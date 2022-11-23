From Fox News - A Texas woman was arrested after she broke into her boyfriend's home and set the place on fire in a jealous rage, police said. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday, Nov. 20, at around 1:45 a.m., the Lytle Fire Department and the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to an arson call at a home in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO