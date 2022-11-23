ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Former Brookmeade Park resident shares perspective on camp, enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park will officially close on Jan. 4. For many who live in the area, the official closure’s been a long-time coming. Jamie Villegas lived at Brookmeade this past summer until Villegas found housing through the Mental Health Coop. Villegas witnessed all of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Town of Smyrna names Jason Irvin new police chief

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Town of Smyrna has a new police chief. Jason Irvin, a veteran officer out of Chattanooga, has been named the new chief of police for the Smyrna Police Department. Irvin previously worked with the Chattanooga Police Department serving as the Assistant Police Chief from...
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Sophomore brought loaded gun on her first day at Hillwood High: Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 10th grade student hat Hillwood High School is facing charges after police say she brought a loaded gun on campus. Metro Police say it was the 16-year-old's first day at the school. The student was reportedly observed walking in a hallway and appeared to be upset. Officers said she stated that "she had a weapon and would shoot up the school."
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Benton Ave shooting under investigation

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning on Benton Ave. The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Benton Ave. One person has been taken for treatment from the scene. This is a breaking news...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Nashville Police to collect toys for families in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police Department's Mounted Patrol Division's Christmas Basket Program is back at the Nashville Zoo on Saturday, Dec. and Sunday, Dec. 4. The Christmas Basket Program is a toy drive where visitors to the Zoo have the opportunity to add some holiday cheer to...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Pedestrian dies trying to cross Opry Mills Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Saturday night while trying to cross Opry Mills Drive has died, according to Metro Police. Police say Charles Joyner, 77, was attempting to cross the sidewalk with his daughter, Patricia Iezzi, 57 just after 10 p.m. Saturday. During their attempt, they were hit by a 2020 Volvo SUV. Police say that Chelsea Newman, 34, was the driver behind the vehicle.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man arrested after gun fired inside Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Shots were fired inside Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Metro Nashville police responded to a shots fired call at the hospital on 2000 Church Street early Saturday morning. Officers made contact with the subject, 33-year-old Nicholas Zaayenga, in the stairwell on the fourth floor where two gunshots were believed to be heard, and they took him into custody without incident.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville woman dies after being hit by car

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A 65-year-old woman is killed after she is hit by a car in East Nashville. A Lexus hit the pedestrian on Dickerson Pike near Gordon Terrace at 6:15 p.m. Friday. The woman, who did not have any identification on her, died after being transported to the hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Gas prices plunge in Nashville, down 13.3 cents per gallon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The average gas price is $3.05/g in Nashville as of Monday, according to a survey of 596 stations in the city by GasBuddy. This means the price point for gas in Nashville has declined by 13.3 cents per gallon in the past week. Not only...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy