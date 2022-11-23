SAO TOME, Sao Tome and Principe (AP) — Authorities in the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe say four men are dead and two other detained following an attack on the country’s military barracks. Among the suspects is politician Delfim Neves and the prime minister is calling it a thwarted coup attempt. The attack overnight comes two months after parliamentary elections in the Central African archipelago. Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada called it “ an attack with weapons of war on the country’s armed forces.” The archipelago of Sao Tome and Principe is located near the equator about 350 kilometers (217 miles) off the western coast of Africa near Gabon. About 225,000 people live in the former Portuguese colony, according to World Bank statistics.

1 DAY AGO