Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler

The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
NBC Sports

Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday

Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
Outsider.com

Bills Fans Fear Von Miller Has Torn ACL After Getting Carted Off Against Detroit

Outside linebacker Von Miller was supposed to be the final piece of getting the Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl. But now fans are worried his season may be over. Athletic trainers took Miller off the field via cart Thursday afternoon during the Bills Thanksgiving game with Detroit. He didn’t return to the game, which Buffalo won 28-25. The Bills social media account confirmed that Miller’s injury was to his knee. But given the way his knee bent, NFL fans could see what the injury was.
NBC Sports

Report: Von Miller initially diagnosed with knee sprain

Bills linebacker Von Miller was ruled out of Thursday’s game shortly after suffering a knee injury and that sequence of events is often followed by word of a season-ending injury. The initial word on Miller’s condition is not that dire, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the...
WTRF- 7News

The Cowboys lasso Steubenville Big Red, ending their run in playoffs

(WTRF)–In Ohio High School football playoffs, Steubenville Big Red is fighting for a spot in the OHSAA State Championship against the undefeated Cincinnati Wyoming Cowboys.  The game took place in Columbus at Historic Crew Stadium for D4 semifinals. The Cowboys got on the board first with a field goal kicked by Carter Rummer. In the second […]
NBC Sports

Lynch recalls great story about how Williams left Young in awe

Trent Williams arguably is the best offensive lineman of this generation, but amazingly, there still are people who haven't quite realized just how dominant he is. During the latest episode of NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan," general manager John Lynch spoke to Matt Maiocco and recalled a conversation that happened after San Francisco's win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City.
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
NBC Sports

In Year 6, Patrick Mahomes ties Dan Marino for most 300-yard games in first 7 seasons

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career by putting up passing numbers like no other player in NFL history. The latest example: Mahomes had the 37th 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday, which ties the record for the most 300-yard games in a player’s first seven NFL seasons. Dan Marino, with 37 300-yard games from 1983 to 1989, has owned the record since the 1980s.
NBC Sports

Bryan Edwards clears waivers

A former third-round pick in the 2020 draft is now free to choose his next destination. Receiver Bryan Edwards cleared waivers after he was released by the Falcons this week, per Field Yates of ESPN. Edwards was third in receiving yards on the Raiders last year with 571 on 34...
NBC Sports

Jakobi Meyers says shoulder will be alright

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers picked up 26 yards on a pass from Mac Jones on New England’s first offensive play of Thursday’s game in Minnesota, but he didn’t see the field for a long stretch after that play. Meyers hurt his shoulder on the catch and...
NBC Sports

John Brown won three-man tryout to return to Bills’ practice squad

Although receiver John Brown has a history with the Bills, he had to prove himself before getting an invitation to return to the team’s practice squad. Per the NFL’s wire, the Bills’ decision to sign Brown as preceded by a tryout that included Brown, J.J. Nelson, and Kawann Baker.
