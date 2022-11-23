ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Barbee
3d ago

this is the new generation of women. act out, be loud and belligerent and then after all your chaos, think about and cry the blues about how unfair the world is to you

Helen Dea
3d ago

Like the woman who run over her husband then backed up to run over him again in Janaf Shopping Center! What the hell is wrong with this world?😧

Elizabeth Davis
3d ago

wow what a phyco. he's better off without her if she does that just for thinking he was cheating. can you imagine what she would do if she caught him actually in the act, she would probably be facing a murder charge too. crazy people

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man dies in Bexar County jail cell after he was attacked by another inmate, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jail inmate died Wednesday after being attacked by another inmate while he was sleeping on November 3, according to an arrest affidavit. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, attacked his cell mate Gilbert Zepeda, 61, while he was sleeping. Pena punched and stomped on Zepeda's head which resulted in Zepeda having to get brain surgery. Zepeda died Wednesday evening, officials said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified

SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Mail

Fired San Antonio cop who shot unarmed teenager, 17, in McDonald's parking lot had approached him the night before, officials claim - but refuse to reveal why

A San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed teenage boy several times in a McDonalds had tried to pull him over the night before, according to police records. Rookie cop James Brennand, 25, shot Erik Cantu, 17, on October 2 while he was eating his fast food in his car with a female companion in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
