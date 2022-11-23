ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington

By Olivia Perreault
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZTRv_0jLCgK2F00

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida.

On Wednesday morning, police responded to 911 calls of a wrong-way car traveling south on Route 8 northbound in the area of Exit 46 in the Winstead/Torrington area around 4:40 a.m.

Troopers located the car and were able to bring it to a stop at Exit 45 in Torrington.

The driver, a 71-year-old man, was disoriented. He told police he had driven from Florida straight through to Connecticut without sleeping.

Police issued the man an infraction for driving the wrong way on a limited access highway and contacted his family to safely transport him to his destination.

This holiday season, police urge drivers to allow for additional time to rest and take frequent breaks while driving. They thanked the public who reported the situation, as it could have risked injury to people on the road.

If you notice an emergency situation on the road, including a wrong-way driver, call police as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford

Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

One dead in DUI crash on I-95 in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died and another has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence following a car crash on I-95 North in Milford. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. James Tedesco, 41, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck the vehicle of Tianzhu […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

I-95 north re-opens following wrong-way crash

WEST HAVEN/ MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several parts of Interstate 95 were shut down Saturday morning due to multi-vehicle accidents. Interstate 95 northbound between Exits 34 and 35 in Milford was for a time for a two-car crash involving a wrong-way driver. Officials say the crash happened at approximately 2 a.m. The wrong way driver was […]
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Two Shot

2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
vineyardgazette.com

Police Arrest Second Armed Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

19-year-old, 22-year-old die after car strikes tree in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 19-year-old and 22-year-old have died after crashing into a tree on Route 15 in Wallingford. State police say 22-year-old Adejah Valentine was driving in the left lane when the car drove off the road and collided with a tree. Valentine was driving with 19-year-old Tajay...
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU

Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
HARTFORD, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Cop hit by bullet

WATERBURY — A Naugatuck police officer assigned to the Connecticut State Police Violent Crimes Task Force is recovering after being grazed by a bullet Nov. 16 in Waterbury. The injured officer and another police officer were in a vehicle conducting surveillance on Chase Parkway near the Interstate 84 entrance ramp when the shooting occurred at 10:08 p.m.
WATERBURY, CT
NEWS10 ABC

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Connecticut high school

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
HEBRON, CT
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy