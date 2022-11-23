Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Aberdeen Road when the shooting happened. The gunfire caused the sedan to travel off the road, where it hit a fire hydrant. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/hampton/1-dead-following-shooting-in-hampton/. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. Police say their investigation revealed the vehicle was...
Former Walmart supervisor says employees killed in Chesapeake shooting were kind
The Chesapeake community is still mourning the loss of six people whose lives were cut short in a mass shooting at a Walmart.
Walmart shooter purchased handgun just hours before shooting, investigators reveal
Detectives are revealing more details about the Walmart shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia, saying the shooter purchased the handgun just hours before the rampage. Investigators also released a letter found on the suspect’s phone that he titled, “Death Note.” NBC News’ Cal Perry has the latest updates.Nov. 26, 2022.
2 victims of shooting at Virginia Walmart that left 6 dead still in hospital
Two of the victims injured in the mass shooting at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, that left six people dead remained in the hospital over Thanksgiving, with one in critical condition, officials said. "On this Thanksgiving, we are extra thankful for our community and we are thinking of every...
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in for the walk-in around 5:25 p.m. Police say a juvenile male sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
wfmynews2.com
2 Walmart stores in Virginia Beach evacuated following threats, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Police Department said two Walmarts received threatening calls Friday, just days after a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in the neighboring city of Chesapeake. The threats were made toward the store located at 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, which is right by...
Youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim's name revealed as Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16
The 16-year-old victim in the deadly shooting at a Virginia Walmart earlier in the week was identified by authorities on Saturday as Fernando Chavez-Barron.
Retired police officer, active shooter response consultant shares insight after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As investigators learn more about the tragedy at a Chesapeake Walmart, a retired cop and expert in active shooting situations says people need more training. Marko Galbreath is a retired police officer of more than 20 years. Now, he teaches active response training through his company,...
Chesapeake officials release 'death note' found on Walmart gunman's phone
The City of Chesapeake released a note found on the phone of the suspected gunman who opened fire in a Walmart on Tuesday, killing six people and injuring four others before turning the gun himself.
WUSA
Long Live Fernando | Police identified 16-year-old killed in Chesapeake Walmart shooting
A 16-year-old helping his family. A custodian and father of two. A mother with wedding plans. A happy-go-lucky guy. A longtime employee.
She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.
In a manifesto found on Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.
Friend says youngest Walmart shooting victim 'just started' working at the store
The Hampton Roads community continues to mourn after Tuesday's mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake. Meanwhile, News 3 is also learning more about the six victims.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake Police find man with dementia
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Friday. Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue, leaving on foot and without a phone. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark...
Watch: Candlelit vigils to mourn Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims
Residents of Chesapeake, Virginia, gathered in the wake of the shooting at a local Walmart where an employee killed at least six people and injured at least six more before taking his own life.Nov. 24, 2022.
Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
Victim in deadly UVA shooting to be memorialized in VB
A memorial service will be held for Devin Chandler Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rock Church, located at 640 Kempsville Road.
13newsnow.com
Chesapeake police say rumors of armed person inside Target 'untrue'
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police were investigating reports of an armed person inside of the Target on Greenbrier Parkway. According to police, a call came in to emergency dispatchers at 8:54 a.m. After investigating, police say that there was no person who was armed and shots were not fired.
13newsnow.com
Shopper speaks out in aftermath of mass shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake
One shopper describes the setting of the store shortly before the shooting. The store was crowded, with many preparing for the holidays.
13newsnow.com
Neighbors react after police search home of Chesapeake shooting suspect
Hours after the shooting at Walmart, Chesapeake police say the SWAT team searched the suspect's home. Some said they saw police officers in their neighborhood.
