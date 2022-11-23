Read full article on original website
Casandra A Myers obituary 1986~2022
Mrs. Casandra A Myers (Sanders), 35, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, MD, following a 2-year battle with cancer. Born November 8, 1986 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Barry W. Sanders (Sandi) of Rockville, MD and Sherry L. (Crist) Sanders (Bill Hammond) of Waynesboro.
Braxton Z Griffith obituary 2022~2022
Braxton Z Griffith, who has been a part of our lives for the last 22 weeks in his mother’s womb, joined the angels in heaven on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Braxton will one day meet up again with his mother, Sharday M. Powell...
Kathy J Smith-Mellott obituary 1971~2022
Mrs. Kathy J Smith-Mellott (Richardson), 51, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 in her home, following a year long battle with cancer. Born October 21, 1971 in Fairfield, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Jo (Sites) Richardson and the late Robert Richardson, Sr. Kathy graduated from...
Morgan C Tosten obituary 1997~2022
Morgan C Tosten, 25, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 24, 1997 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Michael and Lydia (Caratozzola) Tosten of Chambersburg. She attended Franklin Learning Center in her early years. Morgan enjoyed watching her massive DVD...
Robert M Miller Sr. obituary 1967~2022
Robert M Miller Sr., 55, of Chambersburg, passed away on Saturday morning at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 8, 1967 in Mechanicsburg, he was a son of the late Roy H, Miller, Sr. and Mary Jane Lauver Miller. Robert was employed as a mechanic at Knouse Foods in Chambersburg for...
Doris J McKenzie obituary 1931~2022
Doris J McKenzie, 91, a guest at The Shook Home and formerly of New Franklin, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the nursing home. Born July 6, 1931 in Guilford Township, she was a daughter of the late Ralph K. and Blanche Statler Small. Early in her life...
