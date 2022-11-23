Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Centre Daily
What is the Offensive Identity of the 49ers?
Every team has an identity on both sides of the ball. For the San Francisco 49ers, their identity for years has been a physical and aggressive one. Defensively, their identity has remained steadfast and hasn't wavered as they are always a strong side. The offense, however, has been sporadic the...
Centre Daily
Raiders Struggled in Recent Games With Seahawks
The Las Vegas Raiders will try to put together their first two-game winning streak for a third time during this 2022 season when they travel to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Even though the Raiders (3-6) lead the all-time series, 29-26, it doesn’t...
Centre Daily
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Championship Saturday
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. The regular season is over and now the 2022 football season moves to Championship Saturday to sort out the conference titles before moving onto College Football Playoff Selection Sunday.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Respond to Jaylon Smith ‘Dirty’ (Weird?) Jumping Giants Play
FRISCO - To know Jaylon Smith is to know that on the field, he often expresses himself with ... unusual physical demonstrations. The Dallas Cowboys know Jaylon Smith, and are therefore unbothered by his odd "off-the-top-rope'' professional wrestling move featured in the Cowboys' 28-20 win over the Giants on Thanksgiving.
Centre Daily
Dolphins Have Plenty To Be Thankful For
With this being Thanksgiving week, it's only natural to take stock of everything and come up with things for which we are thankful. When it comes to the Miami Dolphins, it's a pretty healthy list at this time, both for the players, their fans and those who cover the team on a regular basis.
College Football Playoff picks after Week 13
Find out who our reporters pick after Week 13 for the College Football Playoff.
Texas A&M Fans Rush the Field After Aggies Upset No. 5 LSU
The Aggies’ upset of LSU knocked the Tigers out of College Football Playoff contention.
Centre Daily
C.J. Stroud Speaks On His Future After Losing To Michigan
C.J. Stroud is as humble as any young man in Ohio State's locker room. So in some ways, his postgame press conference after Saturday's gut-punch from Michigan wasn't terribly different than normal. He was obviously hurting after losing to Michigan for the second year in a row. His individual stat...
Centre Daily
Nick Saban Opens Post-game Press Conference With One-Liner About His Bloody Cheek
The final score between Alabama and Auburn in the Iron Bowl does not justify how physical the matchup was on Saturday. The heated clash between the two Alabama-based programs was even tough for Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, who sustained a bloody cut on his left cheek during the second quarter of the game.
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Dominate’ as Micah Parsons Controls Giants Saquon Barkley
Stopping the run – going into Thanksgiving against the New York Giants and in general – was a definite concern for the Dallas Cowboys. And facing one of the NFL’s best running backs in Saquon Barkley in a NFC East with playoff and OBJ implications, the stakes were higher.
Centre Daily
BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Thanksgiving NFL Special - Grab Yours Today
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Thanksgiving Day slate of games is about as good as it gets, as it includes the Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings matchups. That will make for a great day to watch and bet on football using the BetMGM bonus code MCBET, which delivers first-time customers a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.
Centre Daily
Stetson Bennett Takes Early Lead In Heisman Vote
The University of Georgia in the No. 1 ranked football team in America with a Heisman candidate at the helm of a dominant unit. Sound familiar? It should. This time a year ago, beloved nose tackle and an eventual first-round draft pick, Jordan Davis was in the working for the Heisman. And though he didn't get an official invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony, there was a moment when Jordan Davis had the pull of the fan vote.
Centre Daily
Howard Suggests OSU Could Ditch Day For Meyer With a Loss to UM
Ohio State and Michigan are facing off on the gridiron on Saturday for the 118th time, and there’s no doubt that it’s one of the biggest matchups in the rivalry’s history, considering both teams enter the contest with matching 11–0 records. Former Wolverines star Desmond Howard implied ahead of the game that Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day might need to win this one to stick around in Columbus.
Centre Daily
Vinnie Pasquantino Praises ‘Unbelievable’ Bobby Witt Jr.
The Kansas City Royals saw a ton of young players hit the field for them this past season, but two of their best rookies were first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino and infielder Bobby Witt Jr. Witt started the 2022 season with the big-league club and while some of his numbers fell...
Centre Daily
Broncos Sign RB Devine Ozigbo to Active Roster, Make 2 Other Moves
What comes next for the Denver Broncos in life without running back Melvin Gordon III? The tip of the spear will be Latavius Murray, complemented by Marlon Mack, and Devine Ozigbo. On Saturday, the Broncos opted to make Ozigbo a permanent member of the squad, signing him off the practice...
Comments / 0