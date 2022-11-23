Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Providence nurses complain labor shortage leaves patients at risk
EVERETT, Wash. - It is the season for respiratory infections, and emergency rooms across Washington are in crisis mode as pediatric capacity is remarkably strained, according to state health officials. All of this is happening while nurses complain working conditions are deteriorating, exacerbated by a labor shortage. Last week, the...
KGMI
Peacehealth ER seeing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center asks that only those with serious injuries or illnesses use its emergency room. The hospital says it is seeing very high numbers of people in the ER because of a surge of RSV, the flu and other respiratory illnesses. They ask...
MyNorthwest.com
Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state
Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
Hundreds of wild birds dead in Whatcom. What’s happening?
Whatcom County Health Department issues warning, offers advice.
When the snow flies in Bellingham, this is how the airport will be ready
This will help keep airports operating this winter and get passengers and cargo to their work, families and vacations safely.
Tri-City Herald
Two victims in Nov. 18 Snohomish test flight plane crash were from Gig Harbor and Roy
Two of the four occupants killed Nov. 18 when their plane lost a wing and crashed during a test flight in Snohomish County were Pierce County men. Scott A. Brenneman, 52, of Roy, and Nate Lachendro, 49, of Gig Harbor, were killed in the accident, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday.
q13fox.com
Medical examiner identifies 4 people killed in Snohomish County plane crash
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the four people killed in a small plane crashlast week. All four people on board a Cessna 208B were killed when the plane went down in an agricultural field near Harvey Airfield on Nov. 18. According to the...
whatcom-news.com
Wind advisory issued for Whatcom County this evening
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for 6pm today, Saturday, November 26th, through 6am on Sunday. The wind advisory says to expect sustained south winds of 30 to 40mph with gusts up to 55mph. Winds are expected...
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
Here’s when freezing temperatures, light snow may arrive in Whatcom County
Environment Canada and the National Weather Service in Seattle concur on the forecast.
Four family hikes for the holidays in Bellingham
Here are some places to stretch your legs and burn off some holiday meal calories.
MyNorthwest.com
False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound
A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
It’s getting cold again. Is it time to say the ‘S’ word?
Environment Canada is watching the weather models too.
Students walk out of Sehome High School to protest gun violence
Sehome High School was among the Whatcom, Skagit, Pierce, Thurston, Clark and Snohomish counties schools that were targets of the false active shooter threats Tuesday.
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Lake Stevens crash
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — One man was killed and two others were hurt in a crash in Lake Stevens on Thanksgiving. At 1:18 p.m., police were called to a fatal crash at State Route 92 and Lake Drive. A man driving a black Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound on SR...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 23, 2022
Average gasoline prices in Washington have fallen 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.59/g on Nov. 21, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,666 stations in Washington.
Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting
Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
Ferry staff could have stopped deaths from DUI crash, lawsuit alleges
The families of two people killed by an alleged drunk driver on Whidbey Island have filed a lawsuit in Snohomish County Superior Court against Washington State Ferries, saying ferry crew members could have prevented their deaths. According to the Everett Herald, the lawsuit filed by the families of Sharon Gamble...
whatcom-news.com
Partially buried “potential human” remains found along Nooksack River
FERNDALE, Wash. — City of Ferndale Spokesperson Riley Sweeney told Whatcom News via email that city workers were performing an inspection of the river levee along the Nooksack River about 10:40am yesterday, November 21st, in Ferndale when they came upon “potential human remains” partially buried in the riverbank. Sweeney said the remains were discovered on the west side of the river south of the Main Street “Pioneer” bridge.
Whatcom man sent to prison for his role in April 2020 stabbing death
The man was with Kali Marie McConnell when she stabbed her 57-year-old father to death after an argument, court records show.
Comments / 0