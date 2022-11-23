Lee C. Tyndall of Laurel passed away on Nov. 15, 2022 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born on Sept. 17, 1953 in Seaford to the late Carlton and Ada Tyndall. Lee graduated from Laurel High School in the class of 1971. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion Post 19 and enjoyed playing softball, hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He was truly a talented craftsman and carpenter.

LAUREL, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO