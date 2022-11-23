Read full article on original website
2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for information about unsolved deadly hit-and-run
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for answers in an unsolved deadly hit-and-run crash. On July 31, 2022, around 4:15 a.m., BRPD officers responded to a major traffic accident in the 6900 block of Airline Highway, near Prescott Road. Once on the scene, officers...
Second suspect arrested in deadly drive-by shooting on S Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three other suspects after a fatal drive-by shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 22-year-old Jessie Johnson and another 25-year-old were inside a car when three people pulled up in a truck and started shooting.
Family of victim in deadly hit-and-run on Airline Hwy. seeks answers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run that happened this past summer. Capital Region Crime Stoppers stated that Javon Serf, 30, was hit in the 6900 block of Airline Hwy. around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 31.
Brother of man killed in gunfight at Tiger Truck Stop late Thanksgiving night arrested on murder charges
GROSSE TETE - A gunfight outside the Tiger Truck Stop along I-10 caused pandemonium at the gas station and left one person dead Thanksgiving night. The gunfire started in the parking lot around 10 p.m., with sheriff's deputies later closing it off as they gathered shell casings and questioned witnesses late into the night.
Police seeking information about fatal hit and run from July that remains unsolved
BATON ROUGE - Officers are asking for the public's help finding new information about a fatal hit and run that left a 30-year-old dead in July. Capital Region Crime Stoppers said Javon Serf was killed around 4:15 a.m. on July 31, 2022 when he was reportedly riding a large purple bike around the 6900 block of Airline Highway, near Prescott Road. Investigators believe he was hit by an oncoming vehicle and died on the scene.
Covington priest, assistant missing as police investigate two people found ‘burned beyond recognition’
Police responded to the scene of what detectives say is a double homicide in downtown Covington on Monday (Nov. 28) morning.
Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
Missing pastor identified as victim in gruesome double murder in Covington
COVINGTON - A convicted rapist released from prison just months ago is accused of killing two people, including a retired pastor, and leaving their burned bodies in downtown Covington. The Covington Police Department said the victims were burned "beyond recognition" when they were discovered behind a glass-making company in Covington's...
Four people shot to death Thanksgiving weekend are identified by New Orleans coroner
The New Orleans coroner identified four people shot dead during a bloody Thanksgiving holiday, including a teenager from Baton Rouge and a father of three. Ervin Walker Jr., 31, was fatally shot at around 3:47 p.m. Wednesday in Central City. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2220 block Oretha C. Haley Boulevard and found Walker dead in a vehicle. A relative said Walker was the father of a girl and two boys who loved music and had been looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family.
Police: 18-year-old arrested in robbery spree, tied to 7 heists throughout Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested an 18-year-old woman Sunday night after a string of robberies that unfolded in Baton Rouge over the course of almost two months. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Eriel Tyson, 18, admitted to committing at least seven robberies in the Belaire area of Baton Rouge since Oct. 4.
Lafayette police respond to shots fired call on Simcoe, find nothing
Lafayette police officers responded to the vicinity of Cedar and Simcoe Streets late Monday afternoon following a report of shots fired
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lafayette (Lafayette, La)
Authorities from the Lafayette Police Traffic Division state that 1 person has died after a major two-vehicle collision. The incident is reported to have taken place on Monday afternoon.
One dead after shootout at Grosse Tete truck stop
One person died Thanksgiving night from wounds he sustained after gunfire broke out at a Grosse Tete truck stop. Shots were fired outside the Tiger Truck Stop about 10 p.m., according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brett Stassi estimated that up to 50 shots were fired during...
Deputies find man with dementia who went missing Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man with dementia who went missing over the holiday weekend. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Paul Pearson, 54, was last seen Sunday afternoon, walking south down Bluebonnet Boulevard toward I-10. Authorities said he is 6'06" and weighs about 160 pounds....
Person hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Saturday
BATON ROUGE - One person is hospitalized after they were reportedly shot Saturday at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they believe the shooting happened Saturday at The Villas at Stone Creek apartment complex on Longridge Avenue, just off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Man booked for murder, kidnapping after bodies found 'burned beyond recognition' in downtown Covington
COVINGTON - Police arrested a man Monday suspected of killing two people whose bodies were found badly burned behind a business in downtown Covington. The Covington Police Department said the victims were burned "beyond recognition" when they were discovered behind Dependable Glass Works in Covington's downtown district around 7 a.m. Monday.
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at Airline Hwy, Greenwell St
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (November 29) afternoon crash on Airline Highway at Greenwell Street. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word...
Arrest made after gruesome killings discovered in downtown Covington
COVINGTON - Police arrested a man Monday suspected of killing two people whose bodies were found badly burned behind a business in downtown Covington. The Covington Police Department said the victims were burned "beyond recognition" when they were discovered behind Dependable Glass Works in Covington's downtown district around 7 a.m. Monday. An employee at the shop reportedly found the bodies when he showed up for work that morning.
Deputies identify man, 29, found shot to death in St. Helena Parish Saturday night
GREENSBURG - A man was shot to death Saturday night in St. Helena Parish. Sunday afternoon, the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter of Greensburg. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Leon Brown Road, just off Highway 10 in Greensburg. Deputies arrived...
