East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Second suspect arrested in deadly drive-by shooting on S Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three other suspects after a fatal drive-by shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 22-year-old Jessie Johnson and another 25-year-old were inside a car when three people pulled up in a truck and started shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police seeking information about fatal hit and run from July that remains unsolved

BATON ROUGE - Officers are asking for the public's help finding new information about a fatal hit and run that left a 30-year-old dead in July. Capital Region Crime Stoppers said Javon Serf was killed around 4:15 a.m. on July 31, 2022 when he was reportedly riding a large purple bike around the 6900 block of Airline Highway, near Prescott Road. Investigators believe he was hit by an oncoming vehicle and died on the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Missing pastor identified as victim in gruesome double murder in Covington

COVINGTON - A convicted rapist released from prison just months ago is accused of killing two people, including a retired pastor, and leaving their burned bodies in downtown Covington. The Covington Police Department said the victims were burned "beyond recognition" when they were discovered behind a glass-making company in Covington's...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner

The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
postsouth.com

One dead after shootout at Grosse Tete truck stop

One person died Thanksgiving night from wounds he sustained after gunfire broke out at a Grosse Tete truck stop. Shots were fired outside the Tiger Truck Stop about 10 p.m., according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brett Stassi estimated that up to 50 shots were fired during...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies find man with dementia who went missing Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man with dementia who went missing over the holiday weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Paul Pearson, 54, was last seen Sunday afternoon, walking south down Bluebonnet Boulevard toward I-10. Authorities said he is 6'06" and weighs about 160 pounds....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at Airline Hwy, Greenwell St

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (November 29) afternoon crash on Airline Highway at Greenwell Street. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest made after gruesome killings discovered in downtown Covington

COVINGTON - Police arrested a man Monday suspected of killing two people whose bodies were found badly burned behind a business in downtown Covington. The Covington Police Department said the victims were burned "beyond recognition" when they were discovered behind Dependable Glass Works in Covington's downtown district around 7 a.m. Monday. An employee at the shop reportedly found the bodies when he showed up for work that morning.
COVINGTON, LA

