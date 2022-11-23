Read full article on original website
starpublications.online
Lee C. Tyndall, 69
Lee C. Tyndall of Laurel passed away on Nov. 15, 2022 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford. He was born on Sept. 17, 1953 in Seaford to the late Carlton and Ada Tyndall. Lee graduated from Laurel High School in the class of 1971. He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion Post 19 and enjoyed playing softball, hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He was truly a talented craftsman and carpenter.
starpublications.online
Jane Baldwin, 56
Jane Baldwin of Laurel passed away on Nov. 16, 2022 at her home. She was born on Aug. 16, 1966 in Paterson, NJ to James Vander Hoeven and Lucille Bass Vander Hoeven. Jane was a loving homemaker to her family. One of Jane’s favorite pastimes was making various crafts.
starpublications.online
Thelma Krewatch Hastings, 97
Thelma Krewatch Hastings of Delmar passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Salisbury. Born May 16, 1925 she was the daughter of the late Edward and Hilda Krewatch. Her stepmother was Hattie Elizabeth Short Krewatch. After the death of her mother she was partly raised by Norman and Carrie Joseph known to her as Momma Carrie and Honey.
WBOC
Lending a Hand: Members of Public Get Hands Casted for Salisbury Downtown Statue
SALISBURY, Md. - Plans for a revamp of Salisbury's downtown are set in stone. One of the focal points of the new "Unity Square" will be a towering statue set in bronze. Artist Bill Wolff says he's making casts of people's hands using the same substance used to fill cavities.
WMDT.com
Laurel returns to the 1A championship game
LAUREL, Del. – The rematch is set. Laurel and St. Elizabeth will clash in the 1A state championship game for the second straight season. The Bulldogs took care of business against the fifth-seeded Tatnall, 49-14. The 1A state title game will take place Saturday, December 10 at noon at the University of Delaware.
oceancity.com
A Weekly Dinner Tradition
It’s the time of year to be thankful for a lot of things and no two people know this more than Morris and Ben Semiatin. Back in 2020, the father and son duo began having weekly dinners around Ocean City’s local restaurants. Ben posts weekly on social media showing off the restaurant they picked for that week, the incredible food, and of course photos of “his awesome dad! (The now famous tagline!)
WBOC
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional to Light Holiday Star in Memory of Maryland State Trooper Eddie Plank
SALISBURY – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has again constructed its holiday star decoration atop the hospital in Salisbury. The unique star, measuring 22 feet from tip to tip, will be lit on the Friday after Thanksgiving and remain illuminated throughout the holiday season. The star has been the centerpiece of...
Laurel, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Dispatch
WCCW Celebrates “Extraordinary Worcester Women”
The Worcester County Commission for Women hosted a “Gems Tea” recently to celebrate “Extraordinary Worcester Women.” Honorees Elizabeth Rodier, Shelly Bruder, Andrea Lily, Becky Collins and Sherri Lassahn are pictured with Worcester County Commissioner Joe Mitrecic, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza and Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino.
Cape Gazette
Amy Sue Miller, devoted wife, mother
Amy Sue Miller, 52, of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Christiana Hospital in Newark. She was born Aug. 14, 1970, in Norristown, Pa., daughter of William Neal and Sue Ellen Nolan-Greeby. Amy was employed by Cape Wine & Spirits for several years, as well as Lucky Brand...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Ocean City, Maryland: 6 Best Areas & Neighborhoods
A seaside resort town since the 1800s, Ocean City, Maryland offers an ambiance of nostalgia mixed among its sandy shores, lively nightlife, natural settings, and family-friendly attractions. With its nickname of White Marlin Capital of the World (you can thank President Franklin Roosevelt for that), the sunny city is an excellent destination for watersports such as fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and paddleboarding, as well as surfing, swimming, and sun bathing.
starpublications.online
Bridgeville Commission discusses town hall accident, introduces five new ordinances
The Bridgeville Commission met on Monday, Nov. 14 at the Bridgeville Public Library. After they approved the agenda and the minutes from October’s meeting, the Commissioners addressed correspondence from the Bridgeville Historical Society and the Kiwanis Club. Because donations were requested from the town of Bridgeville, it was determined to talk about the correspondence during “grants in aid.”
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
WBOC
Seaford Holiday Light Display Ends After 25 Years, Family Looking to Pass It On
SEAFORD, Del. -- After welcoming visitors into their wondrous home light display and serving the Seaford community every holiday season for a quarter of a century, Kenna Nethken and his wife Cheryl Webster are hanging up the lights for good. Catherine Shufelt remembers coming home for winter break when she...
The Dispatch
VFW Post 10159 Donated to Scholarship
VFW Post 10159 made a scholarship donation to Wor-Wic Community College recently. From left, Jason King, director of veterans services at Wor-Wic Community College, and Stefanie K. Rider, executive director of the foundation and director of development, accept a check for $3,000 from William Dennis, Thomas Kimball, Robin Wright and William M. Price Jr. of VFW Post 10159 during the college’s Veterans Day ceremony.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 86-year-old John Vittek of Selbyville, Delaware. John was last seen in the Selbyville area on 11/24/22. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is described as...
WBOC
102 Years Old Pittsville Man Recovers After Home Catches Fire
PITTSVILLE, Md. --- William Sadberry, better known as "Cigar" Sadberry, is 102 years old. On November 10 his home was engulfed in flames. His daughter, Terry Smith, says although it was an emotional experience, she is grateful for the outcome. "I got a phone call that my dad's house was...
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 25, 2022
Postmarked Aug. 2, 1927, this postcard illustrates how much Ocean City has changed in 90 years. The Boardwalk was raised far above the beach in those days and on hot days bathers would seek shade under it. Some would plan a picnic lunch under the Boardwalk with the smell of creosote, damp wood and wet sand a luncheon companion.
WBOC
Heroic 11 Year-Old Grateful He Stepped Up to Rescue Toddler Sister from Burning Apartment
SALISBURY, Md. - Laprentis Doughty, 11, of Salisbury says he knew he had to do something when his family's apartment caught fire with his baby sister still inside. His mother, Keishauna Banks is beyond grateful for his bravery. "I feel bad because I don't know how to reward him right...
