San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace
The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad. From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.
Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense took a blow when rookie running back Jaylen Warren left Week 11 with a hamstring injury. And from the looks of it, it doesn't appear he'll play in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. What does that mean?. While some are down about the...
Colts, Steelers Injury Report: Illness Working Way Through Team
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) look to rebound against the state of Pennsylvania this week after losing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 and now hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football in Week 12. The Colts practiced on Wednesday, had a walkthrough on Thursday, and then will practice...
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set
Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
Can Steelers Beat the Colts?
PITTSBURGH -- Can the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts, on the road, in Week 12?. It's not going to be easy. The Colts are riding a new head coach and some slight second-half momentum into Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. That being said, there are reasons on both sides of the football to believe they can't compete with the Steelers.
Aaron Rodgers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Answer to Losing Tom Brady in 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Even if quarterback Tom Brady plays in 2023, there are many who believe it won't be for the Bucs. This would leave the Bucs with a very good roster of course. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would still be headlining a talented...
New York Giants Week 12 Report Card: Falling Way Short
Fading fast? The New York Giants 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving means Big Blue is now 1-4 in its last four games, including before the bye. Moreover, most of the formula the Giants relied on to win games in the first half of the season seems to have lost its potency.
Hackett Breaks Silence on Broncos’ Late-Game Defensive Collapses
For the most part, the Denver Broncos defense has been given a pass this season for its back-to-the-wall type of performances. On the other side of the ball, the struggling offense has drawn the most criticism for the team’s current 3-7 record. That's not to say that Broncos' defensive...
Packers Hoping to Party Like It’s 2016
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are running out of time to save their season. They’re also running out of reasons to believe. Changes in approach on offense haven’t led to wins. A healthy No. 1 offensive line hasn’t led to wins. Changes in the practice routine haven’t led to wins.
Practice Makes Perfect: George Pickens Says Georgia Practice Was Harder Than NFL
PITTSBURGH -- Practice? We're talking about practice? Yes. And apparently, it helped Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens be as dominant as he is. The Steelers' second-round pick has taken the NFL by storm, making amazing catches with ease and beginning to tally up big games as a rookie. But this level of competition is nothing new. According to Pickens himself, the NFL and Georgia have a lot in common.
Why We’re (Still) Thankful for the Colts
Without much happening around the Indianapolis Colts today, the staff of Horseshoe Huddle is taking an opportunity to pause and reflect on what's been a turbulent season for the Colts. Sitting at 4-6-1 with only an outside chance at the playoffs, the team has fallen short of the preseason expectations...
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
Scooter Accident to Blame for Browns DT Perrion Winfrey Missing Time
When the Cleveland Browns selected defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round, he looked to be a possible candidate as a steal in the draft. To this point, it has been concerning, according to a report Winfrey recently missed time due to a scooter accident. Winfrey has not played...
