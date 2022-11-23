Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of thieves who were caught on camera. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say back on Friday, November 18th, two unknown individuals committed a vehicle burglary and theft in the parking lot of the Salina Target store. The victim reported over $400 worth of property was stolen from their vehicle while they were inside shopping.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO