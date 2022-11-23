Read full article on original website
Police have suspect in Truman Street shooting
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Police said on Monday, November 28, 2022, that they have a suspect in the death of a Beckley man last week but have not released the identity. Juwan Greer was shot to death at a house on Truman Street in Beckley in the early hours of Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police […]
Police seek West Virginia woman who walked way from hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East. The […]
UPDATE: 6 arrested after Charleston, West Virginia gas station drug raid
UPDATE: (8:45 P.M. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022) — The names of the six people arrested after a raid at a Par-Mar gas station on Charleston’s East End have been released. Documents say the investigation into drug activity at the Par-Mar store on Washington Street East was between October and November 2022. Police say informants were […]
Grand Larceny investigation ongoing in Beckley after travel plaza was robbed
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A robbery of a large sum of money from the Beckley travel plaza this weekend is still under investigation. On Sunday, November 27, 2022, at about 9:15 P.M., an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee reported while they were […]
West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder
MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
Town of Alderson shaken up after murder
ALDERSON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It is with deep regret that the Town of Alderson and the Alderson Police Department report a homicide within town limits. The deceased is Marissa Mann-Bennett. An alleged suspect is in custody. At 9:03 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, the Greenbrier County 911 Center...
Teen missing from St. Albans, West Virginia, sought
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager last seen over a week ago. According to the KCSO, Marissa Morrison, 14, of St. Albans was last seen Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Deputies say Marissa is described as standing 5’2″ and weighing 120 pounds with brown hair […]
Greenbrier County man facing murder charge, admits to killing partner
ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — A Greenbrier County man is facing a murder charge after admitting to killing his significant other. On Friday, November 25, 2022 at 9 A.M., the Alderson Police Department was called to 847 Maple Avenue West in Alderson after a woman was found unresponsive on her floor. According to the criminal complaint, […]
Drug deal with undercover informant lands Fayette County man in prison
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Hilltop man was sentenced to prison on Monday for felony drug crimes pertaining to the delivery of methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., in January of 2021, a purchase of methamphetamine was made from Byers in Scarbro, West Virginia by confidential informants working with the Central West Virginia Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
Suspect wanted after robbing ATM machine at Beckley Travel Plaza
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, at approximately 9:15 pm, an Applegreen employee responsible for managing the West Virginia Parkways Authority, Beckley Travel Plaza reported a robbery. The employee advised while she was outside of the travel plaza a male subject wearing a dark-colored ski mask, dark-colored hoodie, and...
West Virginia police looking for hotel bathroom mirror thief
The Summersville Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole mirrors from the LaQuinta Inn in Summersville.
Three wanted in Tazewell County for criminal charges
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three individuals that have criminal charges in Tazewell County. Raymond Hawver Vencill, 56, of North Tazewell, is wanted for distribution of methamphetamine. Angela Renae Hall, 45, of Bluefield, VA, is wanted for probation violation stemming from possession of hydromorphone. Amaryllin Katharine Shirley, 30, […]
Candlelight Vigil For Alderson Murder
Beckley Rotary Club Discuss Potential AEP Rate Increase. Beckley Rotary Club Discuss Potential AEP Rate Increase. Breakfast Buzz: Bradley dominates in Trivia Tuesday. Bradley dominates trivia. Schools play key role in preventing violence against …. In the United States in 2018, a woman was 11 times more likely to be...
Beckley native helped subdue Colorado Springs shooter
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Navy officer and West Virginia native Thomas James was one of many who were injured in the Colorado Springs shooting that took place in a gay nightclub on Nov. 19, but he was also one of the men who helped put a stop to the shooter.
Intoxicated man arrested for domestic assault
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces Domestic charges following an incident earlier in the month during which an altercation took place at a Mercer County residence. According to reports from Patrolman B.M. Lambert of the Bluefield Police Department, on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 12:19 am Lambert responded to a residence at a Cumberland Road apartment complex in Bluefield for reports of an intoxicated male.
Fayette County man sentenced for possession of fentanyl and meth
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., a Fayette County man was sentenced for drug possession. According to court documents, Yoshua Tree Dewall, 25, of Mount Hope, was riding as a passenger in a car that was pulled over for defective equipment at 3:30 AM on October 2, 2021. When officers approached the car, they saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight.
Hilltop man sentenced to prison for delivering meth
HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Prosecuting Attorney for Fayette County, Anthony Ciliberti, Jr., announced a Hilltop man was sentenced by Circuit Thomas H. Ewing to prison for the felony crime of delivery of methamphetamine. On November 28, 2021, Hebert B. Byers, 51, of Hilltop, was sentenced to one to fifteen years in prison for delivering meth […]
Two arrested in connection with Charleston break-in, robbery
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two men are jailed after an alleged armed robbery inside a Charleston residence. Police have charged Mikhail Patterson, 20, and Jaquise Jackson, 18, both of Charleston with first-degree robbery and burglary. Patterson and Jackson, along with four other people, forced their way inside an apartment at...
A West Virginia woman dies after stealing an ambulance from a hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman died Thanksgiving Day after she stole an ambulance from a capital city hospital emergency room and crashed into the Kanawha River. Charleston Police Department officials say Elizabeth Reed of Hinton was a patient at Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital when...
Local pastor and Vietnam War veteran has equipment stolen from Campbells Creek, West Virginia camp
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Rensford Baptist Church Pastor and Vietnam War veteran Dana Clay had thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from his Campbells Creek camp that he grew up on, Clay’s daughter, Heather Clay, tells 13 News. According to security camera footage, a Kawasaki side-by-side and dozens of tools and equipment were stolen […]
