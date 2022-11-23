Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Man Shot and Wounded in Downtown L.A.; Suspect in Custody
A man was shot and wounded Friday in downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. at Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded man, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
mynewsla.com
Woman Wounded in Shooting Involving Deputies in Covina
A woman was wounded during a shooting Saturday involving deputies in Covina, authorities said. The incident occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue. Paramedics rushed the suspect to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Her condition was not immediately known.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect gets cornered in LA shopping center parking lot, drives off anyways
A man is in custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase across the South Gate area. The Bell Police Department initially chased the suspect on the 10 Freeway. The chase continued across other parts of Los Angeles County and at one point, the suspect led officers to a parking lot in the South Gate-East Los Angeles area.
mynewsla.com
Police ID Victim, Suspect in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Costa Mesa
Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to the Orange County coroner’s office....
mynewsla.com
Three People Found Dead Inside Burning Home in Riverside
Police Saturday continued their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of three people found murdered inside a burning home in Riverside, authorities said. “This whole thing is complicated and it’s going to take a lot to unravel,” said Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department. “It’s still unraveling...
signalscv.com
Homeowner chases away suspected Thanksgiving Day burglar
A homeowner on the 27000 block of Alta Knoll Drive in Saugus got a rude and frightening awakening on Thanksgiving morning when a suspected burglar entered the home. The incident was confirmed by Deputy Wyatt from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to have happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wyatt said the homeowner had chased the suspect away by the time deputies arrived.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Triple Homicide Suspect Killed by San Bernardino County Deputies
A man suspected of killing three people found in a burning home in Riverside was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles, authorities announced Saturday. Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to City News Service that the suspect died at...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Custody in Fatal Costa Mesa Shooting
A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. ”...
Suspect in fatal Costa Mesa shooting turns himself in to police
A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. “Upon...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Arraignment Set for Man Who Allegedly Targeted, Killed Woman on Foothill 210 Freeway
Sidney Terrance Johnson, 26, who faces murder charges in connection with the death of a Pasadena woman in a car-to-car shooting on Sept. 4, 2021, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Pasadena Courthouse. The shooting occurred in eastbound lanes of the I-210 Foothill Freeway in Arcadia just...
mynewsla.com
Search Continues for Suspect in Fatal Costa Mesa Shooting
A search was continuing Friday for a suspect in a shooting that killed one person and left two others critically injured in Costa Mesa. Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bay Street, according to Costa Mesa police. There was...
1 killed, 2 others critically wounded in Costa Mesa shooting, police say
A shooting in Costa Mesa Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.
Los Angeles identify suspect who allegedly shot British tourists in Venice
A man is being sought for allegedly shooting two British tourists in Los Angeles over the summer, after an argument escalated into depravity.
KTLA.com
2 brothers arrested in connection with car-to-car shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys
Officials with the California Highway Patrol announced the arrest of two brothers in connection with the car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday that left one man injured and backed up traffic for miles. The suspects, 24-year-old Elijah Allen Green and his brother, 18-year-old Jaiden Allen Green,...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck and Killed on 101 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed on a freeway near Hollywood, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:18 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway at North Vermont Avenue where they found the victim lying in the No. 3 lane of the freeway, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Activists Call for Charges Against LAPD Officer Involved in Teen’s Killing
A group of civil rights advocates will gather downtown Friday to call on District Attorney George GascÃ³n to file criminal charges against a Los Angeles police officer for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store.
Driver deliberately plows into 7-Eleven in LA County, police say
ARCADIA, Calif. (KTLA) – The driver of a vehicle that crashed through an Arcadia 7-Eleven Thursday morning has been arrested and faces possible charges for attempted murder after police determined he drove through the store on purpose. Officers from the Arcadia Police Department responded to the convenience store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin […]
mynewsla.com
One Person Dead, Two Critical in Costa Mesa Shooting
One person was killed and two were critically wounded Thursday evening in a Costa Mesa shooting. Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Bay Street, according to a Costa Mesa police statement. Officers closed the street and began an investigation, police...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for 77-Year-Old Man Missing in LA
The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Saturday to aid the search for a 77-year-old man believed to be at-risk who was last seen in West Los Angeles. Charles Hess was last seen at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Nimitz and Bonsall avenues near the Veterans Administration building, according to the CHP.
Comments / 0