. extinguished the flames in the two-story building in 21 minutes, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. “Firefighters encountered significant...
Orange County commercial building engulfed in flames
Crews tackled a large fire engulfing a commercial building in Yorba Linda on Friday night. The flames were discovered in a commercial building in the 22800 block of Savi Ranch Parkway a little after 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Around 80 firefighters responded to the three-alarm structure fire, where heavy smoke […]
mynewsla.com
Elderly Man in Critical Condition After Residential Fire in Riverside
An elderly man was left critically injured after a fire in Riverside, officials said Saturday. The fire was reported around 9:55 p.m. Friday at 4064 Lively St., according to the Riverside Fire Department. The RFD said bystanders reported that an elderly man lived in the residence alone. Firefighters conducted a...
mynewsla.com
Three People Found Dead Inside Burning Home in Riverside
Police Saturday continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three people found murdered inside a burning home in Riverside, authorities said. “This whole thing is complicated and it’s going to take a lot to unravel,” said Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department. “It’s still unraveling...
Fire engulfs Anaheim recycling plant, prompts evacuations on Thanksgiving
Flames engulfed a recycling plant in Anaheim Thursday night, prompting evacuation orders at a nearby residential building on Thanksgiving. The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of East South Street, Anaheim Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Carringer said. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the commercial building. The […]
orangecountytribune.com
A.M. fire burns two homes
One person was detained after a fire broke out in Stanton on Thursday (today) morning. The blaze was in the 10900 block of Endry Street (near Katella Avenue and Beach Boulevard). Arriving Orange County Fire Authority firefighters found a “well-involved” house fire that was extending to an adjacent home. A...
mynewsla.com
Man Airlifted to Safety from OC Wilderness Park
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Hawaiian Gardens Leaves One Dead
A man was fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies were called at approximately 7:41 p.m. Friday to the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Five Vehicles Involved in Menifee Crash That Required One Extrication
One person required extrication from a five-vehicle crash in Menifee Saturday, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Scott and Daily roads. A total of nine patients were assisted, one of whom required extrication, the department said. Four of...
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Solo SUV Crash on 5 Freeway in Irvine
One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m....
mynewsla.com
Three People Shot in Hawthorne, One Struck by Vehicle
Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday. A watch commander at the Hawthorne Police Department confirmed that a shooting had occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, adding that he had no other immediate information. Paramedics dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Friday to Rosecrans...
1 Killed in Industry Head-On Traffic Collision
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a head-on traffic collision Friday afternoon in the City of Industry. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol received at call at 3:16 p.m., Nov. 25, for a traffic collision on the 2000 block of Workmen Mill Road and Pellissier Place with one person ejected and laying on the ground.
foxla.com
Fire rips through Anaheim recycling plant
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Cleanup efforts were underway Friday morning after a four-alarm fire ripped through a recycling plant overnight in Anaheim. The fire erupted at a paper recycling plant in the 500 block of South Rose Street around 11 p.m. Thursday, an official with the Anaheim Fire Department said. Firefighters...
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Flames in Fairfax Four-Plex
It took 22 firefighters 18 minutes to put out a fire on the second floor of a two-story four-plex in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 9:37 p.m. at 439 N. Sierra Bonita Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange. Smoke...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
The Anaheim Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred at Rio Vista Street and South Lane. There was a street takeover happening in the area.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways
A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area. The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Triple Homicide Suspect Killed by San Bernardino County Deputies
A man suspected of killing three people found in a burning home in Riverside was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles, authorities announced Saturday. Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to City News Service that the suspect died at...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim, suspect in possible road-rage shooting in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to...
mynewsla.com
Minor Injuries Suffered in Residential Fire in Jurupa Valley
Two people suffered minor juries Thursday in a residential fire in Jurupa Valley. The fire was reported around 12:02 p.m. in the 7300 block of Percheron Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One travel trailer along with multiple palm trees caught fire, officials said. The two victims were...
