A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO