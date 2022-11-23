ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 26

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Chavez, Daniel Alberto; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body. Poss...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 19-25

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GOBLE, KYLE ALAN; 35; Woodbine. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Riley County police report missing teen found

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen reported missing Thursday morning in Manhattan has been located, authorities said. Riley County Police Department officials said early Thursday afternoon that Jaslynn Baumann, 14, had been located and was safe. Earlier on Thursday, Riley County police asked the public’s help in locating the missing...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Police investigating power tool theft in central Salina

A number of power tools were stolen from a residence in central Salina over the weekend. A 56-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between Friday and Sunday, slightly more than $1,000 worth of Milwaukee and Bosch power tools were stolen from a property he owns in the 400 block of W. Prescott Avenue.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say back on Friday, November 18th, two unknown individuals committed a vehicle burglary and theft in the parking lot of the Salina Target store. The victim reported over $400 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside shopping.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Abilene residents compete for $2,000 in Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - For people who love this time of year for the dazzling displays of lights and decorations, then you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown Saturday, December 3, in Abilene. “I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer....
ABILENE, KS
KSNT News

Police warn Kansans about cyber criminals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – With many shoppers set to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving deals online, law enforcement wants to remind Kansans to keep an eye out for criminal activity online. The Riley County Police Department put out a list of tips on Friday to help keep shoppers safe from criminal activity online. Online Transactions Reputable and […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Christmas Tree Lane tradition continues in Abilene

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Abilene Public Works Department is celebrating 50 years of Christmas Tree Lane tradition. The tradition begins with the public works department cutting down cedar trees and installing them in residential yards along Buckeye Avenue and Northwest Third Street. Residents and businesses are then...
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Class 2A football: Nemaha Central captures second state title in three years

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Central High School defeated Kingman in the state title game 33-17 Saturday afternoon in Salina. The Thunder, who won the 2019 state title game over Norton, scored over 20 points in all of their games this season including three 70 point games. Nemaha Central averaged 49 points and allowed just 10.5 points per game during the 2022 season.
SENECA, KS
Hutch Post

Planning Commission to meet Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission will look at a rezoning request from Richardson Brothers Construction at its meeting on Tuesday. The applicant is requesting a zone change of its property at 2400 Line Road from C-4 Special Commercial District to I-3 Heavy Industrial District. If approved, the applicant will then request a Special Use to allow Motor Vehicle Repair (Heavy) on the site.
HUTCHINSON, KS
ksal.com

Grocery Giveaway Goes Good

An effort by a Salina Church to provide food for families was a rousing success. The Ark Church Salina hosted its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this past Saturday. The grocery giveaway was simple, a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities received free groceries. They did not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.
SALINA, KS

