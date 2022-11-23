Read full article on original website
Group B-Wales v Iran -25 November-BBC1 -From 0915am
Gabby Logan introduces a huge game for Wales where it is a probably must win game if they are to get out the group . After a decent second half performance against the USA, Wales will be confident . Hopefully Black Friday does not turn into a real Black Friday...
Group C: Poland v Saudi Arabia - November 26 - BBC1 - From 12pm
Excellent start from Saudi Arabia with their 2-1 win over one of the favourites namely Argentina, while Poland had a 0-0 bore draw with Mexico which included Lewandowski missing a penalty. Saudi Arabia will be hoping to book their place in the round of 16 with victory here, while Poland...
Group C: Argentina v Mexico - 26 November - ITV1 - From 6.10pm
ITV1 getting the honours of closing Day 7, with a match that both really need to win. Argentina will be absolutely hurting after their shock defeat against Saudi Arabia, and will be looking to get their World Cup campaign back on track against Mexico, who themselves really need to win after their bore draw against Poland, and to prevent a premature end to their campaign.
EE fans threaten to switch off because of unbearable script
EastEnders fans have threatened to switch off because of the unbearable script regarding the World Cup football. Do any of you agree with this?. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20545470/eastenders-fans-threaten-to-boycott-soap/. I think they have taken it too far with the football talk but im still watching. 4 tweets is barely fans threatening to switch off,...
So how has it been for you so far??
So there was so much talk about enthusiasm for the WC before it started for all the reasons that have been discussed extensively but now its been almost a week how do we all feel? How have you found it compared to a Summer competition? Are you watching in the same way you would in June/July?
It's been a decent series: a matt finish would put the gloss on it.
One of the problems with the fact that these days we know weeks beforehand who is going in is that it allows more time to review the list and think "most of these are scraping the bottom of the barrel". I must admit that I felt that way about this year's crop: they seemed to have blown the whole budget on Boy George and Mike Tindall. Then, a few days before it started came the game-changing announcement that Matt Hancock MP would be joining as a late entrant.
Strictly Come Dancing Week 10 Discussion Thread - Sat 26 Nov @ 7.15pm & Sun 27 Nov @ 6pm
I'm looking forward to tonight. The competition always gets more serious after Blackpool, and this week almost feels like the beginning of the end. I'm hoping for a good show on my birthday weekend, and really hope Hamza (my fave) doesn't go home on my birthday tomorrow! (Yes I know that it's recorded tonight, and I will probably look at the spoiler, especially if I am worried about him).
Group D: Tunisia v Australia-26 November -BBC1-From 0945am
Day 7 begins with what does not look like a thriller and changing any Saturday morning plans for . Tunisia favourites but you never know. Both these teams know that if they have any idea of getting out the group , this is probably a must win game . Enjoy...
Drag Race UK's Danny Beard never saw herself as a Ru Girl
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Danny Beard about her time on Drag Race UK. Season four...
