Rick and Morty Season 6 has seen a lot of major characters making their return to the series in some way in the episodes thus far, and now the series has revealed the first look at a major fan-favorite villain returning next with the opening scene from the next episode of the series! Now that Season 6 has kicked back up with its final slate of episodes following its extended hiatus, and even with the wild detour of Episode 7, this season has been very tuned into the overall series canon and lore with nods and ideas tapping into some of the biggest moments of the past.

5 HOURS AGO