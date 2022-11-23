Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 26
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Chavez, Daniel Alberto; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body. Poss...
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
Two injured in crash that closed Seth Child Road overnight
MANHATTAN - Around 11:30 pm Thursday, November 24th, officers from the Riley County Police Department responded to the report of an injury crash near the intersection of Seth Child Road and Anderson Avenue. Upon arrival officers found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by 25-year-old, Jose Orona, of Manhattan, was involved...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 19-25
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: GOBLE, KYLE ALAN; 35; Woodbine. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
WIBW
Riley County police report missing teen found
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen reported missing Thursday morning in Manhattan has been located, authorities said. Riley County Police Department officials said early Thursday afternoon that Jaslynn Baumann, 14, had been located and was safe. Earlier on Thursday, Riley County police asked the public’s help in locating the missing...
Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
KSN.com
Camper stolen in Great Bend found in Hutchinson almost two months later
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Jayco camper that was reported stolen in Great Bend was recovered on Tuesday night in Hutchinson. A news release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office says on Oct. 3, deputies responded to a report of a theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Ave. south of Great Bend.
Police investigating power tool theft in central Salina
A number of power tools were stolen from a residence in central Salina over the weekend. A 56-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between Friday and Sunday, slightly more than $1,000 worth of Milwaukee and Bosch power tools were stolen from a property he owns in the 400 block of W. Prescott Avenue.
ksal.com
Suspected Thieves Caught on Camera
Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say back on Friday, November 18th, two unknown individuals committed a vehicle burglary and theft in the parking lot of the Salina Target store. The victim reported over $400 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside shopping.
Christmas parades in Kansas you won’t want to miss
Several Kansas towns are going all-in for the holidays this year with their parades.
WIBW
Abilene residents compete for $2,000 in Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown
ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - For people who love this time of year for the dazzling displays of lights and decorations, then you won’t want to miss the 2nd annual Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown Saturday, December 3, in Abilene. “I love looking at Christmas lights,” said Cory Frey, contest organizer....
Police warn Kansans about cyber criminals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – With many shoppers set to take advantage of post-Thanksgiving deals online, law enforcement wants to remind Kansans to keep an eye out for criminal activity online. The Riley County Police Department put out a list of tips on Friday to help keep shoppers safe from criminal activity online. Online Transactions Reputable and […]
WIBW
Kansas City woman dies in head-on collision with semi-truck near Junction City
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after a head-on collision with a semi-truck on the interstate near Junction City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 311 on eastbound I-70 - about 13 miles east of Junction City - with reports of a fatality crash.
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
WIBW
Christmas Tree Lane tradition continues in Abilene
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Abilene Public Works Department is celebrating 50 years of Christmas Tree Lane tradition. The tradition begins with the public works department cutting down cedar trees and installing them in residential yards along Buckeye Avenue and Northwest Third Street. Residents and businesses are then...
WIBW
Class 2A football: Nemaha Central captures second state title in three years
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nemaha Central High School defeated Kingman in the state title game 33-17 Saturday afternoon in Salina. The Thunder, who won the 2019 state title game over Norton, scored over 20 points in all of their games this season including three 70 point games. Nemaha Central averaged 49 points and allowed just 10.5 points per game during the 2022 season.
Kansas woman undergoes first-of-its-kind heart procedure
A surgical team at Ascension Via Christi-St. Francis has performed a first-of-its-kind heart valve replacement procedure.
Planning Commission to meet Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Planning Commission will look at a rezoning request from Richardson Brothers Construction at its meeting on Tuesday. The applicant is requesting a zone change of its property at 2400 Line Road from C-4 Special Commercial District to I-3 Heavy Industrial District. If approved, the applicant will then request a Special Use to allow Motor Vehicle Repair (Heavy) on the site.
ksal.com
Grocery Giveaway Goes Good
An effort by a Salina Church to provide food for families was a rousing success. The Ark Church Salina hosted its 5th Annual Ark Church Grocery Giveaway this past Saturday. The grocery giveaway was simple, a drive-through event where people from Salina and surrounding communities received free groceries. They did not ask for any personal information such as income, address, or even their name.
