gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe: First Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September to quite a bit of fanfare, ushering in the next generation of the iconic pony car. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of examples of the forthcoming vehicle, including a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, a Mustang EcoBoost coupe and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse. Now, our photographers spotted a next-gen Ford Mustang GT coupe making the rounds out in public for the first time.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Performance Pack: Live Photo Gallery
Following its debut back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of 2024 Ford Mustang models out and about, including a GT coupe, an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, and the higher-performance Dark Horse. Now, we’ve also obtained exclusive photos of a 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost equipped with the Performance Pack, this time finished in a red hue.
This is the coolest Chevy pickup truck in America
Custom car builders Ringbrothers have converted a 1948 Chevrolet Loadmaster pickup into an open-wheel racing style high-performance 1,000 hp vehicle.
fordauthority.com
Ford Dealer EV Certification Deadline Won’t Be Pushed Back
Earlier this year, FoMoCo announced that it would be offering two tiers of Ford dealer EV certification – Model e Certified and Model e Certified Elite – which will enable those entities to sell all-electric vehicles following a rather large investment, under strict guidelines. While these Ford dealer EV certification programs are optional, they are required for those that wish to sell EVs, and as one might expect, have been the subject of considerable controversy both in the U.S. and Canada. That prompted The Blue Oval to extend the deadline for dealers to choose which way they want to go from October 31st, 2022 to December 2nd, 2022 recently, but now it seems as if the automaker won’t be giving dealers more time as we quickly approach the latter date, according to The Detroit News.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-250 With STX Appearance Package: Live Photos
Since the unveiling of the 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty back in September, Ford Authority have spotted several variants of the heavy duty pickup that were not shown off at the reveal. This includes a 2023 Ford F-600 XL chassis cab, a Ford F-350 Limited, an F-250 King Ranch Tremor, an F-350 Regular Cab and an F-350 XL Chassis Cab, just to name a few. Now, we’ve spotted a 2023 Ford F-250 XL with the STX Appearance Package, representing the very first time that we’ve seen the STX for the all-new generation.
Classic Ford Barn Find Hoard
Old school Ford automobiles are probably the closest thing to a piece of working car history a normal person can get. From Mustangs to Mavericks, these vehicles have a lot of history behind their creation. Nowadays the cars show their history on every aging body panel and rust spot. Suppose you were trying to tell the age of these cars by the environment around them, how would you do that? With this particular collection you might say it could be done by counting how deeply they were engulfed in the forest that surrounds them.
fordauthority.com
CerebrumX To Use Ford Connected Vehicle Data For UBI Program
Ford is betting big on connected vehicle data, rolling out its new Blue Oval Intelligence platform as it aims to net $20 billion in annual revenue from these services by 2030. FoMoCo plans to monetize this data by selling subscriptions to Ford Pro services and advanced driver assist systems like BlueCruise, though it also expects this Ford connected vehicle data to reduce marketing costs as well. However, Ford connected vehicle data can be used as more than just a revenue generator – it’s also attracting the attention of numerous companies that intend to utilize it for usage-based insurance plans, such as Allstate, State Farm, and now, CerebrumX.
fordauthority.com
2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport Recalled Over Fuel Injector Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021-2023 Ford Bronco Sport models over a fuel injector issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, a fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. The hazards: a fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source such as hot engine or...
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
fordauthority.com
Sunrun Takes First Delivery Of Ford F-150 Lightning EV Pickups
One of the “killer apps” present in the Ford F-150 Lightning is its enhanced Pro Power Onboard generator, which enables the EV pickup to charge all sorts of things – including other electrified vehicles and even entire homes for days or weeks at a time. The latter capability – which is officially known as Ford Intelligent Backup Power – utilizes a partnership with the leading solar company Sunrun, which is also Ford’s preferred company when it comes to installing at-home charging solutions like the 80-amp Ford Charge Station Pro and Home Integration System. However, Sunrun is also utilizing a number of Ford F-150 Lightning pickups in its own fleet, which it just took delivery of.
fordauthority.com
Ford Tops Corporate Human Rights Benchmark For Second Year
Ford Motor Company has long ranked as one of the more responsible corporate citizens in the world, earning high marks for its disability inclusion, diversity initiatives, equality efforts, and its focus on human rights in regards to how it secures raw materials. Now, those efforts are once again being recognized, as Ford has ranked as the top automaker in the World Benchmarking Alliances’ 2022 Corporate Human Rights Benchmark for the second consecutive year.
fordauthority.com
2003 Ford Thunderbird James Bond 007 Edition Is One Of 700
In recent months, a number of nice, well-kept 11th generation Ford Thunderbird models have emerged for sale, including not just one, but two Neiman Marcus Editions, as well as the quite rare James Bond 007 Edition, of which just 700 were produced in total. Now, mere months after Ford Authority exclusively reported that the beloved T-Bird may be on the cusp of a revival, yet another 2003 Ford Thunderbird James Bond 007 Edition has surfaced for sale, this time over at RK Motors.
Top Speed
Here’s A Ducati-inspired Harley-Davidson V-Rod Overdosed On NOS
It’s been five years since Harley-Davidson pulled the plug on its beastly V-Rod, but it’s still a popular canvas, with international reach, for mind-bending custom projects. A fitting example of this comes all the way from Poland-based Szajba’s Garage, which has put together a custom V-Rod inspired by the Ducati Panigale. Plus, it’s charged up with Nitrox to increase the crazy exponentially.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
fordauthority.com
Ford Super Duty Discount Offers Non-Existent In November 2022
Ford Super Duty discount offers appear to be non-existent during November 2022, as we didn’t observe the automaker offering any discounts, rebates or financing offers in any region. The complete lack of Ford F-Series Super Duty discount offers in September is the result of healthy demand that’s significantly outstripping...
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Owner Attempts Drift, Bends Rear Axle: Video
The C8 Corvette provides a very healthy combination of power, style and relative affordability. Sometimes, this blend of attributes can fall into the hands of an inexperienced driver, and result in unlucky (and cringy) mishaps. Unfortunately, one of these accidents recently happened to this C8 Stingray. In a recent Instagram...
fordauthority.com
2023 Jeep Compass Outpowers Ford Bronco Sport With New Engine
Entering its third model year, the Ford Bronco Sport remains available with two different powerplants – the turbocharged Ford 1.5L I-3 EcoBoost, which is rated to produce 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque, and the optional turbocharged Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost, which generates 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. This left one of the Bronco Sport’s chief competitors – the Jeep Compass – lagging behind a bit with its previously standard, naturally-aspirated 2.4L I-4 that cranks out 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Now, however, the 2023 Jeep Compass is getting a brand new engine with an output that trumps the base Bronco Sport powerplant.
