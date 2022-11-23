Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Russell Wilson reveals the biggest issue with Broncos offense
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have had a lot of issues plaguing them throughout what’s been a disappointing season. One glaring issue has been their efforts following the halftime break. The Broncos have been far and away the worst third quarter team in the NFL – and Wilson...
Bill Belichick grumbling about losing to the Vikings is JUST THE BEST!
Usually, when we watch Bill Belichick grumble during press conferences it annoys me. It’s part of your job, get over it and stop acting like a child who doesn’t want to go to church. But when he grumbles at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings, it’s kind of...
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Cardinals OL Kelvin Beachum Addresses Relationship With Sean Kugler
The Arizona Cardinals no longer employ Sean Kugler. Kugler, previously the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator, reportedly was dismissed from the team prior to their Monday night loss in Mexico City after the team was informed that he groped a woman. “It’s certainly not ideal for a...
Will Steelers OC Matt Canada be fired this season?
With each passing week, frustrations with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator grow within the Steelers fanbase. Through 10 games, Pittsburgh is on pace to have its worst offense since that dreadful 2019 season when Ben Roethlisberger missed all but one game. That season was excused just based on how bad the...
NBC Sports
Bills rule out Von Miller for Thursday
Bills coach Sean McDermott would not confirm that Von Miller‘s anterior cruciate ligament is intact. In fact, McDermott provided little information Friday when asked for an update on the edge rusher’s knee injury. “Yeah, Von will not play this week, and we’ll just see where it goes from...
Bills Fans Fear Von Miller Has Torn ACL After Getting Carted Off Against Detroit
Outside linebacker Von Miller was supposed to be the final piece of getting the Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl. But now fans are worried his season may be over. Athletic trainers took Miller off the field via cart Thursday afternoon during the Bills Thanksgiving game with Detroit. He didn’t return to the game, which Buffalo won 28-25. The Bills social media account confirmed that Miller’s injury was to his knee. But given the way his knee bent, NFL fans could see what the injury was.
NBC Sports
Report: Von Miller initially diagnosed with knee sprain
Bills linebacker Von Miller was ruled out of Thursday’s game shortly after suffering a knee injury and that sequence of events is often followed by word of a season-ending injury. The initial word on Miller’s condition is not that dire, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the...
Four Teams Likely Control Their Playoff Destiny After Rivalry Weekend
Following losses by Ohio State, LSU and Clemson on Saturday, it’s pretty clear that four teams control their College Football Playoff destiny.
The Cowboys lasso Steubenville Big Red, ending their run in playoffs
(WTRF)–In Ohio High School football playoffs, Steubenville Big Red is fighting for a spot in the OHSAA State Championship against the undefeated Cincinnati Wyoming Cowboys. The game took place in Columbus at Historic Crew Stadium for D4 semifinals. The Cowboys got on the board first with a field goal kicked by Carter Rummer. In the second […]
NBC Sports
Lynch recalls great story about how Williams left Young in awe
Trent Williams arguably is the best offensive lineman of this generation, but amazingly, there still are people who haven't quite realized just how dominant he is. During the latest episode of NBC Sports Bay Area's "49ers Game Plan," general manager John Lynch spoke to Matt Maiocco and recalled a conversation that happened after San Francisco's win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night in Mexico City.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
NBC Sports
Jim Harbaugh hasn’t closed the door on the NFL; could 2023 be the year he returns?
Setting aside the spin, Jim Harbaugh wanted to become the head coach of the Vikings earlier this year. And even though he has since tried to claim that his NFL ship has sailed, Harbaugh has made it clear that he has “unfinished business” at the next level. He...
NBC Sports
In Year 6, Patrick Mahomes ties Dan Marino for most 300-yard games in first 7 seasons
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has started his career by putting up passing numbers like no other player in NFL history. The latest example: Mahomes had the 37th 300-yard passing game of his career on Sunday, which ties the record for the most 300-yard games in a player’s first seven NFL seasons. Dan Marino, with 37 300-yard games from 1983 to 1989, has owned the record since the 1980s.
NBC Sports
Bryan Edwards clears waivers
A former third-round pick in the 2020 draft is now free to choose his next destination. Receiver Bryan Edwards cleared waivers after he was released by the Falcons this week, per Field Yates of ESPN. Edwards was third in receiving yards on the Raiders last year with 571 on 34...
NBC Sports
Jakobi Meyers says shoulder will be alright
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers picked up 26 yards on a pass from Mac Jones on New England’s first offensive play of Thursday’s game in Minnesota, but he didn’t see the field for a long stretch after that play. Meyers hurt his shoulder on the catch and...
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Patriots vs Vikings Thanksgiving matchup
It’s the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including...
NBC Sports
John Brown won three-man tryout to return to Bills’ practice squad
Although receiver John Brown has a history with the Bills, he had to prove himself before getting an invitation to return to the team’s practice squad. Per the NFL’s wire, the Bills’ decision to sign Brown as preceded by a tryout that included Brown, J.J. Nelson, and Kawann Baker.
Comments / 4