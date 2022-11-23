NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10th grade student hat Hillwood High School is facing charges after police say she brought a loaded gun on campus. Metro Police say it was the 16-year-old's first day at the school. The student was reportedly observed walking in a hallway and appeared to be upset. Officers said she stated that "she had a weapon and would shoot up the school."

