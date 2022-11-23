Read full article on original website
wbtw.com
Virginia Walmart shooting survivor says suspect’s death note provides little answers
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Walmart employee who survived Tuesday night’s deadly shooting by hiding under a table said the gunman was a ‘team lead’ who had a reputation for being particular. “I’m not going say everybody had a problem with him, but he was the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Authorities: Virginia Walmart shooter who killed 6 bought gun hours before the shooting and left a note of grievances
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities: Virginia Walmart shooter who killed 6 bought gun hours before the shooting and left a note of grievances.
Retired police officer, active shooter response consultant shares insight after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As investigators learn more about the tragedy at a Chesapeake Walmart, a retired cop and expert in active shooting situations says people need more training. Marko Galbreath is a retired police officer of more than 20 years. Now, he teaches active response training through his company,...
wfmynews2.com
2 Walmart stores in Virginia Beach evacuated following threats, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Police Department said two Walmarts received threatening calls Friday, just days after a deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in the neighboring city of Chesapeake. The threats were made toward the store located at 2021 Lynnhaven Parkway, which is right by...
She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.
In a manifesto found on Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Bodies drop’ as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police and witnesses say a manager at a Virginia Walmart pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly in the break room, killing six people and injuring at least six others. It was the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days. Police in Chesapeake say the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him. He was identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight team lead who had been with Walmart since 2010. There was no clear motive for Tuesday night’s shooting. Employee Briana Tyler says the stocking team gathered in the break room when Bing turned around and opened fire on the staff.
Friend says youngest Walmart shooting victim 'just started' working at the store
The Hampton Roads community continues to mourn after Tuesday's mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake. Meanwhile, News 3 is also learning more about the six victims.
Source: Walmart shooter left manifesto on phone
The suspect left a manifesto on his phone, a source confirmed exclusively to 10 On Your Side's investigative team.
Victim in deadly UVA shooting to be memorialized in VB
BBC
Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket
A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
Chesapeake, Virginia community in mourning after Walmart shooting
Following the shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, the community that should be celebrating Thanksgiving is in mourning. NBC News’ Cal Perry has the latest on the tragedy.Nov. 25, 2022.
FOX 28 Spokane
Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work
NEW YORK (AP) — The mass shooting Wednesday at a Walmart in Virginia is only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee. Many companies have active shooting training. But experts say there is much less focus on how to prevent workplace violence. Workers too often don’t know how to recognize warning signs and co-workers. More crucially, they often don’t know how to report suspicious behavior or feel empowered to do so, according to workplace safety and human resources experts. One expert said too often attention is focused on the “red flags” and workers should instead be looking for the “yellow flags” — subtle changes in behavior, like increased anger or not showing up for work.
Police release the names of the victims in the Virginia Walmart shooting
A Walmart employee opened fire in a Virginia store late Tuesday during what are normally popular pre-Thanksgiving shopping hours. It's the second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.
What we know about manager who opened fire inside Virginia Walmart
Authorities and witnesses say a Walmart manager opened fire on fellow employees in the break room of the Chesapeake, Virginia store, killing six people.
Walmart Shooter Kills 6 People in Virginia
An attack that took place inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday evening within half an hour of the store's scheduled closing time resulted in the deaths of at least six people, according to statements made by city officials early on Wednesday morning.
13newsnow.com
FULL: Chesapeake police chief press conference morning after Walmart mass shooting
Chief Mark Solesky said his first responders were trained for this, and thanked the city for a multi-agency response. Here's what he could share Wednesday morning.
