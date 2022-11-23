Read full article on original website
How the Bengals’ game plan changes against Titans without Joe Mixon, plus predictions: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals will get a taste of January in November. They head south to Nashville for a rematch with a Tennessee Titans team that is more than familiar with them. Titans players and their fans will look to avenge that sour 19-16 walk-off loss to the Bengals in January’s AFC divisional playoff.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shane Beamer Corrects Jesse Palmer’s Pre-Game Statement
View the original article to see embedded media. Following South Carolina’s 31–30 upset win over Clemson on Saturday afternoon, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer sounded off in the postgame regarding statements made by ESPN’s Jesse Palmer. Palmer, who was discussing Clemson’s playoff chances on Friday night, stated that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace
The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad. From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.
atozsports.com
Bengals are giving key Titans player the proper respect ahead of huge AFC showdown
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tennessee Titans this weekend, it will be a bit of a revenge game for the Titans. Specifically, it will be a revenge game for Titans running back Derrick Henry. When Cincinnati beat Tennessee in the playoffs last season, it was Henry’s first game...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Steelers Injury Report: Illness Working Way Through Team
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) look to rebound against the state of Pennsylvania this week after losing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 and now hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football in Week 12. The Colts practiced on Wednesday, had a walkthrough on Thursday, and then will practice...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Will Break Out Another Weapon Against Colts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense took a blow when rookie running back Jaylen Warren left Week 11 with a hamstring injury. And from the looks of it, it doesn't appear he'll play in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. What does that mean?. While some are down about the...
UC Football Loses Fourth Commitment In 2023 Class
Cincinnati still has the best recruiting class in program history.
The Cowboys lasso Steubenville Big Red, ending their run in playoffs
(WTRF)–In Ohio High School football playoffs, Steubenville Big Red is fighting for a spot in the OHSAA State Championship against the undefeated Cincinnati Wyoming Cowboys. The game took place in Columbus at Historic Crew Stadium for D4 semifinals. The Cowboys got on the board first with a field goal kicked by Carter Rummer. In the second […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Flashed New Dimensions on Offense Against Chargers
With all the personnel changes that the Kansas City Chiefs had on offense this offseason, it was expected that it would take time to develop their identity on that side of the ball. With that in mind, earlier in the season, they ran much of the same stuff the football world has seen over the last few years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aaron Rodgers: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Answer to Losing Tom Brady in 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem. Even if quarterback Tom Brady plays in 2023, there are many who believe it won't be for the Bucs. This would leave the Bucs with a very good roster of course. Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would still be headlining a talented...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears-Jets Week 12 Odds, Bets and SpreadDraft SharePreviewPublish
This game has been “circled” by oddsmakers. For bettors, this signifies sportsbooks have lowered the wagering “limits” on this game. The designation has resulted from the unknown status surrounding both team’s starting quarterbacks. Bears signal caller Justin Fields, who has been sensational over the last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Can Steelers Beat the Colts?
PITTSBURGH -- Can the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts, on the road, in Week 12?. It's not going to be easy. The Colts are riding a new head coach and some slight second-half momentum into Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. That being said, there are reasons on both sides of the football to believe they can't compete with the Steelers.
Texas A&M Fans Rush the Field After Aggies Upset No. 5 LSU
The Aggies’ upset of LSU knocked the Tigers out of College Football Playoff contention.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set
Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Week 12 Report Card: Falling Way Short
Fading fast? The New York Giants 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving means Big Blue is now 1-4 in its last four games, including before the bye. Moreover, most of the formula the Giants relied on to win games in the first half of the season seems to have lost its potency.
No. 9 Arkansas to face pesky defense in Troy
No. 9 Arkansas will look to maintain its momentum coming off its first victory over a ranked team this season
San Luis Obispo Tribune
QUAAACK: Johnny Bowens Commits to Oregon
Dan Lanning and the Ducks got some good news on Thanksgiving, landing their second commitment in as many days. 2023 Converse (Tex.) Judson defensive lineman Johnny Bowens has committed to the Oregon Ducks. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman continues a strong week for Oregon after landing Florida offensive lineman Gernorris...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Practice Makes Perfect: George Pickens Says Georgia Practice Was Harder Than NFL
PITTSBURGH -- Practice? We're talking about practice? Yes. And apparently, it helped Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens be as dominant as he is. The Steelers' second-round pick has taken the NFL by storm, making amazing catches with ease and beginning to tally up big games as a rookie. But this level of competition is nothing new. According to Pickens himself, the NFL and Georgia have a lot in common.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why We’re (Still) Thankful for the Colts
Without much happening around the Indianapolis Colts today, the staff of Horseshoe Huddle is taking an opportunity to pause and reflect on what's been a turbulent season for the Colts. Sitting at 4-6-1 with only an outside chance at the playoffs, the team has fallen short of the preseason expectations...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
