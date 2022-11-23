Read full article on original website
fox17.com
Tennessee lawmaker wants handgun carry permits for cities like Nashville, Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker is calling for handgun carry permits in the state's most populous cities. Last year, Governor Bill Lee and the state legislature passed a permitless carry law for those 21 years of age or older as well as those 18 years of age or older who are active military.
fox17.com
Former Brookmeade Park resident shares perspective on camp, enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park will officially close on Jan. 4. For many who live in the area, the official closure’s been a long-time coming. Jamie Villegas lived at Brookmeade this past summer until Villegas found housing through the Mental Health Coop. Villegas witnessed all of the...
fox17.com
Town of Smyrna names Jason Irvin new police chief
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Town of Smyrna has a new police chief. Jason Irvin, a veteran officer out of Chattanooga, has been named the new chief of police for the Smyrna Police Department. Irvin previously worked with the Chattanooga Police Department serving as the Assistant Police Chief from...
fox17.com
Sophomore brought loaded gun on her first day at Hillwood High: Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10th grade student hat Hillwood High School is facing charges after police say she brought a loaded gun on campus. Metro Police say it was the 16-year-old's first day at the school. The student was reportedly observed walking in a hallway and appeared to be upset. Officers said she stated that "she had a weapon and would shoot up the school."
fox17.com
Benton Ave shooting under investigation
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning on Benton Ave. The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Benton Ave. One person has been taken for treatment from the scene. This is a breaking news...
fox17.com
South Nashville businesses deal with vandalism, harassment, fires every week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Vandalism, harassment, and fires are what some South Nashville workers say they’re dealing with because a homeless camp off Edmondson Pike. Metro says the camp is one of the city's top priorities, but they have not revealed when it will close. Jeremy Torres, manager...
fox17.com
Pastor, crime advocate speak out after shootings at churches, hospital in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TENN. (WZTV) -- Three shootings happened in one weekend in the Nashville area - two at a church and one at a hospital. Sunday morning, shots were fired inside the Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital, Metro Nashville Police Department said. On Friday, there was a shooting outside of an...
fox17.com
Mom of autistic student killed in motorcycle crash sues Maury County Board of Education
MT. PLEASANT, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mother of a 17-year-old autistic student who died after crashing a homemade motorcycle at his high school earlier this year is suing the Maury County Board of Education. Attorneys for Renee Hawkins say she's filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the board for...
fox17.com
Metro Nashville Police to collect toys for families in need
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department's Mounted Patrol Division's Christmas Basket Program is back at the Nashville Zoo on Saturday, Dec. and Sunday, Dec. 4. The Christmas Basket Program is a toy drive where visitors to the Zoo have the opportunity to add some holiday cheer to...
fox17.com
Pedestrian dies trying to cross Opry Mills Drive
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Saturday night while trying to cross Opry Mills Drive has died, according to Metro Police. Police say Charles Joyner, 77, was attempting to cross the sidewalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57 just after 10 p.m. Saturday. During their attempt, they were hit by a 2020 Volvo SUV. Police say that Chelsea Newman, 34, was the driver behind the vehicle.
fox17.com
Police looking for man who pawned guitar stolen from Nashville music studio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of pawning off a guitar that had been stolen from a Nashville music studio. Police say the classical acoustic guitar was stolen from a Belle Forest Circle music studio on Nov. 11 and was pawned off later that afternoon.
fox17.com
Metro Schools receives failing grade on 'chronically out of school' students, per report
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Schools scored a .5 out of 4 on the "chronically out of school" scale. A failing grade that doesn’t surprise but concerns JC Bowman with Professional Educators of Tennessee. “We believe in in-person learning. I mean we do and if they aren't seeing...
fox17.com
Murfreesboro Police search for woman who may be part of Felony Lane Gang
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a person if interest in a fraud case who may be part of a Felony Lane Gang. The individual cashed a stolen check at the Wilson Bank & Trust on Franklin Road using a stolen identification on Nov. 25, Murfreesboro Police report.
fox17.com
Robertson County Schools charges fines for students caught using phones in class
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Cell phones in the classroom come with a price tag for Robertson County students. District policy says students must pay a fine of $10 on the first offense, $20 on second offense, and so on if they’re caught using devices when they shouldn’t be.
fox17.com
Pedestrian life-flighted to Nashville after being hit by vehicle in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian was life-flighted by helicopter to Nashville after being hit by a vehicle in Clarksville. The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the single-vehicle occurred near 1683 Fort Campbell Boulevard, in front of Wendy’s around 5:30 p.m. The status of the victim's injuries...
fox17.com
Man arrested after gun fired inside Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Shots were fired inside Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Metro Nashville police responded to a shots fired call at the hospital on 2000 Church Street early Saturday morning. Officers made contact with the subject, 33-year-old Nicholas Zaayenga, in the stairwell on the fourth floor where two gunshots were believed to be heard, and they took him into custody without incident.
fox17.com
Metro Police search for suspect who opened fire on an Antioch laundromat, injured victim
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police detectives are working to identify the person responsible for shooting a man inside a laundromat on Antioch Pike in November. Police report that the victim was on his phone when he said the suspect in the attached photos opened fire outside the Jumbo Laundry in Antioch on Nov. 16.
fox17.com
Nashville woman dies after being hit by car
EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A 65-year-old woman is killed after she is hit by a car in East Nashville. A Lexus hit the pedestrian on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace at 6:15 p.m. Friday. The woman, who did not have any identification on her, died after being transported to the hospital.
fox17.com
Gas prices plunge in Nashville, down 13.3 cents per gallon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The average gas price is $3.05/g in Nashville as of Monday, according to a survey of 596 stations in the city by GasBuddy. This means the price point for gas in Nashville has declined by 13.3 cents per gallon in the past week. Not only...
