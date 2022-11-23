Read full article on original website
Tom Cruise's helicopter keeps 'ruining' filming of hit PBS drama 'Call the Midwife,' star says
Actor Jenny Agutter told the Mirror that Cruise's arrival to the "Mission: Impossible" set via helicopter forces them to reshoot scenes.
NME
‘Love Actually’ cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special
Five of the original cast of Love Actually will be returning to the story for a 20th anniversary TV special this month. Love Actually: 20 Years Later will be hosted by Diane Sawyer on ABC, and features Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister from the film, as well as Emma Thompson (Karen), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Laura Linney (Sarah), and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (young drummer Sam, seen looking distinctly older in 2020’s The Queen’s Gambit).
‘Downton Abbey’ Star Michelle Dockery To Lead Steven Knight BBC Drama ‘This Town’
Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is to lead Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s personal drama This Town for the BBC. Knight’s six-parter is rolling the cameras in Birmingham and has cast a string of other British actors including Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella) and David Dawson (My Policeman). Previously called Two Tone, the show tells the story of an extended family and four young people who are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music, which exploded from the grass roots of Coventry and Birmingham in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, uniting black, white and Asian youths. Universal Music Group’s Mercury Studios is...
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Season 6 Reveals First Look at Major Fan-Favorite Villain Return
Rick and Morty Season 6 has seen a lot of major characters making their return to the series in some way in the episodes thus far, and now the series has revealed the first look at a major fan-favorite villain returning next with the opening scene from the next episode of the series! Now that Season 6 has kicked back up with its final slate of episodes following its extended hiatus, and even with the wild detour of Episode 7, this season has been very tuned into the overall series canon and lore with nods and ideas tapping into some of the biggest moments of the past.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
TODAY.com
'A Christmas Story' cast then and now: What they look like today
This year, Santa is bringing us a heaping dose of nostalgia. On Thursday, Nov. 17, “A Christmas Story Christmas” dropped on HBO Max. The movie is the sequel to the 1983 Christmas classic "A Christmas Story." Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) is back, and in a different stage of his...
As More Details About Bob Chapek’s Firing Come To Light, It Looks Like He Allegedly Made Some Shady Moves
Bob Chapek may have been making some shady decisions about Disney's financials.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain ‘Stopped Eating’ Until She ‘Looked Sick’ to Star in the Paramount Miniseries
For Jessica Chastain, 'George & Tammy' provided a specific challenge as she physically transformed herself into Tammy Wynette.
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum fall in love in new ‘Magic Mike 3’ trailer
Magic Mike is back, with some new faces and storylines thrown in the mix. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is billed as the last part of the succesful trilogy, brings back Channing Tatum in one of the most pivotal roles of his career, adding in a new love...
msn.com
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant to reunite with Love Actually co-stars for TV special
Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant and some of their Love Actually co-stars have reunited after 20 years for a TV special. Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, a one-hour ABC News special, features some of the cast of the 2003 festive romantic comedy chatting to the broadcaster about the Christmas movie.
epicstream.com
Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, News & Update: Production Crew Shares Optimistic Development On 'Some Of The Best Episodes' The Show's Ever Done
The cast and crew of Virgin River Season 5 celebrated the completion of filming with a dance party, which they shared on social media. Since its premiere on Netflix in 2019, fans have been intrigued by Virgin River. Based on Robyn Carr's books, the series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who relocates from Los Angeles to the little town after her life comes crashing down around her.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
CNET
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer
Tatum as Mike Lane is lured to London by a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) for a last dance and love in the likely franchise finale. Channing Tatum returns as “Magic” Mike Lane for a last fling and dance in London in the trailer for Warner Bros.’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance comedy that dropped Tuesday.
How 'The Walking Dead' cast reacted when they first read the series finale script
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cailey Fleming, Lauren Ridloff, and more share their reactions after reading the "TWD" finale script for the first time.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Adds New Hero to Opening Logo With Guardians Holiday Special
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the books, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ this weekend. The Special Presentation not only adds a lot of festive cheer to the overall franchise, but it provides some surprising and delightful connections to other movies and Disney+ television shows. As it turns out, that connectivity even stretched as far as the special's opening Marvel Studios fanfare, which brought one of the newest superheroes into the fold.
ComicBook
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Finally Gets a Part 2 Release Date
It's time to head back to the Windy City, because Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt is about to return. On Wednesday, Netflix announced the long-awaited release date for the show's second batch of episodes, which will be arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, December 30th. This will be over a year after the show's first "Part" of episodes arrived in September of 2021.
