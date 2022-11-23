ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

‘Bodies drop’ as Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia attack

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police and witnesses say a manager at a Virginia Walmart pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly in the break room, killing six people and injuring at least six others. It was the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days. Police in Chesapeake say the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him. He was identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight team lead who had been with Walmart since 2010. There was no clear motive for Tuesday night’s shooting. Employee Briana Tyler says the stocking team gathered in the break room when Bing turned around and opened fire on the staff.
What to do if your identity is stolen this holiday season, according to the Attorney General

As the holidays approach, Virginians are more likely to spend time online buying gifts for family and friends. Because of this, more scammers are hacking into accounts and stealing personal information. Because of this increased risk of identity theft, Attorney General Jason Miyares is drawing attention to his Office’s Identity Theft Program, and what you can do if you have your identity stolen.
Walmart shooting: 10 people killed in supermarket

A gunman has killed up to 10 people in a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, in the US state of Virginia. Leo Kosinski from Chesapeake Police Department said there was just one gunman who was now dead, and that multiple people were injured.
Walmart shooting raises need for violence prevention at work

NEW YORK (AP) — The mass shooting Wednesday at a Walmart in Virginia is only the latest example of a workplace shooting perpetrated by an employee. Many companies have active shooting training. But experts say there is much less focus on how to prevent workplace violence. Workers too often don’t know how to recognize warning signs and co-workers. More crucially, they often don’t know how to report suspicious behavior or feel empowered to do so, according to workplace safety and human resources experts. One expert said too often attention is focused on the “red flags” and workers should instead be looking for the “yellow flags” — subtle changes in behavior, like increased anger or not showing up for work.
Traveling home? Here's the best prices for gas in Central Virginia

(WSET) — Thanksgiving is over which means many people will be on the roads traveling home. If you are traveling on the road, here are the best gas prices in Central Virginia provided by GasBuddy. Lynchburg:. Exxon- 1221 Rivermont Avenue: $3.39. Liberty- 3145 Campbell Avenue: $3.29. 76- 2130 Langhorne...
