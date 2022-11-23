ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Casandra A Myers obituary 1986~2022

Mrs. Casandra A Myers (Sanders), 35, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD, following a 2-year battle with cancer. Born November 8, 1986 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Barry W. Sanders (Sandi) of Rockville, MD and Sherry L. (Crist) Sanders (Bill Hammond) of Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kathy J Smith-Mellott obituary 1971~2022

Mrs. Kathy J Smith-Mellott (Richardson), 51, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 in her home, following a year long battle with cancer. Born October 21, 1971 in Fairfield, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Jo (Sites) Richardson and the late Robert Richardson, Sr. Kathy graduated from...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022

Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Doris J McKenzie obituary 1931~2022

Doris J McKenzie, 91, a guest at The Shook Home and formerly of New Franklin, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the nursing home. Born July 6, 1931 in Guilford Township, she was a daughter of the late Ralph K. and Blanche Statler Small. Early in her life...

Comments / 0

Community Policy