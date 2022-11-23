Boston man arrested for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was arrested on Monday for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl.

According to a news release from the Justice Department in Boston, 40-year-old Melvin Cordero was indicted on one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl.

On or about March 15th, Cordero allegedly sold approximately 7,000 pills containing fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl to a government agent and attempted to sell a pill press to an undercover officer.

A court hearing is scheduled for November 30th. Cordero faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million if found guilty.

