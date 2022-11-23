ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sam Pittman Reportedly Fired Coach After Latest Arkansas Loss

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman reportedly fired strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker after the Razorbacks' most recent loss to the Missouri Tigers. Walker was fired after a 29-27 loss in the Battle Line Rivalry on Friday, per Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Pittman said the Razorbacks were “physically...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral

NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa State joins Top 25 And 1 after upset of UNC sends Tar Heels plummeting

North Carolina entered this season with understandable hype after returning four starters from a team that played in the title game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Just about everybody was high on the Tar Heels, myself included. Over time, they might prove to be the great team the roster suggests they're capable of being. But the truth is that they've looked less-than-sharp in every game they've played this season — and that reality finally got them beat Friday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Look: Sad Clemson Fan Going Viral Amid Loss

For the second week in a row, South Carolina has taken down a top-10 opponent. This Saturday afternoon, Shane Beamer's squad stunned Clemson on the road. Despite trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, the Gamecocks never lost their confidence. They just kept chipping away at the Tigers' lead. While this...
CLEMSON, SC
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1

Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech's win over UT Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) Keaston Willis' 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night. Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.
RUSTON, LA
CBS Sports

How to watch Seton Hall vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The Memphis Tigers will take on the Seton Hall Pirates at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at State Farm Field House. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins. While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Tigers and the VCU Rams on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 62-47 win at home. Guard Kendric Davis took over for Memphis, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 42% of their total) and seven assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy