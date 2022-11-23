Read full article on original website
Related
realcombatmedia.com
CANELO SAYS HE ONLY WANTS TO FIGHT A REMATCH WITH DMITRY BIVOL AT 175
Canelo clarifies about rematch with Bivol: “Same weight, that’s it”. San Diego, CA (November 24th, 2022)– Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to be at the same weight class as the first meeting: 175 pounds and not at 168 as has been rumored.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels There Was Miscommunication Between Joshua and Garcia in Usyk Loss
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. believes there was miscommunication between Anthony Joshua and his corner, when the British star collided with Oleksandr Usyk in their August rematch. Joshua had been trained for nearly his entire career by Robert McCracken. To prepare for the rematch with Usyk, Joshua...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis braced for agonizing split
Floyd Mayweather is set to lose Gervonta Davis before the lightweight star competes in the most significant event of his career. Davis has sent out cryptic messages for some time about his future. This week he made it crystal clear. “Tank,” said directly to Floyd Mayweather and Mayweather Promotions CEO...
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Broke Down Crying After Wild WWE Match
Reigning WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair has revealed that she could not hold back the tears following a recent Premium Live Event match. "Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all," Belair told "Comicbook Nation." "I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming."
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
2022 PFL Championships weigh-in results: Kayla Harrison, 11 other finalists hit marks
All six of the 2022 PFL Championships matchups are set to go off without a hitch after all 12 finalists made weight Friday in New York. Among those to weigh in were headliner Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco, who meet in a women’s lightweight title fight. Two-time PFL champion Harrison stepped on the scale at 154.4 pounds, while Pacheco registered 154.2.
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
itrwrestling.com
“Stay In Your Lane You Roided Up Leprechaun” – MJF Blasts Conor McGregor
New AEW World Champion MJF is once again courting controversy and finds himself embroiled in an online feud with fellow trash talker and UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Tensions between the two men began when Maxwell Jacob Friedman called English UFC star Paddy Pimblett a “dollar store Conor McGregor” during a war of words that also led to the two challenging each other to a fight in London when AEW makes its UK debut in 2023.
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I Wasn't 100% in Bivol Fight, He Can't Give Anything More - I Can!
Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has clarified that he wants the rematch with Dmitry Bivol to take place in the same division as their first encounter - the light heavyweight limit of 175-pounds. Back in May, Bivol outboxed Canelo over twelve rounds to secure a dominant twelve round...
MMA Fighting
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis-Jose Zepeda: PPV Weigh-In Results From Carson, California
Regis Prograis comfortably came in below the super lightweight limit of 140 pounds Friday for a second straight fight. The former WBA champion stepped on the California State Athletic Commission’s scale at 139 pounds for his 12-round title fight against Jose Zepeda on Saturday night in Carson. That’s the same amount Prograis weighed for his previous appearance, which resulted in a sixth-round technical knockout of Tyrone McKenna on March 19.
Kayla Harrison explains respect behind callouts of Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg: “You’re the best”
PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison’s chase for greatness is driving her callouts of other champions. The Judoka is set to headline PFL 10 later tonight on pay-per-view. Standing opposite Harrison will be Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight finishing streak but has already lost twice to the former Olympian by decision.
worldboxingnews.net
Chris Eubank Jr gets tougher test than Conor Benn vs Liam Smith
Chris Eubank Jr. gets a considerably more challenging test than Conor Benn on January 21st when he faces former world champion Liam Smith. Wasserman and Boxxer confirmed the clash on Tuesday evening as the pair of Brits battle it out for supremacy in the iconic fight city of Manchester. The...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte A Little Lighter For Jermaine Franklin Fight Than When He Fought Fury
Both Dillian Whyte and Jermaine Franklin wore football shirts of their respective national teams Friday only a few hours before England will face the United States in Qatar, as they weighed in for Saturday’s big heavyweight fight at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Whyte wore an England shirt and...
Boxing Scene
Zach Parker: Never Feared This Was Going To Be a Repeat Of Andrade
Zach Parker was able to breathe a sigh of relief once he learned of his next ring assignment. Any concern of another opponent pulling a disappearing act went out the window once it was confirmed that countryman John Ryder agreed to terms for their interim WBO super middleweight title fight. The all-British clash will mark the only fight of a frustrating 2022 campaign for Parker, who spent all year watching separate efforts fall through for a similarly staked bout with Demetrius Andrade.
2022 PFL Championships video: Dakota Ditcheva showcases brutal power with flattening knockout of Katherine Corogenes
Dakota Ditcheva is proving to be a good investment for the PFL. At the 2022 PFL Championships, Ditcheva (7-0) slugged opponent Katherine Corogenes (2-1) into unconsciousness with a brutal knockout at the 4:20 mark of Round 1. The flyweight fight took place at Hulu Theater in New York as part of the prelims.
Boxing Scene
Prograis: I'm Not Josue Vargas, Nowhere Close; Feel Like I’m Superior To Zepeda On All Levels
Jose Zepeda immediately dismantled the last southpaw he fought. Zepeda, also a left-handed fighter, drilled previously unbeaten Josue Vargas with a short, destructive left hand in an exchange that knocked Vargas flat on his face just 1:10 into their 10-round main event nearly 13 months ago at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. Vargas got up, but Zepeda pounced on his vulnerable opponent, unloaded a barrage of power punches that left Vargas slumped in a corner and won by first-round technical knockout.
Boxing Scene
Abel Sanchez Is Giving Thurman Little To No Chance Against Spence
Well before Errol Spence Jr. became a unified welterweight champion and pound-for-pound stalwart, the Dallas native called for a showdown against former WBC and WBA champion, Keith Thurman. (photo by Ryan Hafey) But, in spite of Spence’s perpetual callouts, Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) continually turned a blind eye to his...
'Nobody ever did this in MMA before': Khabib Nurmagomedov ready to 'take over' as coach
Khabib Nurmagomedov made himself stand out in the cage during a dominant career that saw him go undefeated and claim the UFC lightweight title. Now he’s trying to do unprecedented things as a coach. So far, so good for Nurmagomedov. The UFC Hall of Famer, who retired in October...
Comments / 0