Plainfield man accused of abusing 4-month-old baby

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.

Discretion is advised.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainfield man accused of abusing a 4-month-old baby faced a judge Wednesday.

Plainfield police arrested Sean Holmes, 38, Tuesday night and charged him with first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and interfering with officers.

The Plainfield Police Department began investigating after they received a report of suspected abuse from the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 10. DCF staff told police about a 4-month-old boy who had been admitted to Connecticut Children’s with severe injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed, multiple broken ribs on his right side, and bruises on his face and forehead.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by News 8, Holmes told police that on Aug. 6, he and the baby fell asleep while watching a movie while the victim’s mother was at work. He said, “he remembered having a nightmare where he was fighting his ex-roommate,” and when he woke up, he found the baby face down on the ground on the base of a fan.

The arrest warrant states that on Aug. 11, Holmes told investigators several times during a walkthrough of the Aug. 6 incident that he “must have hurt” the victim when he was having a nightmare.

Sean Holmes (Plainfield Police Department)

Police spoke to the victim’s mother, who stated she and Holmes agreed to keep an “eye on the baby.” The victim’s mother noticed a dark mark on the baby’s head, and he was “fine” throughout the day but “spit up” at night. The mother told police that on Aug. 9, the baby “projectile vomited,” and they continued to “keep an eye” on the baby, who again vomited after being fed on Aug. 10, the arrest warrant stated. The mother took the baby to the doctor that day and was instructed to go to Connecticut Children’s.

Hospital staff determined the baby suffered severe injuries, including multiple skull fractures, a brain bleed, multiple broken ribs on his right side, and bruises on his face and forehead. He was admitted to the pediatric ICU. The baby returned to the doctor for an exam on Aug. 29, and doctors found that the bruising and skeletal injuries had healed.

The baby is now in the care of DCF.

Holmes allegedly told police that “he has previously been arrested and indicated that he did not care if he got arrested because he was beating himself up for what occurred.”

Police said Holmes has previously faced burglary, larceny, robbery, and carrying/selling weapons charges, and he has past convictions for burglary and larceny.

Holmes was taken into custody Tuesday after resisting arrest at his home, police said. In court Wednesday, the state said what may be most disturbing is that this is his third domestic violence arrest.

Holmes is being held on a $500,000 bond.

