Video: Hans Rey & Rob Warner Explore Mexico City
Gritty in Mexico City is Hans Rey' latest urban mountain bike adventure. He was joined by Rob Warner, a former downhill World Cup winner and TV host. Watch how they traverse this colourful city in 5 days on their ebikes and find some of the best biking spots in and around this 22 million people metropolis, with its culture, history, volcanos, traffic, pyramids and world class bike trails. No better way to explore than on bikes. Come along for the ride.— Hans Rey.
Video: No Holds Barred in Crankworx UNCUT
Growing up in Ontario, every summer I would rely on the onslaught of Crankworx Whistler videos to get me fired up on mountain biking, and get a peek into the events of the unarguably cooler side of the country. Crankworx videos from the IFHT boys and Calvin Huth, and even throwback segments from The Collective and New World Disorder films all had a huge influence on me. That being said, since moving out west (4 years ago now), it seems like there's been a sharp decline in both the frequency and quality of videos to come out of this event. I wanted to do something about that.
Video: Kriss Kyle Hunts Creative Lines in Madeira
As the weather took a turn for the worst in the UK, Kriss and the crew jumped on last-minute flights to Madeira island to film their latest video in just 5 days. It wasn't plain sailing, being away from the UK, experiencing all 4 seasons some days in classic Madeira fashion. With master tour guide John Fernandez, guiding us through the weather, we got to hit North, South East and West finding the perfect spots for the video and this being the result.
Slack Randoms: Nut Bikes, Canyon's Trampoline Bike, Rocket Powered Sleighs & More
How nuts do you need to be to create a fully working bicycle out of 147 nuts?— The Q. Fabio and Gabriel Wibmer have received the exclusive trampoline bike from Canyon. It will probably never be released to the public but it does look like a pretty cool solution to the normal DIY attempts.
Video: Follow the Canyon CLLCTV FMD Team Through 2022 in 'How We Roll' - Episode 1
Say hello to the next biggest mountain bike video series; How We Roll. Bringing a new perspective to the world of the FMD race team for all the behind-the-scenes and drama. The series has been created to be enjoyed by those both in and outside of the sport, so take a seat and watch what downhill is all about with some of the wildest stories from the 2022 season.
