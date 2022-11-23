ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Seafood Restaurant Brings Serious Chef Power to Rice Village — Navy Blue Is No Mere Encore For Aaron Bludorn

Chef Aaron Bludorn's second Houston restaurant dubbed Navy Blue brings seafood to Rice Village. (Photo by Michael Anthony) The much-awaited new Houston seafood restaurant Navy Blue has sailed into Rice Village, dropping anchor on Times Boulevard. It is more than a beautiful encore to chef Aaron Bludorn’s first Houston restaurant Bludorn. It’s a fitting homage to the man who raised this rising star in the culinary world.
Excessive rainfall for Thanksgiving in Houston

Looks like the rainy Thanksgiving weather pattern will extend into the weekend. Black Friday should include an umbrella around the Houston area. Rain chances increasing during the day so earlier shopping may mean less rain to dodge. Saturday morning should see more downpours across Southeast Texas but Sunday should see the return of sunshine.
Stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022 – Grocery, Pharmacy & Retail!

Looking for stores that are open on Thanksgiving in Houston for 2022? You are in the right place!. Thanksgiving is a day for celebrating all of the things we’re thankful for alongside our loved ones. While we all envision Thanksgiving as a day when we can sit at home all day and watch football while eating ourselves into a coma, it’s all too common to have to make runs to the store for batteries for the remote control, extra whipped cream, other turkey day or everyday essentials, or just for some great deals.
Here’s Houston’s solid waste pick-up schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday week

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mayor Pro Tem Dave Martin would like to make residents aware of the collection and facility schedule changes for Thanksgiving Day and the remaining week. Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving Day) CITY HOLIDAY: There will be no collection services. All facilities, including Neighborhood Depositories, Westpark Recycling Center, Environmental Service Center, and Reuse Warehouse. All administrative offices will remain closed for the remainder of the week.
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
Flood watch through Noon Saturday in Houston

Houston - Widespread showers and scattered heavy downpours will move across Southeast Texas through the Friday overnight hours and into Saturday morning. The FLOOD WATCH for most of the Houston area runs until Noon on Saturday. Expect the skies to clear on Saturday afternoon and very pleasant days on Sunday and Monday. The next front will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing another round of rain and cooler temperatures.
Want Microblading? Do Your Research FIRST, Warns Texas Woman

This Houston, Texas woman shared a warning for those seeking a micro-blading procedure after she experienced a catastrophic outcome. First of all, kudos to this young woman for having the courage to share her story and her photos on her TikTok account and Facebook page after a beauty procedure took a botched turn which she said was "beyond embarrassing." However, she wanted to share so that no one else would have to go through this.
Rent By The Hour – Pay Needed for Shelter

HOUSTON – (By Dale King, Realty News Report) — An American wage earner making an average salary needs to work a total of 62.3 hours before earning enough money to pay the typical monthly U.S. rent of $2,040, says a just-released analysis by real estate firm Zillow. That’s...
Support for local businesses in Houston

We know you're spending money this holiday season. Have you considered shopping at local businesses? Isiah Carey visits McQueen's in Houston's Third Ward area.
Best Steakhouse in Houston

Not all steakhouses are created equal and sometimes it is hard to come by one that checks all the boxes on your list. Below we have compiled a comprehensive collection of our favorite steakhouses in Houston to help you find a new favorite near you! This list includes classic steakhouses like Del Frisco’s, table-side service Brazilian steakhouses like Chama Guãcha, and Texas favorites serving up comfort food like Killen’s STQ and Taste of Texas. With this list, you can’t go wrong!
