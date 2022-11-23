ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Man Shot and Wounded in Downtown L.A.; Suspect in Custody

A man was shot and wounded Friday in downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. at Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded man, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Wounded in Shooting Involving Deputies in Covina

A woman was wounded during a shooting Saturday involving deputies in Covina, authorities said. The incident occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue. Paramedics rushed the suspect to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Her condition was not immediately known.
COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens

A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA
mynewsla.com

Police ID Victim, Suspect in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Costa Mesa

Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to the Orange County coroner’s office....
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Three People Found Dead Inside Burning Home in Riverside

Police Saturday continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three people found murdered inside a burning home in Riverside, authorities said. “This whole thing is complicated and it’s going to take a lot to unravel,” said Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department. “It’s still unraveling...
RIVERSIDE, CA
signalscv.com

Homeowner chases away suspected Thanksgiving Day burglar

A homeowner on the 27000 block of Alta Knoll Drive in Saugus got a rude and frightening awakening on Thanksgiving morning when a suspected burglar entered the home. The incident was confirmed by Deputy Wyatt from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to have happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wyatt said the homeowner had chased the suspect away by the time deputies arrived.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside Triple Homicide Suspect Killed by San Bernardino County Deputies

A man suspected of killing three people found in a burning home in Riverside was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles, authorities announced Saturday. Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to City News Service that the suspect died at...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Custody in Fatal Costa Mesa Shooting

A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. ”...
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Search Continues for Suspect in Fatal Costa Mesa Shooting

A search was continuing Friday for a suspect in a shooting that killed one person and left two others critically injured in Costa Mesa. Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bay Street, according to Costa Mesa police. There was...
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Fatally Struck and Killed on 101 Freeway

A pedestrian was struck and killed on a freeway near Hollywood, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:18 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway at North Vermont Avenue where they found the victim lying in the No. 3 lane of the freeway, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Person Dead, Two Critical in Costa Mesa Shooting

One person was killed and two were critically wounded Thursday evening in a Costa Mesa shooting. Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Bay Street, according to a Costa Mesa police statement. Officers closed the street and began an investigation, police...
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Silver Alert Issued for 77-Year-Old Man Missing in LA

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Saturday to aid the search for a 77-year-old man believed to be at-risk who was last seen in West Los Angeles. Charles Hess was last seen at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Nimitz and Bonsall avenues near the Veterans Administration building, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy