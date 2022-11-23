ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead at scene of shooting on Potter Drive

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the case as a homicide.

Shortly after 6:20 p.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive near the Vista Peak Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.

Several witnesses who were at the scene were interviewed. CSPD says the victim and suspect knew each other. The case continues to be investigated as a homicide.

There does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the community, according to CSPD.

