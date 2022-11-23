Read full article on original website
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the CityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Black Friday in Houston is no longer the chaotic crowd we're used to
HOUSTON — More than 166 million people are expected to go shopping this holiday weekend and more than 50% of those people are expected to do so in person. Despite inflation, folks are still spending their money on Black Friday. "Who doesn't want to save money?" said Fredy Guevara....
Nickel City Planned for Houston
This award-winning bar out of Austin could open in spring of 2023.
'Houston is a giving city': downtown super feast feeds nearly 20,000 people
Happy Thanksgiving, Houston! As usual, Houstonians are bringing the giving spirit, even holding donation drives in the pouring rain.
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
papercitymag.com
New Seafood Restaurant Brings Serious Chef Power to Rice Village — Navy Blue Is No Mere Encore For Aaron Bludorn
Chef Aaron Bludorn's second Houston restaurant dubbed Navy Blue brings seafood to Rice Village. (Photo by Michael Anthony) The much-awaited new Houston seafood restaurant Navy Blue has sailed into Rice Village, dropping anchor on Times Boulevard. It is more than a beautiful encore to chef Aaron Bludorn’s first Houston restaurant Bludorn. It’s a fitting homage to the man who raised this rising star in the culinary world.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area restaurants open for Thanksgiving
If you don't want to cook Thanksgiving dinner, you don't have to settle for heating up a frozen meal. There are still some restaurants that are open in the Houston area this holiday.
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical List
Vintage warbirds are on display at a hanger at the Lone Star Flight Museum near Ellington Airfield in Clear Lake City, SE Houston.Photo byPi3.124/Creative Commons via Wikimedia.
fox26houston.com
Drainage issues keep some southeast Houston residents trapped in their own homes
Houston - "I've lived here since 1974," said Patricia Haynes. Haynes lives in the 6400 block of Reed Road in southeast Houston. You can drive a block in either direction from her house and the street is clear. But look how much standing water she has in front of her...
fox26houston.com
Excessive rainfall for Thanksgiving in Houston
Looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increasing during the day so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
365thingsinhouston.com
Take a tour of Christmas lights in Houston’s must-see neighborhoods & holiday attractions
Pile in the car for a leisurely holiday drive or take a hot cocoa-fueled stroll while you ooh and ah at Houston’s most popular Christmas light displays—in residential neighborhoods and at city landmarks alike. Every year, Houston neighborhoods light up like a Christmas tree (literally), with homes, streets,...
houstononthecheap.com
Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!
Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
cw39.com
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
fox26houston.com
Flight from Houston diverted after unruly passenger behavior, landed in Little Rock
A Southwest flight had to make an emergency landing in Little Rock after unruly behavior from a passenger. Reports say Southwest Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus, Ohio diverted to land at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Arkansas around 3:30 p.m. A spokesperson from Southwest Airlines said...
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
fox26houston.com
Flood watch through Noon Saturday in Houston
Houston - Widespread showers and scattered heavy downpours will move across Southeast Texas through the Friday overnight hours and into Saturday morning. The FLOOD WATCH for most of the Houston area runs until Noon on Saturday. Expect the skies to clear on Saturday afternoon and very pleasant days on Sunday and Monday. The next front will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing another round of rain and cooler temperatures.
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman
This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
realtynewsreport.com
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter
HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
fox26houston.com
University of Houston gets two new mascots complementary of the Houston Zoo
Houston - A pair of cougar cubs found alone by a rancher in Washington have settled into their new home in Texas, the Houston Zoo said. Named Shasta VII and Louie, the two male cougars were found orphaned at four weeks old, and were likely not to survive if left on their own, the zoo said.
fox26houston.com
Support for local businesses in Houston
We know you're spending money this holiday season. Have you considered shopping at local businesses? Isiah Carey visits McQueen's in Houston's Third Ward area.
thetexastasty.com
Best Steakhouse in Houston
Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
