Man found dead at scene of shooting on Potter Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the case as a homicide.
Shortly after 6:20 p.m., CSPD received 911 calls regarding a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Drive near the Vista Peak Apartments. When officers arrived, they found a man dead at the scene.
Several witnesses who were at the scene were interviewed. CSPD says the victim and suspect knew each other. The case continues to be investigated as a homicide.
There does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the community, according to CSPD.
