Man Shot and Wounded in Downtown L.A.; Suspect in Custody
A man was shot and wounded Friday in downtown Los Angeles, and a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said. The shooting was reported about 9:45 a.m. at Sixth and Spring streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded man, in his 30s, was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle in Hawaiian Gardens
A man was found fatally shot in his car in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lakewood Station responded at approximately 7:52 p.m. Friday to a shots fired call in the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim — who they say is between 20 to 25 years old — in the front seat of his car suffering from gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Firefighters Extinguish Flames in Fairfax Four-Plex
It took 22 firefighters 18 minutes to put out a fire on the second floor of a two-story four-plex in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 9:37 p.m. at 439 N. Sierra Bonita Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Nicholas Prange. Smoke...
Off-Site Electrical Issue Triggers Sporadic Outages, Stuck Elevators at LAX
An electrical issue off the grounds of Los Angeles International Airport triggered sporadic outages at one of the nation’s busiest airports Saturday, resulting in over a dozen stuck elevator calls, authorities said. The outages and stuck elevator calls began at about 11:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles World Airports...
Pedestrian Fatally Struck and Killed on 101 Freeway
A pedestrian was struck and killed on a freeway near Hollywood, authorities said Saturday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:18 a.m. to the northbound Hollywood (101) Freeway at North Vermont Avenue where they found the victim lying in the No. 3 lane of the freeway, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
Activists Call for Charges Against LAPD Officer Involved in Teen’s Killing
A group of civil rights advocates will gather downtown Friday to call on District Attorney George GascÃ³n to file criminal charges against a Los Angeles police officer for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store.
Search Continues for Suspect in Fatal Costa Mesa Shooting
A search was continuing Friday for a suspect in a shooting that killed one person and left two others critically injured in Costa Mesa. Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bay Street, according to Costa Mesa police. There was...
Fire Burns Four Units In Tarzana Apartment Building, Four People Rescued
Four units in an apartment building in Tarzana caught fire Friday, but firefighters extinguished the blazes in less than 30 minutes. The fires at the building at 18540 W. Collins St. were reported at 6:26 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. Firefighters rescued two children and...
Police ID Victim, Suspect in Possible Road Rage Shooting in Costa Mesa
Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to the Orange County coroner’s office....
One Person Dead, Two Critical in Costa Mesa Shooting
One person was killed and two were critically wounded Thursday evening in a Costa Mesa shooting. Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Bay Street, according to a Costa Mesa police statement. Officers closed the street and began an investigation, police...
Riverside Triple Homicide Suspect Killed by San Bernardino County Deputies
A man suspected of killing three people found in a burning home in Riverside was killed by San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies in Needles, authorities announced Saturday. Gloria Huerta, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, confirmed to City News Service that the suspect died at...
Shooting in Hawaiian Gardens Leaves One Dead
A man was fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens and an investigation is underway, authorities said Saturday. Deputies were called at approximately 7:41 p.m. Friday to the 12200 block of Belshire Avenue where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Average LA County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since March 3
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 16th consecutive day, decreasing 1.9 cents to $5.146, its lowest amount since March 3. The average price has decreased 49 times in 52 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct....
Woman Wounded in Shooting Involving Deputies in Covina
A woman was wounded during a shooting Saturday involving deputies in Covina, authorities said. The incident occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue. Paramedics rushed the suspect to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Her condition was not immediately known.
One Dead in Solo SUV Crash on 5 Freeway in Irvine
One person was killed and another person and a dog were injured Saturday when an SUV hit a tree and went off the road at an off-ramp on the transition from the Santa Ana (5) Freeway to Laguna Canyon Road (133) in Irvine. The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m....
Man Airlifted to Safety from OC Wilderness Park
A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
Man’s Body Discovered on Harbor Freeway in South Los Angeles
A man’s body was discovered Thursday on a right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert issued at 7:24 a.m. blocking...
Person Killed in Traffic Crash on Garden Grove Freeway in Santa Ana
One person was killed in a traffic accident Thursday morning on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway in Santa Ana, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3:25 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Bristol Street and involved a Hyundai, the California Highway Patrol reported. A representative from the Orange County...
Suspect in Custody in Fatal Costa Mesa Shooting
A man was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day that left one person dead and four other people wounded. Officers were sent to the 400 block of West Bay Street about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. ”...
Nurse, HR Director Sue Pomona Hospital for Wrongful Termination
Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center has been sued by two former employees, one of them a Black nurse who survived a hospital shooting in the 1990s in Riverside County and alleges racial discrimination and the other a human resources director who maintains she lost her job for complaining about sexual harassment.
