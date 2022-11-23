ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston man arrested for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kf5oF_0jLCg7e300

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was arrested on Monday for allegedly distributing thousands of pills containing fentanyl.

According to a news release from the Justice Department in Boston, 40-year-old Melvin Cordero was indicted on one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl.

Unlicensed driver charged with trafficking fentanyl after traffic stop in Charlestown

On or about March 15th, Cordero allegedly sold approximately 7,000 pills containing fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl to a government agent and attempted to sell a pill press to an undercover officer.

A court hearing is scheduled for November 30th. Cordero faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million if found guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station

Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday. Officers responded to the State Street Station...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

21-year-old man arrested in deadly Lowell shooting

LOWELL, Mass. — On Friday, Lowell Police said they have arrested 21-year-old Rafael Garcia-Rey, who was wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. Investigators said on November 15 Garcia-Rey shot and killed 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi to death following an argument about a traffic dispute in the area of Maitland Avenue and Chelmsford Street.
LOWELL, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing

One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

No Bail for 21-Year-Old Accused of Killing Man in Lowell Traffic Dispute

The 21-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a man during a traffic dispute last week in Lowell, Massachusetts, faced a judge Friday, one day after he was taken into custody. Rafael Garcia-Rey was arrested Thursday by Lowell police, wanted in connection with the shooting that happened Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street. Authorities believe Garcia-Rey fatally shot 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi following a verbal altercation about a traffic dispute.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Man arrested for allegedly slashing another man's face in South Station

BOSTON -- A Medford man is under arrest after he allegedly slashed another man in the face at South Station. It happened in the Commuter Rail Lobby around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Witnesses told police they saw two men get into an argument and then one began to attack the other with "some instrument." Officers found the victim with a cut to his face and witnesses pointed to Hocine Lounici, 38, of Medford, as the assailant. Lounici was determined to be responsible and arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said. The incident is still under investigation. 
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

1 Injured in Mattapan Shooting

One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Saturday. Boston Police responded to Westmore Road shortly before 5:30p.m. where they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No arrests...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

NH Man's Death Ruled Homicide By Blunt Force Trauma

Authorities say an 83-year-old man who was found dead in his Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, home on Wednesday died from a blunt force head injury, not from having been shot as police originally believed. New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Lyndeborough Police...
LYNDEBOROUGH, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Army veteran facing up to 5 years in prison for threatening organization against gun violence

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Springfield to sending threatening communications to the Department of Veterans Affairs. 31-year-old Drummond Neil Smithson pleaded guilty to one count of use of interstate communications to transmit a threat to injure. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Feb. 2, 2023 in federal court in Worcester. Smithson was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 12, 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Residents Displaced Following Incident at Dorchester Apartment

Residents of a first floor apartment in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood have been displaced followed by an incident that occurred overnight. Police responded to a 911 call for shots fired at apartment complex on Quincy Street around 2:30a.m. on Friday. According to police, no one had been shot and there were no injuries. A witness told NBC 10 Boston that a child was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Suspect Sought by Boston Police in Theater District Assault Case

A man is being sought by police in Boston after allegedly punching another man in the face earlier this month, causing him to fall and hit his head. The victim needed emergency brain surgery, according to the Boston Police Department. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 5,...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for November 21, 2022: Haverhill Man Arrested

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Monday, November 21, 2022:. Jorge Velasquez (61, Haverhill) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle With A Suspended License and No/Expired Inspection Sticker. (5:16am) A caller reported a child in a yard on Main Street may be...
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

3 men indicted for murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry

Three men identified by investigators to be connected with the Sept. 4, 2021, murder of Brockton teenager Liedson Monteiro-Terry were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. Malik Cotton, 22, Angel Vasquez, 23, and Angel Colon, 23, were all indicted for one count of murder in the death of 16-year-old Monteiro-Terry, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

35K+
Followers
27K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy