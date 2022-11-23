Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida.

On Wednesday morning, police responded to 911 calls of a wrong-way car traveling south on Route 8 northbound in the area of Exit 46 in the Winstead/Torrington area around 4:40 a.m.

Troopers located the car and were able to bring it to a stop at Exit 45 in Torrington.

The driver, a 71-year-old man, was disoriented. He told police he had driven from Florida straight through to Connecticut without sleeping.

Police issued the man an infraction for driving the wrong way on a limited access highway and contacted his family to safely transport him to his destination.

This holiday season, police urge drivers to allow for additional time to rest and take frequent breaks while driving. They thanked the public who reported the situation, as it could have risked injury to people on the road.

If you notice an emergency situation on the road, including a wrong-way driver, call police as soon as possible.

