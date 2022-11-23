Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
Sam Pittman Reportedly Fired Coach After Latest Arkansas Loss
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reportedly fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker after the Razorbacks' most recent loss to the Missouri Tigers. Walker was fired after a 29-27 loss in the Battle Line Rivalry on Friday, per Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Pittman said the Razorbacks were “physically...
CBS Sports
Boise State vs. Utah State live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, football game odds, prediction
College football fans get a post-Thanksgiving treat when Boise State and Utah State meet in a Mountain West Conference clash on Friday afternoon. The Broncos are trying to remain undefeated in conference play, while the Aggies will be looking for a win over their division rival. The Broncos have won...
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Jones AT&T Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
2023 In-State WR Commits to Clemson
2023 in-state WR Tyler Brown announced a commitment to Clemson on Thursday.
Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral
NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
Arkansas-San Diego State have postgame scuffle at Maui Invitational
The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off a huge overtime victory on Wednesday night, taking third place in the Maui Invitational with a 78-74 win over San Diego State. But with the game ending late into the night, most of the country missed a postgame scuffle involving both teams. Multiple videos surfaced...
Slusher Situation Turning into PR Nightmare for Arkansas, City of Fayetteville
Online firestorm bubbles up after word leaks out about defensive back's departure
CBS Sports
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at FirstBank Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense. The Volunteers...
CBS Sports
North Carolina vs. Iowa State score, takeaways: No. 1 Tar Heels upset by Cyclones in Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — Caleb came up big — but not that Caleb. Iowa State senior Caleb Grill had one of the best games of his life, scoring a career-high 31 points and guiding Iowa State to a second half come-from-behind 70-65 win over No. 1 North Carolina in Friday's Phil Knight Invitational semifinal.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting
North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CBS Sports
Oregon State vs. Oregon: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After a two-game homestand, the Oregon Ducks will be on the road. Oregon and the Oregon State Beavers will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reser Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss
For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
CBS Sports
Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech's win over UT Southern
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Keaston Willis' 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night. Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.
Joel Klatt releases his new college football top teams rankings
On a day that saw four teams in the top 10 fall and plenty of drama and excitement, we’re left to shake out what’s going to happen in regards to the College Football Playoff and the rest of the postseason of the greatest sport on the earth. Can...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Alabama soars to No. 10 in Top 25 And 1 as star freshman Brandon Miller shines
Arkansas' Nick Smith still hasn't played in a game, and Duke's Dereck Lively has been mostly irrelevant after missing part of the preseason with a calf injury. Those were two of the top three prospects in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. So not all of the elite first-year players have been awesome already.
CBS Sports
How to watch Seton Hall vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Memphis Tigers will take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Tigers and the VCU Rams on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 62-47 win at home. Guard Kendric Davis took over for Memphis, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 42% of their total) and seven assists.
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
McElroy: Would one-loss Michigan, Ohio State get in over Clemson
The what if scenarios for the College Football Playoff are the talk of the town following Tuesday night's playoff rankings. ESPN's Greg McElroy was asked how the CFP committee would evaluate a one loss Ohio (...)
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection after Week 13
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
Comments / 0